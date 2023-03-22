Presented By

Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 7.0: Post-free agency frenzy

Mar 22, 2023 at 11:45 AM
Raiders.com Staff

Each week leading up to the draft in Las Vegas, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 7 overall pick.

With the first wave of free agency over, how have the mock draft boards changed? Let's take a look.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Pick: Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech, EDGE

Analysis: "I could still see the Raiders taking a quarterback here, even after signing Jimmy Garoppolo. However, Wilson would be a welcome addition opposite of Maxx Crosby."

Last updated: March 21

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Analysis: "The player who can most help them win in 2023 is Gonzalez, who ran a blazing 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the combine, backing up what I saw on his 2022 tape. At 6-foot-1, he has outstanding ball skills and elite recovery speed. This is a clear need area for Las Vegas."

Last updated: March 21

Danny Kelly, The Ringer

Pick: Christian Gonzalez, DB, Oregon

Analysis: "Now they make an impact move for the defense, grabbing a highly athletic, playmaking corner in Gonzalez. The Oregon star will bolster a critical position for Las Vegas in the quarterback-studded AFC West."

Last updated: March 21

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky (via mock trade to No. 6 via Detroit Lions)

Analysis: "Levis spent a lot of time at the Combine explaining why the 2022 season went the way it did. In his defense, he was banged up, his offensive line had been decimated, he had a new offensive coordinator and he was working with young wide receivers. And Levis didn't make excuses for any of this when we spoke with him in Indy."

Last updated: March 20

Brentley Weissman, The Draft Network

Pick: Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

Analysis: "With the signing of Jimmy Garoppolo, the Raiders have the flexibility to pass on a QB if the one they like isn't there. Carter would be an instant star in Las Vegas."

Last updated: March 20

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

Pick: Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

Analysis: "In this mock, Carter is passed over as the first defensive prospect taken but still lands in the top 10."

Last updated: March 20

Sports Illustrated

Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Analysis: "Levis has shown flashes of being an elite quarterback if he's given time to develop. This situation gives him exactly that."

Last updated: March 20

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus

Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Analysis: "After signing Jimmy Garoppolo, the Raiders likely won't be trading up for a quarterback. However, there is still a chance they could wait at No. 7 to see if one falls to them."

Last updated: March 16

Photos: 2023 mock draft prospects for the Raiders

View photos of the draft prospects that top analysts are predicting the Raiders may select at No. 7 overall. (Last updated Wednesday, March 22, 2023).

DB Christian Gonzalez - Oregon
1 / 11

DB Christian Gonzalez - Oregon

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Associated Press
OT Paris Johnson Jr. - Ohio State
2 / 11

OT Paris Johnson Jr. - Ohio State

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press
QB Will Levis - Kentucky
3 / 11

QB Will Levis - Kentucky

Michael Clubb/Associated Press
RB Bijan Robinson - Texas
4 / 11

RB Bijan Robinson - Texas

Stephen Spillman/Associated Press
OT Peter Skoronski - Northwestern
5 / 11

OT Peter Skoronski - Northwestern

Gail Burton/Associated Press
QB C.J. Stroud - Ohio State
6 / 11

QB C.J. Stroud - Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
QB Bryce Young - Alabama
7 / 11

QB Bryce Young - Alabama

Butch Dill/Associated Press
WR Quentin Johnston - TCU
8 / 11

WR Quentin Johnston - TCU

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press
QB Anthony Richardson - Florida
9 / 11

QB Anthony Richardson - Florida

Sam Craft/Associated Press
CB Devon Witherspoon - Illinois
10 / 11

CB Devon Witherspoon - Illinois

Doug McSchooler/Associated Press
EDGE Tyree Wilson - Texas Tech
11 / 11

EDGE Tyree Wilson - Texas Tech

Brandon Wade/Associated Press
