Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 4.0: What are experts predicting as NFL Combine gets underway?

Mar 01, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Raiders.com Staff

Each week leading up to the draft in Las Vegas, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 7 overall pick.

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Analysis: "Josh McDaniels could opt to add a developmental prospect to compete with an established veteran for the Raiders' QB1 spot."

Last updated: Feb. 28

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Analysis: "Witherspoon is coming off an elite season, allowing 3.3 yards per attempt and zero touchdowns as the primary defender in coverage, according to ESPN's game charting. At 6-foot-1, he has a big frame, and he's a willing and able tackler. He could be the Raiders' top corner as a rookie."

Last updated: Feb. 28

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic

Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Analysis: "There'll likely be temptation for the Raiders to call Chicago … or Arizona … or Seattle … maybe Detroit. But, frankly, sticking and picking might be the play here. Gonzalez also feels like the top, full-package athlete at his position on this board."

Last updated: Feb. 28

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Analysis: "Will Levis is a tall quarterback with good mass to take on contact. The Penn State transfer has good mobility and does not shy away from contact. Levis has elite arm strength but often gets stuck on his first read and does not complete full-field progressions."

Last updated: Feb. 28

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus

Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Analysis: "Levis' tape has so much to like from a tools and NFL-readiness standpoint, but his accuracy — or lack thereof — is borderline untenable at this point."

Last updated: Feb. 27

Damian Parson, The Draft Network

Pick: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Analysis: "C.J. Stroud is the best pure passer in this draft class. Stroud's ball placement and accuracy are the best traits in his bag."

Last updated: Feb. 27

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Pick: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Analysis: "Richardson is one of the most exciting prospects in this class. The problem: He's short on experience, and while his physical tools are rare, wherever he lands, it has to come with the understanding that he shouldn't be rushed onto the field. Josh McDaniels has a history of developing QBs and Richardson has a chance to be special."

Last updated: Feb. 26

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

Pick: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

Analysis: "Of the options, Paris Johnson is my No. 1, and where I'd go first. Both for what he already is and what he could become."

Last updated: Feb. 24

Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports

Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Analysis: "The Raiders need a quarterback and this is the last viable one they can take at this spot."

Last updated: Feb. 24

The Athletic

Pick: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida (via mock trade with Seahawks for No. 5 pick)

Analysis: "The 6-foot-4, 232-pound quarterback has all the size you want along with a cannon for an arm capable of making every throw on the field and the speed, acceleration and power to have a massive impact on the ground. He needs to improve his accuracy, processing ability and overall fundamentals, but he's not as much of a project as many think."

Last updated: Feb. 23

Through the Years: Current Raiders at the NFL Combine

Take a look back at current Raiders' appearances at past NFL Scouting Combines.

RB Brandon Bolden Mississippi (2012)
1 / 44

RB Brandon Bolden
Mississippi (2012)

Dave Martin/Associated Press
DE Chandler Jones Syracuse (2012)
2 / 44

DE Chandler Jones
Syracuse (2012)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
WR Davante Adams Fresno State (2014)
3 / 44

WR Davante Adams
Fresno State (2014)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
C Hroniss Grasu Oregon (2015)
4 / 44

C Hroniss Grasu
Oregon (2015)

David J. Phillip/Associated Press
TE Darren Waller Georgia Tech (2015)
5 / 44

TE Darren Waller
Georgia Tech (2015)

Julio Cortez/Associated Press
RB Ameer Abdullah Nebraska (2015)
6 / 44

RB Ameer Abdullah
Nebraska (2015)

David J. Phillip/Associated Press
LB Denzel Perryman Miami (2015)
7 / 44

LB Denzel Perryman
Miami (2015)

Julio Cortez/Associated Press
DT Andrew Billings Baylor (2016)
8 / 44

DT Andrew Billings
Baylor (2016)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
DE Jordan Jenkins Georgia (2016)
9 / 44

DE Jordan Jenkins
Georgia (2016)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
G/T Jermaine Eluemunor Texas A&M (2017)
10 / 44

