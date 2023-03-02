What goes on inside the interview room at the NFL Combine?

For the Raiders, prospects are ushered into a room containing Ziegler, Head Coach Josh McDaniels, Brandon Yeargan (director of college scouting), Shaun Herock (senior personnel advisor) and a rotating crew of the Raiders scouting and coaching staff. In total, the team spends 810 minutes of the week-long league event formally speaking with potential future NFL players.

"It's an interesting environment. You're front and center," Ziegler said of how it could be intimidating for the young prospects. "All eyes are on you."

The Silver and Black group's questions range from breaking down film to assessing football IQ to asking personal background questions. Essentially, this is a first job interview for these 45 candidates.

"You can get a sense of what their overall level of maturity is for the process and who they are as people," Ziegler said of what can make a player stand out. "Some players, you get to see that they've had an element of self-reflection in their life. I always think for a 21, 22-year-old kid to have an understanding and be self-reflective, and then the confidence to be able to voice that is an interesting trait.

"And then their level of football intelligence. There's some people that really stand out. Their overall knowledge of a complete offensive system or a complete defensive system rather than maybe just the knowledge of their position.

Ziegler is prepping for his second draft as general manager, but has been to a myriad of Combines since he first began his pro scouting career back in 2010. One thing that hasn't changed for him is how much he enjoys the interview portion, as it's a chance to get a first impression and a face-to-face connection.

"I love it. I think it's super valuable," the GM said. "You can't overweigh it because it's one time and it is a young adult that is in an intimidating situation, so I think you have to have a degree of understanding that. But it's unique to see someone's body language, see how they carry themselves, their self-confidence. It's little spurts of that, but that's what this process is.