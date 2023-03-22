Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 7.0: Post-free agency frenzy

Each week leading up to the draft in Las Vegas, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 7 overall pick.
With the first wave of free agency over, how have the mock draft boards changed? Let's take a look.
Pick: Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech, EDGE
Analysis: "I could still see the Raiders taking a quarterback here, even after signing Jimmy Garoppolo. However, Wilson would be a welcome addition opposite of Maxx Crosby."
Last updated: March 21
Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Analysis: "The player who can most help them win in 2023 is Gonzalez, who ran a blazing 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the combine, backing up what I saw on his 2022 tape. At 6-foot-1, he has outstanding ball skills and elite recovery speed. This is a clear need area for Las Vegas."
Last updated: March 21
Pick: Christian Gonzalez, DB, Oregon
Analysis: "Now they make an impact move for the defense, grabbing a highly athletic, playmaking corner in Gonzalez. The Oregon star will bolster a critical position for Las Vegas in the quarterback-studded AFC West."
Last updated: March 21
Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky (via mock trade to No. 6 via Detroit Lions)
Analysis: "Levis spent a lot of time at the Combine explaining why the 2022 season went the way it did. In his defense, he was banged up, his offensive line had been decimated, he had a new offensive coordinator and he was working with young wide receivers. And Levis didn't make excuses for any of this when we spoke with him in Indy."
Last updated: March 20
Pick: Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia
Analysis: "With the signing of Jimmy Garoppolo, the Raiders have the flexibility to pass on a QB if the one they like isn't there. Carter would be an instant star in Las Vegas."
Last updated: March 20
Pick: Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia
Analysis: "In this mock, Carter is passed over as the first defensive prospect taken but still lands in the top 10."
Last updated: March 20
Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Analysis: "Levis has shown flashes of being an elite quarterback if he's given time to develop. This situation gives him exactly that."
Last updated: March 20
Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Analysis: "After signing Jimmy Garoppolo, the Raiders likely won't be trading up for a quarterback. However, there is still a chance they could wait at No. 7 to see if one falls to them."
Last updated: March 16
View photos of the draft prospects that top analysts are predicting the Raiders may select at No. 7 overall. (Last updated Wednesday, March 22, 2023).