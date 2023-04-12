Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 10.0: Cornerback remains the most popular projection at No. 7

Each week leading up to the draft in Las Vegas, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 7 overall pick.
Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Analysis: "Gonzalez (6-1, 197, 6-7 wingspan) is an athletic prototype at the position, has clean hips and feet in coverage, tracks the ball well and makes plays at the catch point."
Last updated: April 12
Pick: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
Analysis: "The more you watch of Wilson the more you love his game. Not only what he put on tape at Texas Tech, but his upside 2-3 years down the road. He's long, has the frame to add weight if needed, and he's a dominant, high-motor pass rusher who can take over games."
Last updated: April 12
Pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
Analysis: "The Jimmy Garoppolo signing allows the Raiders to be patient in the draft. If they love Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, they could certainly take him here. In this case, though, Las Vegas instead opts to select arguably the best defensive player available while also addressing an area of need."
Last updated: April 11
Pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
Analysis: "Witherspoon is a physical defender with shutdown ability. He would be a Day 1 starter in Las Vegas, which ranked last in the league in takeaways last season (13)."
Last updated: April 11
Pick: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
Analysis: "Johnson is too long with too clean of film for the Raiders -- with Jimmy Garoppolo under center -- to pass on him here."
Last updated: April 11
Pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
Analysis: "Devon Witherspoon is the clear No. 1 cornerback in this draft class. Last season, he allowed just a 25.3 passer rating into his coverage, and a low-4.4-second 40-yard dash time at his pro day answered any lingering concerns about speed. He is also a rare tone-setting cornerback who can help enact big changes in the Raiders defense."
Last updated: April 10
Pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
Analysis: "The physical and aggressive Witherspoon can step in immediately to provide quality lockdown coverage as a dependable CB1 from day one."
Last updated: April 10
Pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
Analysis: "Las Vegas takes the first player at his position as cornerback Devon Witherspoon joins the Raiders to fill a big need. Witherspoon is an aggressive, intelligent cornerback willing to attack the flat."
Last updated: April 10
Pick: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
Analysis: "Skoronski is the Bryce Young of offensive tackles in this class. He can't do anything about his only weakness: lack of ideal arm length. If he had longer arms, he'd not only be the No. 1 OT in the class but could be the first non-QB taken."
Last updated: April 10
Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Analysis: "Adding Gonzalez's athleticism and ball skills instantly improves the Raiders' moribund secondary."
Last updated: April 7
Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Analysis: "The Raiders should stay disciplined, build out the rest of their football team and evaluate long-term quarterback concerns later."
Last updated: April 7
Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Analysis: "At No. 7 overall, what you need is a player who can contribute immediately. And you can't have enough corner help in the NFL, so take Gonzalez."
Last updated: April 6
Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky (via mock trade with Indianapolis Colts to No. 4)
Analysis: "[H]e's healthy, athletic and has a big arm. He'll have time to mature and develop behind Garoppolo."
Last updated: April 6
