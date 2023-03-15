Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 6.0: The latest projections ahead of official free agency period

Each week leading up to the draft in Las Vegas, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 7 overall pick.
The new league year begins Wednesday at 1 p.m. PT, but before free agency officially gets underway and turns all the mock drafts around, let's take a look at the latest projections.
Pick: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Analysis: "The problem: He's short on experience, and while his physical tools are rare, Josh McDaniels has a track record of dialing up plays to put his QBs in position to succeed. Richardson told us at the Combine that he wants to play Day 1, but it might be in his best long-term interest to ease him into that role. Either way, a few years from now he could be the best player in the league."
Last updated: March 14
Pick: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
Analysis: "It could be a heck of a silver lining if those quarterback prospects push a talent like Carter down the board. He might be the best player in the draft, and that type of talent is going to keep him from falling too far down the board..."
Last updated: March 14
Pick: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
Analysis: "Wilson might go top five if the QB run doesn't materialize."
Last updated: March 13
Pick: Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama
Analysis: "Does this fill the most immediate need on the Raiders roster? Absolutely not -- hello, Maxx Crosby -- but Anderson is too talented and was too productive in college for Las Vegas to pass on him here."
Last updated: March 13
Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Analysis: "The word 'potential' gets coaches fired, but falling into this situation under Josh McDaniels should allow Levis to succeed. Throwing to Davante Adams wouldn't hurt, either."
Last updated: March 13
Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Analysis: "Levis has, in his words, a 'cannon' for an arm and can run over defenders when he takes off as a rusher, thanks to a 6-4, 229-pound frame. He battled injuries last season at Kentucky, but teams will wonder if they can fix his mechanics and ball placement, which contributed to 23 interceptions over the past two years. He has so much ball velocity, but he has to get better at knowing when to take something off."
Last updated: March 11
Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Analysis: "He could be drafted top three or fall out of the top 10, and I don't think either scenario would be shocking. There is no doubt that Josh McDaniels and the Raiders will be interested in Levis' package of skills. Enough to draft him here? Time will tell."
Last updated: March 10
Pick: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
Analysis: "Skoronski's Combine confirmed everything I thought. He's a tremendous athlete who has everything you need athletically to play tackle in the NFL. We just don't know if he has the frame to stick due to his short arms."
Last updated: March 10
