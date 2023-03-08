Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 5.0: Post-Combine edition

Analysis: "The Richardson hype train is hitting full steam, plowing through Indianapolis on Saturday. Looking at combine results since 2006, he posted the best quarterback vertical (40.5 inches) and broad jump (10-foot-9), and then rolled out a scorching 4.43-second 40, which tied for the fourth-fastest time at the position over that span. Richardson capped off his big day by showcasing his huge arm in the throwing portions of the afternoon."