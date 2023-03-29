Presented By

Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 8.0: Cornerbacks headline latest predictions

Mar 29, 2023 at 10:30 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Each week leading up to the draft in Las Vegas, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 7 overall pick.

Now less than a month away from the 2023 NFL Draft, what are the latest projections? Take a look below.

Jordan Reid, ESPN

Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Analysis: "Levis has plenty of fans in the scouting and executive levels of the league, and coach Josh McDaniels is the exact type of tutor he will need to reach his potential."

Last updated: March 29

Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN

Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Analysis: "Gonzalez, a transfer from Colorado, is long and can play in man and zone coverages. He intercepted four passes last season. I love his length and quickness, and I think he has all the makings of a star CB1."

Last updated: March 28

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Analysis: "Gonzalez is a big, athletic cover corner who would fit well into defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's plans as a lockdown defender with ball skills."

Last updated: March 28

Diante Lee and Nate Tice, The Athletic

Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Analysis: "Levis would give the Raiders a strong-armed quarterback who is comfortable working from under center and can push the ball off of play action, both of which Josh McDaniels leans into heavily on offense."

Last updated: March 28

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Pick: Myles Murphy, DL, Clemson

Analysis: "He has all the physical tools you look for in an elite edge defenders and it's easy to see him in a few years being dominant. And that, in large part, is what makes him such an interesting prospect."

Last updated: March 28

Eric Edholm, NFL.com

Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Analysis: "Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels isn't ruling out drafting a quarterback even after signing Jimmy Garoppolo. Levis has the arm and confidence to fit here and wait for his chance."

Last updated: March 27

Brad Spielberger, Pro Football Focus

Pick: Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

Analysis: "Carter's 89.1 pass-rush grade in 2022 ranked seventh among FBS interior defenders, and his 91.2 run-defense grade ranked fifth. He's as good a prospect on the field as we've seen since PFF started grading college football in 2014."

Last updated: March 27

Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network

Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Analysis: "Christian Gonzalez is a smooth man-to-man corner that has plus-level ball skills and should be a day-one starter for this Raiders defense."

Last updated: March 27

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Pick: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

Analysis: "The Raiders pass on Will Levis in favor of a powerful, long and agile pass rusher."

Last updated: March 24

Charles Davis, NFL.com

Pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Analysis: "[T]he Raiders' defense needs plenty of help, and slowing down the aerial attacks of the division-rival Chiefs and Chargers requires skilled cover guys."

Last updated: March 23

Photos: 2023 mock draft prospects for the Raiders

View photos of the draft prospects that top analysts are predicting the Raiders may select at No. 7 overall. (Last updated Wednesday, March 22, 2023).

DB Christian Gonzalez - Oregon
1 / 11

DB Christian Gonzalez - Oregon

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Associated Press
OT Paris Johnson Jr. - Ohio State
2 / 11

OT Paris Johnson Jr. - Ohio State

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press
QB Will Levis - Kentucky
3 / 11

QB Will Levis - Kentucky

Michael Clubb/Associated Press
RB Bijan Robinson - Texas
4 / 11

RB Bijan Robinson - Texas

Stephen Spillman/Associated Press
OT Peter Skoronski - Northwestern
5 / 11

OT Peter Skoronski - Northwestern

Gail Burton/Associated Press
QB C.J. Stroud - Ohio State
6 / 11

QB C.J. Stroud - Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
QB Bryce Young - Alabama
7 / 11

QB Bryce Young - Alabama

Butch Dill/Associated Press
WR Quentin Johnston - TCU
8 / 11

WR Quentin Johnston - TCU

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press
QB Anthony Richardson - Florida
9 / 11

QB Anthony Richardson - Florida

Sam Craft/Associated Press
CB Devon Witherspoon - Illinois
10 / 11

CB Devon Witherspoon - Illinois

Doug McSchooler/Associated Press
EDGE Tyree Wilson - Texas Tech
11 / 11

EDGE Tyree Wilson - Texas Tech

Brandon Wade/Associated Press
