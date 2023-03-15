Presented By

Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 6.0: The latest projections ahead of official free agency period

Mar 15, 2023 at 10:30 AM
Raiders.com Staff

Each week leading up to the draft in Las Vegas, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 7 overall pick.

The new league year begins Wednesday at 1 p.m. PT, but before free agency officially gets underway and turns all the mock drafts around, let's take a look at the latest projections.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Pick: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Analysis: "The problem: He's short on experience, and while his physical tools are rare, Josh McDaniels has a track record of dialing up plays to put his QBs in position to succeed. Richardson told us at the Combine that he wants to play Day 1, but it might be in his best long-term interest to ease him into that role. Either way, a few years from now he could be the best player in the league."

Last updated: March 14

David Helman & Carmen Vitali, FOX Sports

Pick: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Analysis: "It could be a heck of a silver lining if those quarterback prospects push a talent like Carter down the board. He might be the best player in the draft, and that type of talent is going to keep him from falling too far down the board..."

Last updated: March 14

Ben Standig, The Athletic

Pick: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

Analysis: "Wilson might go top five if the QB run doesn't materialize."

Last updated: March 13

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Pick: Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama

Analysis: "Does this fill the most immediate need on the Raiders roster? Absolutely not -- hello, Maxx Crosby -- but Anderson is too talented and was too productive in college for Las Vegas to pass on him here."

Last updated: March 13

Ryan Fowler, The Draft Network

Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Analysis: "The word 'potential' gets coaches fired, but falling into this situation under Josh McDaniels should allow Levis to succeed. Throwing to Davante Adams wouldn't hurt, either."

Last updated: March 13

Todd McShay, ESPN

Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Analysis: "Levis has, in his words, a 'cannon' for an arm and can run over defenders when he takes off as a rusher, thanks to a 6-4, 229-pound frame. He battled injuries last season at Kentucky, but teams will wonder if they can fix his mechanics and ball placement, which contributed to 23 interceptions over the past two years. He has so much ball velocity, but he has to get better at knowing when to take something off."

Last updated: March 11

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Analysis: "He could be drafted top three or fall out of the top 10, and I don't think either scenario would be shocking. There is no doubt that Josh McDaniels and the Raiders will be interested in Levis' package of skills. Enough to draft him here? Time will tell."

Last updated: March 10

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

Pick: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Analysis: "Skoronski's Combine confirmed everything I thought. He's a tremendous athlete who has everything you need athletically to play tackle in the NFL. We just don't know if he has the frame to stick due to his short arms."

Last updated: March 10

