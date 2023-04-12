Presented By

Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 10.0: Cornerback remains the most popular projection at No. 7

Apr 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Raiders.com Staff

Each week leading up to the draft in Las Vegas, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 7 overall pick.

Diante Lee, The Athletic

Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Analysis: "Gonzalez (6-1, 197, 6-7 wingspan) is an athletic prototype at the position, has clean hips and feet in coverage, tracks the ball well and makes plays at the catch point."

Last updated: April 12

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Pick: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

Analysis: "The more you watch of Wilson the more you love his game. Not only what he put on tape at Texas Tech, but his upside 2-3 years down the road. He's long, has the frame to add weight if needed, and he's a dominant, high-motor pass rusher who can take over games."

Last updated: April 12

Rhett Lewis, NFL.com

Pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Analysis: "The Jimmy Garoppolo signing allows the Raiders to be patient in the draft. If they love Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, they could certainly take him here. In this case, though, Las Vegas instead opts to select arguably the best defensive player available while also addressing an area of need."

Last updated: April 11

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Analysis: "Witherspoon is a physical defender with shutdown ability. He would be a Day 1 starter in Las Vegas, which ranked last in the league in takeaways last season (13)."

Last updated: April 11

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Pick: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

Analysis: "Johnson is too long with too clean of film for the Raiders -- with Jimmy Garoppolo under center -- to pass on him here."

Last updated: April 11

Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus

Pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Analysis: "Devon Witherspoon is the clear No. 1 cornerback in this draft class. Last season, he allowed just a 25.3 passer rating into his coverage, and a low-4.4-second 40-yard dash time at his pro day answered any lingering concerns about speed. He is also a rare tone-setting cornerback who can help enact big changes in the Raiders defense."

Last updated: April 10

Ric Serritella, Sports Illustrated

Pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Analysis: "The physical and aggressive Witherspoon can step in immediately to provide quality lockdown coverage as a dependable CB1 from day one."

Last updated: April 10

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Analysis: "Las Vegas takes the first player at his position as cornerback Devon Witherspoon joins the Raiders to fill a big need. Witherspoon is an aggressive, intelligent cornerback willing to attack the flat."

Last updated: April 10

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

Pick: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Analysis: "Skoronski is the Bryce Young of offensive tackles in this class. He can't do anything about his only weakness: lack of ideal arm length. If he had longer arms, he'd not only be the No. 1 OT in the class but could be the first non-QB taken."

Last updated: April 10

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Analysis: "Adding Gonzalez's athleticism and ball skills instantly improves the Raiders' moribund secondary."

Last updated: April 7

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic

Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Analysis: "The Raiders should stay disciplined, build out the rest of their football team and evaluate long-term quarterback concerns later."

Last updated: April 7

Adam Rank, NFL.com

Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Analysis: "At No. 7 overall, what you need is a player who can contribute immediately. And you can't have enough corner help in the NFL, so take Gonzalez."

Last updated: April 6

Colin Cowherd, FOX Sports

Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky (via mock trade with Indianapolis Colts to No. 4)

Analysis: "[H]e's healthy, athletic and has a big arm. He'll have time to mature and develop behind Garoppolo."

Last updated: April 6

The Pick Is In: Previous Raiders' draft picks at No. 7

As the Raiders get set to pick No. 7 in the 2023 NFL Draft, take a look back at photos of past players the Raiders took in that spot.

WR Rod Sherman (1966) Sherman was selected in the first round of the 1966 AFL Draft out of USC. He played in 53 games catching 35 passes for 533 yards and 1 touchdown. He also returned 19 punts for 113 yards and 26 kickoffs for 618 yards.
WR Rod Sherman (1966) Sherman was selected in the first round of the 1966 AFL Draft out of USC. He played in 53 games catching 35 passes for 533 yards and 1 touchdown. He also returned 19 punts for 113 yards and 26 kickoffs for 618 yards.
WR Rod Sherman (1966) Sherman was selected in the first round of the 1966 AFL Draft out of USC. He played in 53 games catching 35 passes for 533 yards and 1 touchdown. He also returned 19 punts for 113 yards and 26 kickoffs for 618 yards.
WR Rod Sherman (1966) Sherman was selected in the first round of the 1966 AFL Draft out of USC. He played in 53 games catching 35 passes for 533 yards and 1 touchdown. He also returned 19 punts for 113 yards and 26 kickoffs for 618 yards.
WR Rod Sherman (1966) Sherman was selected in the first round of the 1966 AFL Draft out of USC. He played in 53 games catching 35 passes for 533 yards and 1 touchdown. He also returned 19 punts for 113 yards and 26 kickoffs for 618 yards.
DB Michael Huff (2006) Huff was originally selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas. He played in 108 games and totaled 441 tackles, 11 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.
DB Michael Huff (2006)

Huff was originally selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas. He played in 108 games and totaled 441 tackles, 11 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.

DB Michael Huff (2006) Huff was originally selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas. He played in 108 games and totaled 441 tackles, 11 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.
DB Michael Huff (2006) Huff was originally selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas. He played in 108 games for 441 tackles, 11 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.
DB Michael Huff (2006)

Huff was originally selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas. He played in 108 games for 441 tackles, 11 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.

DB Michael Huff (2006) Huff was originally selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas. He played in 108 games and totaled 441 tackles, 11 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.
DB Michael Huff (2006) Huff was originally selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas. He played in 108 games and totaled 441 tackles, 11 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.
WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (2009) Heyward-Bey was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He played in 56 games for the Raiders, catching 140 passes for 2,071 yards and 11 TDs. He went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (2009)

Heyward-Bey was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He played in 56 games for the Raiders, catching 140 passes for 2,071 yards and 11 TDs. He went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (2009) Heyward-Bey was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He played in 56 games for the Raiders, catching 140 passes for 2,071 yards and 11 TDs. He went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (2009) Heyward-Bey was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He played in 56 games for the Raiders, catching 140 passes for 2,071 yards and 11 TDs. He went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (2009)

Heyward-Bey was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He played in 56 games for the Raiders, catching 140 passes for 2,071 yards and 11 TDs. He went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (2009) Heyward-Bey was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He played in 56 games for the Raiders, catching 140 passes for 2,071 yards and 11 TDs. He went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (2009) Heyward-Bey was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He played in 56 games for the Raiders, catching 140 passes for 2,071 yards and 11 TDs. He went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
