Josh McDaniels, Raiders are 'open to anything' heading into the NFL Draft

"He's played a lot of big games, really performed well under pressure in a lot of those, and he's been in a really good winning culture," McDaniels said about the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback. "I'm excited to actually to learn from him and listen to him talk about the things he's learned because obviously we've been away for a little while.

"Getting to see him a couple of weeks ago, that was great, but looking forward to eventually get a chance to sit down when we can actually sit down and talk about football, and just kind of hear from his perspective where he's at and his growth and development and then trying to piece this thing together as we go forward."

Garoppolo and 2022 UDFA Chase Garbers are currently the only two quarterbacks on the roster, and McDaniels noted he's looking at every option imaginable to improve his team with his first-round pick, including the possibility of another quarterback.

"I think in terms of our roster, what we've tried to do is put ourselves in a position so we can actually draft the best player that we feel like is available at the time," said McDaniels. "We're open to anything. ... That's nothing new. But if that happened to be a quarterback, then it's a quarterback. If it happened to be a defensive lineman, it's a defensive lineman. If it happened to be a tight end, it's a tight end, you know what I mean?"