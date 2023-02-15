Presented By

Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 2.0: QB, OT highlight the latest predictions

Feb 15, 2023 at 11:14 AM
Raiders.com Staff

Each week leading up to the draft in Las Vegas, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 7 overall pick.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Pick: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Analysis: "Peter Skoronski improves the ceiling of the starting unit."

Last updated: Feb. 14

John Broback, Pro Football Network

Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Analysis: "Will Levis has tools that teams want, but it will take the right team to decide they can develop him into an All-Pro. Consistency will be the biggest concern."

Last updated: Feb. 14

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

Pick: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

Analysis: "Las Vegas adds protection for its future signal-caller in the form of Paris Johnson Jr., who was dominant at left tackle for the Buckeyes this season after moving over from right guard."

Last updated: Feb. 14

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Analysis: "Levis, who definitely looks the part, was plagued by injuries and poor play all fall. That said, NFL teams love how he projects to the next level, but he'll be a controversial talking point in the coming months."

Last updated: Feb. 14

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Pick: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

Analysis: "Johnson is as tough as they come, excelling at left tackle and right guard during his career at Ohio State."

Last updated: Feb. 13

Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus

Pick: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

Analysis: "Johnson isn't a finished product by any means after only one season starting at left tackle, but he still earned an 83.1 overall grade and has all the tools to develop into an elite player at the position."

Last updated: Feb. 13

Sports Illustrated

Pick: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Analysis: "Skoronski possesses exceptional athleticism, great passion and high character. His quick feet and fundamentally sound technique are two of his more favorable attributes."

Last updated: Feb. 13

Brentley Weissman, The Draft Network

Pick: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Analysis: "Stroud is an accurate passer who throws with outstanding touch and anticipation. He flashed an ability to make plays with his legs and be a playmaker, which the Raiders desperately need at that position."

Last updated: Feb. 12

Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com

Pick: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Analysis: "While left tackle is not the most vulnerable part of the Raiders' line, adding the former Wildcat would upgrade the whole line, whether they play him on the left edge, the right, or even, as some scouts project, at guard."

Last updated: Feb. 10

Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network

Pick: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Analysis: "Think of Richardson like Fields. He may not be quite as fast or quite as physical, but his 6-foot-4, 230-pound frame is built for the NFL, and there is no shortage of quickness and power as a runner."

Last updated: Feb. 9

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Analysis: "One of the most polarizing quarterbacks in this draft lands in Las Vegas, where he will have a plethora of talented pass-catchers to target."

Last updated: Feb. 7

Photos: 2023 mock draft prospects for the Raiders

View photos of the draft prospects that top analysts are predicting the Raiders may select at No. 7 overall. (Last updated Wednesday, February 8, 2023).

QB Bryce Young - Alabama
1 / 7

QB Bryce Young - Alabama

Butch Dill/Associated Press
QB Will Levis - Kentucky
2 / 7

QB Will Levis - Kentucky

Michael Clubb/Associated Press
OT Peter Skoronski - Northwestern
3 / 7

OT Peter Skoronski - Northwestern

Gail Burton/Associated Press
QB C.J. Stroud - Ohio State
4 / 7

QB C.J. Stroud - Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
OT Paris Johnson Jr. - Ohio State
5 / 7

OT Paris Johnson Jr. - Ohio State

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press
DB Christian Gonzalez - Oregon
6 / 7

DB Christian Gonzalez - Oregon

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Associated Press
RB Bijan Robinson - Texas
7 / 7

RB Bijan Robinson - Texas

Stephen Spillman/Associated Press
