Road to the Draft: Anthony Richardson was a walking highlight reel at Florida, with room to continue growing

"Growing up it was always Cam Newton for me," Richardson told media at the Combine on Friday. "When I got to high school, just seeing how dynamic Lamar [Jackson] was, I tried to implement both of those guys in my life.

"And I started calling myself 'Cam Jackson' in the 11th grade, just trying to make big plays."

While having proved he's a dynamic playmaker, he believes there's still room for improvement with his accuracy. He completed nearly 55 percent of his throws with 15 career interceptions.

"Just being consistent with my accuracy," Richardson said. "Using my arm, using my hips, using my feet, you know, just tying it all together and being consistent.