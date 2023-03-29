Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 8.0: Cornerbacks headline latest predictions

Each week leading up to the draft in Las Vegas, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 7 overall pick.
Now less than a month away from the 2023 NFL Draft, what are the latest projections? Take a look below.
Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Analysis: "Levis has plenty of fans in the scouting and executive levels of the league, and coach Josh McDaniels is the exact type of tutor he will need to reach his potential."
Last updated: March 29
Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Analysis: "Gonzalez, a transfer from Colorado, is long and can play in man and zone coverages. He intercepted four passes last season. I love his length and quickness, and I think he has all the makings of a star CB1."
Last updated: March 28
Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Analysis: "Gonzalez is a big, athletic cover corner who would fit well into defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's plans as a lockdown defender with ball skills."
Last updated: March 28
Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Analysis: "Levis would give the Raiders a strong-armed quarterback who is comfortable working from under center and can push the ball off of play action, both of which Josh McDaniels leans into heavily on offense."
Last updated: March 28
Pick: Myles Murphy, DL, Clemson
Analysis: "He has all the physical tools you look for in an elite edge defenders and it's easy to see him in a few years being dominant. And that, in large part, is what makes him such an interesting prospect."
Last updated: March 28
Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Analysis: "Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels isn't ruling out drafting a quarterback even after signing Jimmy Garoppolo. Levis has the arm and confidence to fit here and wait for his chance."
Last updated: March 27
Pick: Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia
Analysis: "Carter's 89.1 pass-rush grade in 2022 ranked seventh among FBS interior defenders, and his 91.2 run-defense grade ranked fifth. He's as good a prospect on the field as we've seen since PFF started grading college football in 2014."
Last updated: March 27
Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Analysis: "Christian Gonzalez is a smooth man-to-man corner that has plus-level ball skills and should be a day-one starter for this Raiders defense."
Last updated: March 27
Pick: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
Analysis: "The Raiders pass on Will Levis in favor of a powerful, long and agile pass rusher."
Last updated: March 24
Pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
Analysis: "[T]he Raiders' defense needs plenty of help, and slowing down the aerial attacks of the division-rival Chiefs and Chargers requires skilled cover guys."
Last updated: March 23
Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App
Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.
View photos of the draft prospects that top analysts are predicting the Raiders may select at No. 7 overall. (Last updated Wednesday, March 22, 2023).