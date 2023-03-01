Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 4.0: What are experts predicting as NFL Combine gets underway?

Each week leading up to the draft in Las Vegas, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 7 overall pick.
Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Analysis: "Josh McDaniels could opt to add a developmental prospect to compete with an established veteran for the Raiders' QB1 spot."
Last updated: Feb. 28
Pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
Analysis: "Witherspoon is coming off an elite season, allowing 3.3 yards per attempt and zero touchdowns as the primary defender in coverage, according to ESPN's game charting. At 6-foot-1, he has a big frame, and he's a willing and able tackler. He could be the Raiders' top corner as a rookie."
Last updated: Feb. 28
Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Analysis: "There'll likely be temptation for the Raiders to call Chicago … or Arizona … or Seattle … maybe Detroit. But, frankly, sticking and picking might be the play here. Gonzalez also feels like the top, full-package athlete at his position on this board."
Last updated: Feb. 28
Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Analysis: "Will Levis is a tall quarterback with good mass to take on contact. The Penn State transfer has good mobility and does not shy away from contact. Levis has elite arm strength but often gets stuck on his first read and does not complete full-field progressions."
Last updated: Feb. 28
Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Analysis: "Levis' tape has so much to like from a tools and NFL-readiness standpoint, but his accuracy — or lack thereof — is borderline untenable at this point."
Last updated: Feb. 27
Pick: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Analysis: "C.J. Stroud is the best pure passer in this draft class. Stroud's ball placement and accuracy are the best traits in his bag."
Last updated: Feb. 27
Pick: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Analysis: "Richardson is one of the most exciting prospects in this class. The problem: He's short on experience, and while his physical tools are rare, wherever he lands, it has to come with the understanding that he shouldn't be rushed onto the field. Josh McDaniels has a history of developing QBs and Richardson has a chance to be special."
Last updated: Feb. 26
Pick: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
Analysis: "Of the options, Paris Johnson is my No. 1, and where I'd go first. Both for what he already is and what he could become."
Last updated: Feb. 24
Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Analysis: "The Raiders need a quarterback and this is the last viable one they can take at this spot."
Last updated: Feb. 24
Pick: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida (via mock trade with Seahawks for No. 5 pick)
Analysis: "The 6-foot-4, 232-pound quarterback has all the size you want along with a cannon for an arm capable of making every throw on the field and the speed, acceleration and power to have a massive impact on the ground. He needs to improve his accuracy, processing ability and overall fundamentals, but he's not as much of a project as many think."
Last updated: Feb. 23
