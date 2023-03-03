Notes & Quotes from the Combine: Could the Raiders' next QB be here in Indy?

Will Levis, Kentucky

Levis is another prospect that has been projected as an option for the Raiders in the first round.

A graduate transfer from Penn State to Kentucky, Levis led the Wildcats to 10 wins in 2021 for just the fourth time in school history. In his 2022 campaign, he was plagued with injuries to his foot, finger and shoulder.

"This past year, the season didn't go as well as we would have wanted it to, but I learned a lot from it," he said. "Learned how to battle through adversity and dealt with a lot of things physically and situationally that was tough, but I think I became a better player, a better quarterback because of it. I'm going to show what I'm about once I get to that next level and I'm doing my best to show that to these coaches throughout this week as well."

While speaking with various teams in Indianapolis, Levis has been excited over the fact that Kentucky's program seems to be similar to some in the NFL, which could make for an easy transition to the pros.