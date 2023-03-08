Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 5.0: Post-Combine edition

Each week leading up to the draft in Las Vegas, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 7 overall pick.
With the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine over, how much did the annual league event shake up top analysts' mock drafts?
Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Analysis: "Levis has many of the traits every NFL team looks for in a franchise QB, meaning someone will pick him high. The Raiders do so here without having to trade up."
Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Analysis: "After playing under former NFL coordinators the last two seasons (Rich Scangerello in 2022, Liam Coen in 2021), Levis speaks the pro language—and brings potential to hit the ground running in Josh McDaniels's offense. With a talented group of skill players (Davante Adams, Darren Waller, and Josh Jacobs), Levis can act as a ball distributor early in his career, giving Las Vegas a chance to compete in 2023."
Pick: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State (via projected trade with Arizona Cardinals up for No. 3)
Analysis: "The Raiders can either sit tight and hope they get their guy at No. 7 ... or look to aggressively move up and target the quarterback they want. In this exercise, Josh McDaniels and Co. jump into Arizona's draft slot to snag Stroud, who put on the best pure throwing display in Indy."
Pick: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida (via projected trade with Chicago Bears/Indianapolis Colts for No. 4)
Analysis: "The Richardson hype train is hitting full steam, plowing through Indianapolis on Saturday. Looking at combine results since 2006, he posted the best quarterback vertical (40.5 inches) and broad jump (10-foot-9), and then rolled out a scorching 4.43-second 40, which tied for the fourth-fastest time at the position over that span. Richardson capped off his big day by showcasing his huge arm in the throwing portions of the afternoon."
Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Analysis: "The Raiders have been very open about their desire to draft a young quarterback, and Levis is a potential fit. The Kentucky passer has outstanding physical traits, smarts and toughness, which all would be appealing to Head Coach Josh McDaniels."
Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Analysis: "The man with the self-described 'cannon' attached to his right shoulder showed it off Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium ... and could put it to excellent use throwing to WRs Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow and TE Darren Waller."
Pick: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Analysis: "Anthony Richardson is one of the most exciting prospects in this class. The problem: he's short on experience, and while his physical tools are rare, Josh McDaniels has a track record of dialing up plays to put his QBs in position to succeed."
Pick: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Analysis: "Anthony Richardson has more upside than any quarterback in the class but it is going to take patience for him to reach that point."
Pick: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Analysis: "Stroud's instincts and accuracy are plus traits and his measurables check out for the position. He had a strong NFL Combine as well."
Pick: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Analysis: "Richardson's development might take some patience, but his combination of size, athleticism, arm talent and pocket presence could end up making him a dynamic superstar down the line."
