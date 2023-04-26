Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 12.0: The pick is (almost) in

Each week leading up to the draft in Las Vegas, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 7 overall pick.
With the 2023 Draft starting tomorrow, take a look at the final projections from top analysts.
Pick: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
Analysis: "The Raiders add to their pass rush in hopes of affecting the top QBs in their division."
Last updated: April 26
Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Analysis: "Gonzalez has ideal size at 6-foot-2 and 197 pounds, ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash, has explosive athleticism, displayed inside-outside versatility, has experience playing various man and zone coverages, is a willing tackler and has refined fundamentals."
Last updated: April 26
Pick: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Analysis: "The former Buckeyes standout could start right away, but if the team wants to bring him along slowly, he could play a backup role in his first year as the Raiders continue to build the supporting cast around him."
Last updated: April 26
Pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
Analysis: "The ultra-versatile Witherspoon perfectly fits into Patrick Graham's hybrid defense."
Last updated: April 25
Pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
Analysis: "For some time now, I've felt like CB would present the Raiders with the best opportunity to improve defensively from this slot in the first round."
Last updated: April 25
Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Analysis: "Las Vegas, which ranked 29th in pass defense last season, is betting the 6-foot-1, 197-pound Gonzalez -- with his unique blend of physical traits, blazing speed and cover-corner sensibilities -- fits..."
Last updated: April 25
Pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
Analysis: "He is a feisty corner who throws his body around. But he isn't big, which some scouts are concerned about because of the way he plays."
Last updated: April 25
Pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
Analysis: "He excelled in man coverage this past year at Illinois, which makes him a good scheme fit for a Raiders team lacking an alpha presence in the secondary."
Last updated: April 25
Pick: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Analysis: "Richardson is a talent-rich prospect with limited experience (13 starts) in a non-pro-style offense, but his elite size, arm strength and running ability -- he has two rushing touchdowns of more than 80 yards -- are simply too tempting to pass on..."
Last updated: April 24
Pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
Analysis: "He's one of the best corners in this class against the run and he's just as good in coverage. The Raiders have huge needs in the secondary and Witherspoon edges out Christian Gonzalez to be CB1 in this mock draft."
Last updated: April 24
Pick: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State (via mock trade with Arizona Cardinals to No. 3)
Analysis: "Keep an eye on the Titans as a possibility for Stroud here, too. But if the Raiders view Stroud as one of their blue-chip QB prospects, they should not hesitate to slide up four spots to get him."
Last updated: April 24
Pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
Analysis: "Witherspoon is a tenacious and versatile player, and that versatility drives him to the top of the cornerback class. He's played outside corner and slot corner, and he's played man and zone. He was the best tackler on Illinois' defense in 2022. On a corner-needy defense, it'd be a surprise if Witherspoon wasn't a day-one starter."
Last updated: April 24
Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Analysis: "Gonzalez is the total package physically. He's got all-pro tools but just needs a little refinement to get there."
Last updated: April 24
Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Analysis: "No change from the last one."
Last updated: April 24
Pick: Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern
Analysis: "Whether he lines up at guard, right tackle or eventually takes over for LT Kolton Miller, the unanimous All-American seems like a wise choice..."
Last updated: April 24
Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Analysis: "Christian Gonzalez is a great combination of size and skill who should fit in quite well in Patrick Graham's defensive scheme."
Last updated: April 23
Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Analysis: "The Raiders have long been looking for a stopper in the secondary. Gonzalez's ball skills and supreme athleticism give him a chance to earn that title early in his NFL career."
Last updated: April 21
Pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
Analysis: "Offensive line and cornerback are big needs for Las Vegas. It could be too early to take an offensive lineman so the Raiders take a culture-building cornerback who is aggressive playing downhill, but also has the intelligence and awareness to thrive in coverage."
Last updated: April 21
Pick: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
Analysis: "Skoronski might kick inside and play guard, which makes this high for him, but this draft is so thin you can't simply focus on positional value."
Last updated: April 21
Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Analysis: "The Raiders have their choice of cornerbacks and select Gonzalez, an athletic playmaker with great ball skills who should immediately upgrade the defense."
Last updated: April 20
As the Raiders get set to pick No. 7 in the 2023 NFL Draft, take a look back at photos of past players the Raiders took in that spot.