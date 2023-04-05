Presented By

Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 9.0: Draft month has arrived

Apr 05, 2023 at 12:31 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Each week leading up to the draft in Las Vegas, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 7 overall pick.

It's finally April and the draft is just around the corner. So, what's the latest the experts are projecting?

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Pick: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee (projected trade with Houston Texans down to No. 12)

Analysis: "Cornerback should be an option here, too, but supply and demand points to tackle. Wright has good size and strength. He was impressive at the NFL Scouting Combine and can get the job done at right tackle."

Last updated: April 4

Todd McShay, ESPN

Pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Analysis: "Witherspoon smothers receivers with his quickness and instincts in coverage, and he allowed a 5.2 QBR when targeted last season, which ranked second in the nation. Opponents completed just 30.4% of passes thrown in his direction for an average of 3.3 yards and zero touchdowns, all of which ranked in the top six nationally."

Last updated: April 4

Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus

Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Analysis: "Gonzalez's traits are difficult to pass on for teams with a need at cornerback..."

Last updated: April 4

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Analysis: "Levis has all the tools to be a big-time quarterback, but patience will be needed. The Raiders have Jimmy Garoppolo, so Levis could sit for a year or two."

Last updated: April 4

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Pick: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State (projected trade with Indianapolis Colts up to No. 4)

Analysis: "Johnson Jr. played left tackle last season at Ohio State and was the right guard during the 2021 season, and is coming off an impressive pro day performance."

Last updated: April 4

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Analysis: "Christian Gonzalez has all the tools to develop into a No. 1 CB."

Last updated: April 4

Damian Parson, The Draft Network

Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Analysis: "Will Levis, similar to Richardson, has incredible physical tools but lacks polish. A year sitting behind Garoppolo would allow Josh McDaniels to get Levis up to speed with the playbook and tailor the offense to his big-armed, mobile quarterback."

Last updated: April 3

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Pick: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

Analysis: "The Raiders have to add more pieces up front to block for Jimmy Garoppolo. Johnson has multiple seasons of clean film at Ohio State."

Last updated: April 3

Bruce Feldman, The Athletic

Pick: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

Analysis: "It's Johnson, at 6 feet 6, 313 pounds with over 36-inch arms, over Northwestern's Peter Skoronski, who might be more ready now to play closer to his potential. But the Buckeye has much better length (his arms are about 4 inches longer) to play tackle in the NFL, although both have good versatility and footwork."

Last updated: March 31

Bleacher Report

Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Analysis: "Las Vegas requires added secondary help and do so with the the first cornerback off the board in Oregon's Christian Gonzalez."

Last updated: March 31

Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com

Pick: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Analysis: "Top-tier game-speed burst on passing downs and impressive run-stopping ability (both rank in the top 20th percentiles in my 10-season sample), as well as alignment versatility, combine to create the highest win-total increase for a non-QB in this first-round mock (0.81 games)."

Last updated: March 30

Photos: 2023 mock draft prospects for the Raiders

View photos of the draft prospects that top analysts are predicting the Raiders may select at No. 7 overall. (Last updated Wednesday, March 22, 2023).

DB Christian Gonzalez - Oregon
1 / 11

DB Christian Gonzalez - Oregon

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Associated Press
OT Paris Johnson Jr. - Ohio State
2 / 11

OT Paris Johnson Jr. - Ohio State

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press
QB Will Levis - Kentucky
3 / 11

QB Will Levis - Kentucky

Michael Clubb/Associated Press
RB Bijan Robinson - Texas
4 / 11

RB Bijan Robinson - Texas

Stephen Spillman/Associated Press
OT Peter Skoronski - Northwestern
5 / 11

OT Peter Skoronski - Northwestern

Gail Burton/Associated Press
QB C.J. Stroud - Ohio State
6 / 11

QB C.J. Stroud - Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
QB Bryce Young - Alabama
7 / 11

QB Bryce Young - Alabama

Butch Dill/Associated Press
WR Quentin Johnston - TCU
8 / 11

WR Quentin Johnston - TCU

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press
QB Anthony Richardson - Florida
9 / 11

QB Anthony Richardson - Florida

Sam Craft/Associated Press
CB Devon Witherspoon - Illinois
10 / 11

CB Devon Witherspoon - Illinois

Doug McSchooler/Associated Press
EDGE Tyree Wilson - Texas Tech
11 / 11

EDGE Tyree Wilson - Texas Tech

Brandon Wade/Associated Press
