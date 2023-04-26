Presented By

Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 12.0: The pick is (almost) in

Apr 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Raiders.com Staff

Each week leading up to the draft in Las Vegas, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 7 overall pick.

With the 2023 Draft starting tomorrow, take a look at the final projections from top analysts.

Charles Davis, NFL.com

Pick: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

Analysis: "The Raiders add to their pass rush in hopes of affecting the top QBs in their division."

Last updated: April 26

The Athletic

Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Analysis: "Gonzalez has ideal size at 6-foot-2 and 197 pounds, ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash, has explosive athleticism, displayed inside-outside versatility, has experience playing various man and zone coverages, is a willing tackler and has refined fundamentals."

Last updated: April 26

Danny Kelly, The Ringer

Pick: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Analysis: "The former Buckeyes standout could start right away, but if the team wants to bring him along slowly, he could play a backup role in his first year as the Raiders continue to build the supporting cast around him."

Last updated: April 26

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

Pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Analysis: "The ultra-versatile Witherspoon perfectly fits into Patrick Graham's hybrid defense."

Last updated: April 25

Rhett Lewis, Raiders.com

Pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Analysis: "For some time now, I've felt like CB would present the Raiders with the best opportunity to improve defensively from this slot in the first round."

Last updated: April 25

NFL Nation, ESPN

Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Analysis: "Las Vegas, which ranked 29th in pass defense last season, is betting the 6-foot-1, 197-pound Gonzalez -- with his unique blend of physical traits, blazing speed and cover-corner sensibilities -- fits..."

Last updated: April 25

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

Pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Analysis: "He is a feisty corner who throws his body around. But he isn't big, which some scouts are concerned about because of the way he plays."

Last updated: April 25

Pro Football Focus

Pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Analysis: "He excelled in man coverage this past year at Illinois, which makes him a good scheme fit for a Raiders team lacking an alpha presence in the secondary."

Last updated: April 25

Matt Miller, ESPN

Pick: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Analysis: "Richardson is a talent-rich prospect with limited experience (13 starts) in a non-pro-style offense, but his elite size, arm strength and running ability -- he has two rushing touchdowns of more than 80 yards -- are simply too tempting to pass on..."

Last updated: April 24

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Analysis: "He's one of the best corners in this class against the run and he's just as good in coverage. The Raiders have huge needs in the secondary and Witherspoon edges out Christian Gonzalez to be CB1 in this mock draft."

Last updated: April 24

Eric Edholm, NFL.com

Pick: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State (via mock trade with Arizona Cardinals to No. 3)

Analysis: "Keep an eye on the Titans as a possibility for Stroud here, too. But if the Raiders view Stroud as one of their blue-chip QB prospects, they should not hesitate to slide up four spots to get him."

Last updated: April 24

Peter King, NBC Sports

Pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Analysis: "Witherspoon is a tenacious and versatile player, and that versatility drives him to the top of the cornerback class. He's played outside corner and slot corner, and he's played man and zone. He was the best tackler on Illinois' defense in 2022. On a corner-needy defense, it'd be a surprise if Witherspoon wasn't a day-one starter."

Last updated: April 24

Sam Monson and Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus

Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Analysis: "Gonzalez is the total package physically. He's got all-pro tools but just needs a little refinement to get there."

Last updated: April 24

Jason McIntyre, FOX Sports

Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Analysis: "No change from the last one."

Last updated: April 24

Nate Davis, USA Today

Pick: Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern

Analysis: "Whether he lines up at guard, right tackle or eventually takes over for LT Kolton Miller, the unanimous All-American seems like a wise choice..."

Last updated: April 24

Jaime Eisner, The Draft Network

Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Analysis: "Christian Gonzalez is a great combination of size and skill who should fit in quite well in Patrick Graham's defensive scheme."

Last updated: April 23

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Analysis: "The Raiders have long been looking for a stopper in the secondary. Gonzalez's ball skills and supreme athleticism give him a chance to earn that title early in his NFL career."

Last updated: April 21

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Analysis: "Offensive line and cornerback are big needs for Las Vegas. It could be too early to take an offensive lineman so the Raiders take a culture-building cornerback who is aggressive playing downhill, but also has the intelligence and awareness to thrive in coverage."

Last updated: April 21

Will Brinson, CBS Sports

Pick: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Analysis: "Skoronski might kick inside and play guard, which makes this high for him, but this draft is so thin you can't simply focus on positional value."

Last updated: April 21

Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com

Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Analysis: "The Raiders have their choice of cornerbacks and select Gonzalez, an athletic playmaker with great ball skills who should immediately upgrade the defense."

Last updated: April 20

The Pick Is In: Previous Raiders' draft picks at No. 7

As the Raiders get set to pick No. 7 in the 2023 NFL Draft, take a look back at photos of past players the Raiders took in that spot.

WR Rod Sherman (1966) Sherman was selected in the first round of the 1966 AFL Draft out of USC. He played in 53 games catching 35 passes for 533 yards and 1 touchdown. He also returned 19 punts for 113 yards and 26 kickoffs for 618 yards.
1 / 15

WR Rod Sherman (1966)

Sherman was selected in the first round of the 1966 AFL Draft out of USC. He played in 53 games catching 35 passes for 533 yards and 1 touchdown. He also returned 19 punts for 113 yards and 26 kickoffs for 618 yards.

Las Vegas Raiders
DB Michael Huff (2006) Huff was originally selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas. He played in 108 games and totaled 441 tackles, 11 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.
6 / 15

DB Michael Huff (2006)

Huff was originally selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas. He played in 108 games and totaled 441 tackles, 11 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
DB Michael Huff (2006) Huff was originally selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas. He played in 108 games and totaled 441 tackles, 11 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.
9 / 15

DB Michael Huff (2006)

Huff was originally selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas. He played in 108 games and totaled 441 tackles, 11 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (2009) Heyward-Bey was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He played in 56 games for the Raiders, catching 140 passes for 2,071 yards and 11 TDs. He went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
11 / 15

WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (2009)

Heyward-Bey was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He played in 56 games for the Raiders, catching 140 passes for 2,071 yards and 11 TDs. He went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (2009) Heyward-Bey was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He played in 56 games for the Raiders, catching 140 passes for 2,071 yards and 11 TDs. He went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
13 / 15

WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (2009)

Heyward-Bey was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He played in 56 games for the Raiders, catching 140 passes for 2,071 yards and 11 TDs. He went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (2009) Heyward-Bey was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He played in 56 games for the Raiders, catching 140 passes for 2,071 yards and 11 TDs. He went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
15 / 15

WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (2009)

Heyward-Bey was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He played in 56 games for the Raiders, catching 140 passes for 2,071 yards and 11 TDs. He went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
