Presented By

Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 3.0: Offense remains the focus

Feb 22, 2023 at 10:30 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Each week leading up to the draft in Las Vegas, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 7 overall pick.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Pick: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

Analysis: "The Raiders are thin at receiver behind Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow. Johnston is a long, vertical weapon who excels after the catch."

Last updated: Feb. 22

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Analysis: "The picture will be clearer after we get through the quarterback carousel in free agency, but as of now, the Raiders need someone at the position. Levis has incredible tools."

Last updated: Feb. 21

Nate Davis, USA Today

Pick: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Analysis: "Skoronski could upgrade that spot opposite established Kolton Miller but also transition back to the left side down the road."

Last updated: Feb. 20

Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network

Pick: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama (via mock trade with Chicago Bears for No. 1 pick)

Analysis: "The Raiders kick this NFL mock draft off in true Raiders fashion, trading from the seventh pick to the first pick to select their guy, Bryce Young."

Last updated: Feb. 20

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Pick: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

Analysis: "Las Vegas has options but opt to take Paris Johnson Jr., who would be playing his third position in as many years after playing left tackle and guard for the Buckeyes the past two years."

Last updated: Feb. 19

The Athletic

Pick: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Analysis: "Yes, there was a ton of talent around Stroud at Ohio State, including a star-studded receiving corps. That detail doesn't diminish the value of his arm talent and production. After putting up 40-plus touchdowns against six interceptions in back-to-back years, it's time for Stroud to start working with another superstar wide receiver."

Last updated: Feb. 17

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

Pick: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Analysis: "Peter Skoronski gets knocked for his short arms, but he'll be an integral part of an NFL offensive line, whether that be at guard or tackle."

Last updated: Feb. 17

Todd McShay, ESPN

Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Analysis: "He has a huge arm to drive the ball downfield to Davante Adams, and at 232 pounds, he is a strong runner on designed rushes and scrambles. Levis has experience with pro-style concepts, too, and his ceiling is sky high."

Last updated: Feb. 15

Photos: 2023 mock draft prospects for the Raiders

View photos of the draft prospects that top analysts are predicting the Raiders may select at No. 7 overall. (Last updated Wednesday, February 22, 2023).

DB Christian Gonzalez - Oregon
1 / 9

DB Christian Gonzalez - Oregon

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Associated Press
OT Paris Johnson Jr. - Ohio State
2 / 9

OT Paris Johnson Jr. - Ohio State

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press
QB Will Levis - Kentucky
3 / 9

QB Will Levis - Kentucky

Michael Clubb/Associated Press
RB Bijan Robinson - Texas
4 / 9

RB Bijan Robinson - Texas

Stephen Spillman/Associated Press
OT Peter Skoronski - Northwestern
5 / 9

OT Peter Skoronski - Northwestern

Gail Burton/Associated Press
QB C.J. Stroud - Ohio State
6 / 9

QB C.J. Stroud - Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
QB Bryce Young - Alabama
7 / 9

QB Bryce Young - Alabama

Butch Dill/Associated Press
WR Quentin Johnston - TCU
8 / 9

WR Quentin Johnston - TCU

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press
QB Anthony Richardson - Florida
9 / 9

QB Anthony Richardson - Florida

Sam Craft/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 2.0: QB, OT highlight the latest predictions

A compilation of the latest mock drafts from top analysts and who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 7 overall pick.

news

Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 1.0: Who could the Raiders select at No. 7?

Each week leading up to the draft in Las Vegas, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts.

Advertising