G/T Jermaine Eluemunor
Texas A&M (2017)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
DE Isaac Rochell Notre Dame (2017)
11 / 44

DE Isaac Rochell
Notre Dame (2017)

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
DE Tashawn Bower LSU (2017)
12 / 44

DE Tashawn Bower
LSU (2017)

David J. Phillip/Associated Press
LB Harvey Langi BYU (2017)
13 / 44

LB Harvey Langi
BYU (2017)

David J. Phillip/Associated Press
LB Jayon Brown UCLA (2017)
14 / 44

LB Jayon Brown
UCLA (2017)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
CB Sidney Jones IV Washington (2017)
15 / 44

CB Sidney Jones IV
Washington (2017)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
T Brandon Parker North Carolina A&T (2018)
16 / 44

T Brandon Parker
North Carolina A&T (2018)

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
T Kolton Miller UCLA (2018)
17 / 44

T Kolton Miller
UCLA (2018)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
WR Chris Lacy Oklahoma State (2018)
18 / 44

WR Chris Lacy
Oklahoma State (2018)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
DT Bilal Nichols Delaware (2018)
19 / 44

DT Bilal Nichols
Delaware (2018)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
LB Micah Kiser Virginia (2018)
20 / 44

LB Micah Kiser
Virginia (2018)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
CB Anthony Averett Alabama (2018)
21 / 44

CB Anthony Averett
Alabama (2018)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
RB Josh Jacobs Alabama (2019)
22 / 44

RB Josh Jacobs
Alabama (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
OL Alex Bars Notre Dame (2019)
23 / 44

OL Alex Bars
Notre Dame (2019)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
T Jackson Barton Utah (2019)
24 / 44

T Jackson Barton
Utah (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
C Andre James UCLA (2019)
25 / 44

C Andre James
UCLA (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
TE Foster Moreau LSU (2019)
26 / 44

TE Foster Moreau
LSU (2019)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
WR Hunter Renfrow Clemson (2019)
27 / 44

WR Hunter Renfrow
Clemson (2019)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
QB Jarrett Stidham Auburn (2019)
28 / 44

QB Jarrett Stidham
Auburn (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
DL Jerry Tillery Notre Dame (2019)
29 / 44

DL Jerry Tillery
Notre Dame (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
DE Maxx Crosby Eastern Michigan (2019)
30 / 44

DE Maxx Crosby
Eastern Michigan (2019)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
DE Clelin Ferrell Clemson (2019)
31 / 44

DE Clelin Ferrell
Clemson (2019)

AJ Mast/Associated Press
CB Rock Ya-Sin Temple (2019)
32 / 44

CB Rock Ya-Sin
Temple (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
WR Tyler Johnson Minnesota (2020)
33 / 44

WR Tyler Johnson
Minnesota (2020)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
G Netane Muti Fresno State (2020)
34 / 44

G Netane Muti
Fresno State (2020)

AJ Mast/Associated Press
T Justin Herron Wake Forest (2020)
35 / 44

T Justin Herron
Wake Forest (2020)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
S Jalen Elliott Notre Dame (2020)
36 / 44

S Jalen Elliott
Notre Dame (2020)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
T Thayer Munford Jr. Ohio State (2022)
37 / 44

T Thayer Munford Jr.
Ohio State (2022)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
G Dylan Parham Memphis (2022)
38 / 44

G Dylan Parham
Memphis (2022)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
RB Zamir White Georgia (2022)
39 / 44

RB Zamir White
Georgia (2022)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
RB Sincere McCormick Texas-San Antonio (2022)
40 / 44

RB Sincere McCormick
Texas-San Antonio (2022)

Steve Luciano/Associated Press
DT Matthew Butler Tennessee (2022)
41 / 44

DT Matthew Butler
Tennessee (2022)

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
DT Neil Farrell Jr. LSU (2022)
42 / 44

DT Neil Farrell Jr.
LSU (2022)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
LB Darien Butler Arizona State (2022)
43 / 44

LB Darien Butler
Arizona State (2022)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
CB Sam Webb Missouri Western (2022)
44 / 44

CB Sam Webb
Missouri Western (2022)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
Advertising