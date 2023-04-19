Presented By

Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 11.0: One week to go

Apr 19, 2023 at 10:30 AM
Raiders.com Staff

Each week leading up to the draft in Las Vegas, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 7 overall pick.

The draft is one week away, let's dive into the latest projections?

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Analysis: "A Colorado transfer, he's a big-time athlete who is still growing into the position. He has the size, strength and speed -- he ran a 4.38 40 at the combine -- to line up against NFL wide receivers; he just needs to improve in run support."

Last updated: April 19

Danny Kelly, The Ringer

Pick: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State (via mock trade with Arizona Cardinals for No. 3 pick)

Analysis: "Stroud can come in and compete with bridge starter Jimmy Garoppolo from day one — or, at the very least, he can be ready to take the helm in 2024."

Last updated: April 19

Carmen Vitali and David Helman, FOX Sports

Pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Analysis: "The Raiders would assuredly be in on a bidding war for the No. 3 overall pick, but they lost out in this scenario. If that's the case, and they don't have a shot at a top-tier quarterback, it's easy to make the case that corner is the most glaring problem on their depth chart."

Last updated: April 19

Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay, ESPN

Pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Analysis: "If they want a defender to help them in 2023, it's Witherspoon, who could immediately become their top guy."

Last updated: April 18

Peter Schrager, NFL.com

Pick: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Analysis: "Skoronski is a steady, reliable guy who can play multiple spots on a Raiders' offensive line that desperately needs some help. He's smart as a whip, and Josh McDaniels and Co. have long valued above-the-neck qualities."

Last updated: April 18

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Analysis: "Christian Gonzalez has the athletic frame and profile of a top prospect. Las Vegas has a bigger need at offensive line but Gonzalez is a better value than the options available at those spots."

Last updated: April 18

Arjun Menon and Brad Spielberger, Pro Football Focus

Pick: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida (via mock trade with Arizona Cardinals for No. 3 pick)

Analysis: "As PFF's Timo Riske outlined, Richardson has the goods to develop once he hits the NFL and become an elite quarterback based on his physical tools."

Last updated: April 18

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Analysis: "Witherspoon (5-foot-11, 184 pounds) might not have ideal size, but he plays much bigger than he looks and has a natural feel for the position."

Last updated: April 17

Justin Melo, The Draft Network

Pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Analysis: "Illinois' Devon Witherspoon is a clean, technically advanced prospect. Witherspoon isn't as physically impressive as some of the other corner prospects, but he's the most pro-ready."

Last updated: April 17

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports

Pick: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

Analysis: "Wilson can bookend Crosby for years to come."

Last updated: April 17

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Analysis: "The Raiders need to upgrade the secondary in a big way, and Christian Gonzalez has all the tools to be a No. 1 cornerback. Las Vegas will need one going against Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert four times a year."

Last updated: April 17

Charles Davis, NFL.com

Pick: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

Analysis: "Johnson is smart, versatile and athletic. He steps right in as the Raiders' right tackle."

Last updated: April 13

The Pick Is In: Previous Raiders' draft picks at No. 7

As the Raiders get set to pick No. 7 in the 2023 NFL Draft, take a look back at photos of past players the Raiders took in that spot.

WR Rod Sherman (1966) Sherman was selected in the first round of the 1966 AFL Draft out of USC. He played in 53 games catching 35 passes for 533 yards and 1 touchdown. He also returned 19 punts for 113 yards and 26 kickoffs for 618 yards.
1 / 15

WR Rod Sherman (1966)

Sherman was selected in the first round of the 1966 AFL Draft out of USC. He played in 53 games catching 35 passes for 533 yards and 1 touchdown. He also returned 19 punts for 113 yards and 26 kickoffs for 618 yards.

Las Vegas Raiders
DB Michael Huff (2006) Huff was originally selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas. He played in 108 games and totaled 441 tackles, 11 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.
6 / 15

DB Michael Huff (2006)

Huff was originally selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas. He played in 108 games and totaled 441 tackles, 11 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (2009) Heyward-Bey was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He played in 56 games for the Raiders, catching 140 passes for 2,071 yards and 11 TDs. He went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
11 / 15

WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (2009)

Heyward-Bey was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He played in 56 games for the Raiders, catching 140 passes for 2,071 yards and 11 TDs. He went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
