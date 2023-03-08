Presented By

Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 5.0: Post-Combine edition

Mar 08, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Raiders.com Staff

Each week leading up to the draft in Las Vegas, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 7 overall pick.

With the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine over, how much did the annual league event shake up top analysts' mock drafts?

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Analysis: "Levis has many of the traits every NFL team looks for in a franchise QB, meaning someone will pick him high. The Raiders do so here without having to trade up."

Last updated: March 8

Danny Kelly, The Ringer

Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Analysis: "After playing under former NFL coordinators the last two seasons (Rich Scangerello in 2022, Liam Coen in 2021), Levis speaks the pro language—and brings potential to hit the ground running in Josh McDaniels's offense. With a talented group of skill players (Davante Adams, Darren Waller, and Josh Jacobs), Levis can act as a ball distributor early in his career, giving Las Vegas a chance to compete in 2023."

Last updated: March 8

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Pick: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State (via projected trade with Arizona Cardinals up for No. 3)

Analysis: "The Raiders can either sit tight and hope they get their guy at No. 7 ... or look to aggressively move up and target the quarterback they want. In this exercise, Josh McDaniels and Co. jump into Arizona's draft slot to snag Stroud, who put on the best pure throwing display in Indy."

Last updated: March 7

Todd McShay, ESPN

Pick: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida (via projected trade with Chicago Bears/Indianapolis Colts for No. 4)

Analysis: "The Richardson hype train is hitting full steam, plowing through Indianapolis on Saturday. Looking at combine results since 2006, he posted the best quarterback vertical (40.5 inches) and broad jump (10-foot-9), and then rolled out a scorching 4.43-second 40, which tied for the fourth-fastest time at the position over that span. Richardson capped off his big day by showcasing his huge arm in the throwing portions of the afternoon."

Last updated: March 7

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Analysis: "The Raiders have been very open about their desire to draft a young quarterback, and Levis is a potential fit. The Kentucky passer has outstanding physical traits, smarts and toughness, which all would be appealing to Head Coach Josh McDaniels."

Last updated: March 7

Nate Davis, USA Today

Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Analysis: "The man with the self-described 'cannon' attached to his right shoulder showed it off Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium ... and could put it to excellent use throwing to WRs Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow and TE Darren Waller."

Last updated: March 6

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Pick: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Analysis: "Anthony Richardson is one of the most exciting prospects in this class. The problem: he's short on experience, and while his physical tools are rare, Josh McDaniels has a track record of dialing up plays to put his QBs in position to succeed."

Last updated: March 7

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Pick: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Analysis: "Anthony Richardson has more upside than any quarterback in the class but it is going to take patience for him to reach that point."

Last updated: March 5

Jaime Eisner, The Draft Network

Pick: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Analysis: "Stroud's instincts and accuracy are plus traits and his measurables check out for the position. He had a strong NFL Combine as well."

Last updated: March 6

Luke Easterling, Yahoo Sports

Pick: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Analysis: "Richardson's development might take some patience, but his combination of size, athleticism, arm talent and pocket presence could end up making him a dynamic superstar down the line."

Last updated: March 2

Photos: 2023 mock draft prospects for the Raiders

View photos of the draft prospects that top analysts are predicting the Raiders may select at No. 7 overall. (Last updated Wednesday, March 1, 2023).

DB Christian Gonzalez - Oregon
1 / 10

DB Christian Gonzalez - Oregon

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Associated Press
OT Paris Johnson Jr. - Ohio State
2 / 10

OT Paris Johnson Jr. - Ohio State

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press
QB Will Levis - Kentucky
3 / 10

QB Will Levis - Kentucky

Michael Clubb/Associated Press
RB Bijan Robinson - Texas
4 / 10

RB Bijan Robinson - Texas

Stephen Spillman/Associated Press
OT Peter Skoronski - Northwestern
5 / 10

OT Peter Skoronski - Northwestern

Gail Burton/Associated Press
QB C.J. Stroud - Ohio State
6 / 10

QB C.J. Stroud - Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
QB Bryce Young - Alabama
7 / 10

QB Bryce Young - Alabama

Butch Dill/Associated Press
WR Quentin Johnston - TCU
8 / 10

WR Quentin Johnston - TCU

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press
QB Anthony Richardson - Florida
9 / 10

QB Anthony Richardson - Florida

Sam Craft/Associated Press
CB Devon Witherspoon - Illinois
10 / 10

CB Devon Witherspoon - Illinois

Doug McSchooler/Associated Press
