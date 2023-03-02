What goes on inside the interview room at the NFL Combine?

Mar 02, 2023 at 03:34 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Eighteen minutes.

That's how long each prospect and NFL team have to make an impression on each other during the interview process at the NFL Scouting Combine.

So how do the Raiders approach these interviews in a short time frame?

According to General Manager Dave Ziegler, it's about having a separate strategic plan for each interview based on the large amount of information on the player collected by scouts throughout the year.

"For a lot of guys, you end up with a focus on what you want to learn about that player and then, what you can learn about that player within those 18 minutes," he told Raiders.com.

"Ours isn't necessarily a cookie-cutter approach. We'll use that time to identify two things we want to know, knowing we have other opportunities too. Whether it's at a pro day, a 30 visit, a private visit, this isn't the only time that we ever get to talk to these players."

Throughout the week, teams are allowed to meet informally with any of the prospects – usually in a more casual setting. However, when it comes to formal interviews inside suites at Lucas Oil Stadium, clubs are allowed to talk with only 45 prospects of their choosing out of the 319 players in attendance, with each one kept strictly within the 18-minute time frame.

SUITE PLATE_RAIDERS

Related Links

For the Raiders, prospects are ushered into a room containing Ziegler, Head Coach Josh McDaniels, Brandon Yeargan (director of college scouting), Shaun Herock (senior personnel advisor) and a rotating crew of the Raiders scouting and coaching staff. In total, the team spends 810 minutes of the week-long league event formally speaking with potential future NFL players.

"It's an interesting environment. You're front and center," Ziegler said of how it could be intimidating for the young prospects. "All eyes are on you."

The Silver and Black group's questions range from breaking down film to assessing football IQ to asking personal background questions. Essentially, this is a first job interview for these 45 candidates.

"You can get a sense of what their overall level of maturity is for the process and who they are as people," Ziegler said of what can make a player stand out. "Some players, you get to see that they've had an element of self-reflection in their life. I always think for a 21, 22-year-old kid to have an understanding and be self-reflective, and then the confidence to be able to voice that is an interesting trait.

"And then their level of football intelligence. There's some people that really stand out. Their overall knowledge of a complete offensive system or a complete defensive system rather than maybe just the knowledge of their position.

Ziegler is prepping for his second draft as general manager, but has been to a myriad of Combines since he first began his pro scouting career back in 2010. One thing that hasn't changed for him is how much he enjoys the interview portion, as it's a chance to get a first impression and a face-to-face connection.

"I love it. I think it's super valuable," the GM said. "You can't overweigh it because it's one time and it is a young adult that is in an intimidating situation, so I think you have to have a degree of understanding that. But it's unique to see someone's body language, see how they carry themselves, their self-confidence. It's little spurts of that, but that's what this process is.

"It's a puzzle and this is one small piece of the puzzle that you get to put on that player's profile."

Related Content

news

Road to the Draft: Another Carlson taking a kick at NFL dreams

"[I] saw the success that Daniel had and knew I could do something special too," said Anders Carlson, younger brother of Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson.

news

Road to the Draft: Christian Gonzalez fully embraces the big moments as a cornerback

The Oregon cornerback comes from a lineage of star athletes and is prepared to build on the family résumé.

news

Notes & Quotes from the Combine: Handful of versatile defensive backs highlight the draft class

With nine picks currently in the draft, the Raiders may choose to add to the secondary with some of these versatile players that spoke to the media Thursday.

news

Road to the Draft: Eastern Michigan's Jose Ramirez looking to follow in Maxx Crosby's footsteps to the pros

The 6-foot-2, 251-pound defensive lineman hails from the same alma mater as Crosby, a pass-rusher Ramirez has long admired.

news

Notes & Quotes from the 2023 Combine: Linebackers and defensive line up first

Prospect media interviews got underway Wednesday in Indianapolis with the defensive line and linebackers taking to the podiums.

news

'There's a lot more work to be done' for Dave Ziegler and staff evaluating prospects at the NFL Combine

The Raiders general manager is exhausting all options at quarterback and other positions in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine.

news

Quick Hits: Dave Ziegler's media availability at the 2023 Combine

Read through for some of the best soundbites from Ziegler's Tuesday media availability.

news

McDaniels expects quarterback room to 'change dramatically' as team looks at free agency and draft

"I would imagine veterans, rookies, a couple of either is going to be in the cards here as we go through it. Some of that's going to be opportunity, some of that's going to be 'Can we acquire them?'"

news

Quick Hits: Josh McDaniels' media availability at the 2023 Combine

The Raiders head coach addressed the media Tuesday from Indianapolis as the Silver and Black staff gets ready to evaluate prospects.

news

Guide to the 2023 NFL Combine: Workout schedule, how to watch and more

Raiders.com will have daily content throughout the duration of the Combine including behind-the-scenes videos, interviews, editorial pieces and new podcast episodes.

news

NFL Combine Notebook: Who was the cream of the crop?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards dissects the most overall impressive prospects from the NFL Scouting Combine last week.

Advertising