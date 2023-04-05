Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 9.0: Draft month has arrived

Each week leading up to the draft in Las Vegas, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 7 overall pick.
It's finally April and the draft is just around the corner. So, what's the latest the experts are projecting?
Pick: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee (projected trade with Houston Texans down to No. 12)
Analysis: "Cornerback should be an option here, too, but supply and demand points to tackle. Wright has good size and strength. He was impressive at the NFL Scouting Combine and can get the job done at right tackle."
Last updated: April 4
Pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
Analysis: "Witherspoon smothers receivers with his quickness and instincts in coverage, and he allowed a 5.2 QBR when targeted last season, which ranked second in the nation. Opponents completed just 30.4% of passes thrown in his direction for an average of 3.3 yards and zero touchdowns, all of which ranked in the top six nationally."
Last updated: April 4
Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Analysis: "Gonzalez's traits are difficult to pass on for teams with a need at cornerback..."
Last updated: April 4
Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Analysis: "Levis has all the tools to be a big-time quarterback, but patience will be needed. The Raiders have Jimmy Garoppolo, so Levis could sit for a year or two."
Last updated: April 4
Pick: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State (projected trade with Indianapolis Colts up to No. 4)
Analysis: "Johnson Jr. played left tackle last season at Ohio State and was the right guard during the 2021 season, and is coming off an impressive pro day performance."
Last updated: April 4
Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Analysis: "Christian Gonzalez has all the tools to develop into a No. 1 CB."
Last updated: April 4
Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Analysis: "Will Levis, similar to Richardson, has incredible physical tools but lacks polish. A year sitting behind Garoppolo would allow Josh McDaniels to get Levis up to speed with the playbook and tailor the offense to his big-armed, mobile quarterback."
Last updated: April 3
Pick: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
Analysis: "The Raiders have to add more pieces up front to block for Jimmy Garoppolo. Johnson has multiple seasons of clean film at Ohio State."
Last updated: April 3
Pick: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
Analysis: "It's Johnson, at 6 feet 6, 313 pounds with over 36-inch arms, over Northwestern's Peter Skoronski, who might be more ready now to play closer to his potential. But the Buckeye has much better length (his arms are about 4 inches longer) to play tackle in the NFL, although both have good versatility and footwork."
Last updated: March 31
Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Analysis: "Las Vegas requires added secondary help and do so with the the first cornerback off the board in Oregon's Christian Gonzalez."
Last updated: March 31
Pick: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
Analysis: "Top-tier game-speed burst on passing downs and impressive run-stopping ability (both rank in the top 20th percentiles in my 10-season sample), as well as alignment versatility, combine to create the highest win-total increase for a non-QB in this first-round mock (0.81 games)."
Last updated: March 30
