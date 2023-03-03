Road to the Draft: Bryce Young's body of work speaks for itself

"The only thing I would say about that is if the durability part of it was a big concern. And so far with Bryce, it has not been," said McDaniels. "There's different ways to throw. So, if you lack height, you have to find some windows sometimes. And, really, it's about their ability to see through the rush into the defense and read the coverage properly.

"I'm not sure anybody's done it better than Bryce here for a while in college football. Height is not a prerequisite. ... To me, when you're watching the tape, if the height doesn't impact his ability to find open receivers, throw the ball well and accurately, and his body size hasn't been a problem relative to overall durability, then I think you've just got to evaluate the player."

Young believes he's done a good job of not allowing distractions bother him throughout the draft process. He's stayed away from social media as much as possible, with a lot of time spent on training to get his body prepared for the NFL.