Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 6.0: The latest projections ahead of official free agency period

Analysis: "Levis has, in his words, a 'cannon' for an arm and can run over defenders when he takes off as a rusher, thanks to a 6-4, 229-pound frame. He battled injuries last season at Kentucky, but teams will wonder if they can fix his mechanics and ball placement, which contributed to 23 interceptions over the past two years. He has so much ball velocity, but he has to get better at knowing when to take something off."