Road to the Draft: C.J. Stroud has 'great conversation' with Raiders at Combine, ready to prove himself at the next level

It's easy to see how much Stroud loves the game of football and embraces the leadership that comes with the quarterback position. With the confidence he exudes, he also has a large amount of self-awareness. He takes pride in his "free-flowing but still disciplined" approach and in his abilities as a self-proclaimed ball-placement specialist, backed up by a 69.3 completion percentage across two years in a dynamic offense.

"I don't try to press the envelope, and I think that's very important being a quarterback sometimes because you want to let your teammates know that you're not always trying to be Superman," he reflected. "But when you need to be to make that play and you can extend that play, you get a lot more respect from your teammates."

The Combine is the first of many more chances the Raiders have to evaluate Stroud and the rest of the QB draft class before April.

There's the workout portion for the quarterbacks on Saturday, plus pro days and 30 visits ahead.

Stroud hopes to continue to impress in all of them after making the personally difficult, but not surprising choice to enter the draft.

"It was really hard for me to leave a place like Ohio State where it takes time to get to where I was at. It takes a lot of hard work, a lot of trust-building, a lot of comradery off the field. ... It was a smart decision for me, I feel, but it was really hard.

"Of course, not beating that team up north [Michigan], not winning a National Championship – two goals of mine – and of course, not winning the Heisman was, I feel, because of those losses. That kind of hurts. ... It put a little more fire in me, put another chip on my shoulder.