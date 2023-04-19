Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 11.0: One week to go

Each week leading up to the draft in Las Vegas, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 7 overall pick.
The draft is one week away, let's dive into the latest projections?
Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Analysis: "A Colorado transfer, he's a big-time athlete who is still growing into the position. He has the size, strength and speed -- he ran a 4.38 40 at the combine -- to line up against NFL wide receivers; he just needs to improve in run support."
Last updated: April 19
Pick: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State (via mock trade with Arizona Cardinals for No. 3 pick)
Analysis: "Stroud can come in and compete with bridge starter Jimmy Garoppolo from day one — or, at the very least, he can be ready to take the helm in 2024."
Last updated: April 19
Pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
Analysis: "The Raiders would assuredly be in on a bidding war for the No. 3 overall pick, but they lost out in this scenario. If that's the case, and they don't have a shot at a top-tier quarterback, it's easy to make the case that corner is the most glaring problem on their depth chart."
Last updated: April 19
Pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
Analysis: "If they want a defender to help them in 2023, it's Witherspoon, who could immediately become their top guy."
Last updated: April 18
Pick: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
Analysis: "Skoronski is a steady, reliable guy who can play multiple spots on a Raiders' offensive line that desperately needs some help. He's smart as a whip, and Josh McDaniels and Co. have long valued above-the-neck qualities."
Last updated: April 18
Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Analysis: "Christian Gonzalez has the athletic frame and profile of a top prospect. Las Vegas has a bigger need at offensive line but Gonzalez is a better value than the options available at those spots."
Last updated: April 18
Pick: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida (via mock trade with Arizona Cardinals for No. 3 pick)
Analysis: "As PFF's Timo Riske outlined, Richardson has the goods to develop once he hits the NFL and become an elite quarterback based on his physical tools."
Last updated: April 18
Pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
Analysis: "Witherspoon (5-foot-11, 184 pounds) might not have ideal size, but he plays much bigger than he looks and has a natural feel for the position."
Last updated: April 17
Pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
Analysis: "Illinois' Devon Witherspoon is a clean, technically advanced prospect. Witherspoon isn't as physically impressive as some of the other corner prospects, but he's the most pro-ready."
Last updated: April 17
Pick: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
Analysis: "Wilson can bookend Crosby for years to come."
Last updated: April 17
Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Analysis: "The Raiders need to upgrade the secondary in a big way, and Christian Gonzalez has all the tools to be a No. 1 cornerback. Las Vegas will need one going against Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert four times a year."
Last updated: April 17
Pick: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
Analysis: "Johnson is smart, versatile and athletic. He steps right in as the Raiders' right tackle."
Last updated: April 13
