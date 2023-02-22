Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 3.0: Offense remains the focus

Each week leading up to the draft in Las Vegas, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 7 overall pick.
Pick: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
Analysis: "The Raiders are thin at receiver behind Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow. Johnston is a long, vertical weapon who excels after the catch."
Last updated: Feb. 22
Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Analysis: "The picture will be clearer after we get through the quarterback carousel in free agency, but as of now, the Raiders need someone at the position. Levis has incredible tools."
Last updated: Feb. 21
Pick: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
Analysis: "Skoronski could upgrade that spot opposite established Kolton Miller but also transition back to the left side down the road."
Last updated: Feb. 20
Pick: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama (via mock trade with Chicago Bears for No. 1 pick)
Analysis: "The Raiders kick this NFL mock draft off in true Raiders fashion, trading from the seventh pick to the first pick to select their guy, Bryce Young."
Last updated: Feb. 20
Pick: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
Analysis: "Las Vegas has options but opt to take Paris Johnson Jr., who would be playing his third position in as many years after playing left tackle and guard for the Buckeyes the past two years."
Last updated: Feb. 19
Pick: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Analysis: "Yes, there was a ton of talent around Stroud at Ohio State, including a star-studded receiving corps. That detail doesn't diminish the value of his arm talent and production. After putting up 40-plus touchdowns against six interceptions in back-to-back years, it's time for Stroud to start working with another superstar wide receiver."
Last updated: Feb. 17
Pick: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
Analysis: "Peter Skoronski gets knocked for his short arms, but he'll be an integral part of an NFL offensive line, whether that be at guard or tackle."
Last updated: Feb. 17
Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Analysis: "He has a huge arm to drive the ball downfield to Davante Adams, and at 232 pounds, he is a strong runner on designed rushes and scrambles. Levis has experience with pro-style concepts, too, and his ceiling is sky high."
Last updated: Feb. 15
View photos of the draft prospects that top analysts are predicting the Raiders may select at No. 7 overall. (Last updated Wednesday, February 22, 2023).