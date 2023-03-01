'There's a lot more work to be done' for Dave Ziegler and staff evaluating prospects at the NFL Combine

Feb 28, 2023 at 04:25 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders are in a fluid situation as a team at the NFL Combine, in the process of exploring all options at all positions going into the 2023 season.

The one position that has garnered the majority of headlines and attention has been quarterback. When the new league year begins, the team will have one quarterback signed on their active roster in Chase Garbers, with General Manager Dave Ziegler looking to potentially upgrade the position through the 2023 NFL Draft, trade or free agency.

Many expect the Raiders to take a quarterback early in this year's draft, and for good reason. They'll be interviewing a few quarterbacks at the NFL Combine, with Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis, Anthony Richardson and two-time National Champion Stetson Bennett being some of the players in attendance.

However, it's not something Ziegler will rush the process in addressing. He's more concerned with making the right decision from a longterm perspective.

"There's a lot more work to done, to be honest with you, to really say, 'Yeah I'm confident,'" Ziegler said of evaluating the position. "Where we're at now in the process is we've watched a lot of film on the players. And that's important to get an idea of what the value is, of who the player is. It's a real important part of the process. That position in particular there's such an emphasis that we put on the neck up. ... And you can't get that part on the film.

"You can see decision making and processing, there's an element of it. But until you get in the room with a guy, get him on the [play-calling] board, eventually work through installs and see how they can retain information – this is the first step of that puzzle to do that."

Outside of quarterback, the Raiders are mining for diamonds at other positions as well. After trading their first and second round pick for Davante Adams last season, Ziegler selected guard Dylan Parham from Memphis with his first pick in the third round as the Raiders GM. Parham started all 17 games as a rookie and selected to the PFWA All-Rookie Team. Going into the 2023 draft, he has nine draft selections at his disposal, not including compensatory picks.

"[J]ust a couple of the positions on the surface that look like there's some depth to it – on the defensive side of the ball, the cornerback position looks like there's some healthy depth there throughout the position," Ziegler said of this year's draft class. "The tight end position's unique this year. I think this is probably one of the deeper tight end classes that I've seen maybe since I've been in the league, again on the surface, but there's quite a few players there."

Additionally, the Raiders are in a good place to bolster the team through free agency to be more be fine tuned on areas they can improve in the draft. Last year, they made a few splashy free agent signings that included Chandler Jones, Ameer Abdullah and Mack Hollins – all of which served as productive pieces of last season's roster. The Raiders were fairly quiet on the first day of free agency last offseason, but could jump in earlier this season.

"I think you can develop your philosophy before free agency starts," added Ziegler. "Sometimes that plan doesn't work out based off how the market materializes and things of that nature. We're always going to have a group of players, I would say, in free agency that you just know based on what the market is and what conversations are. If you want to get that player, you're gonna have to do that in the first couple of days of free agency.

"And then there's going to be another pool of players that you're going to make the decision on, like this position group or this player, whatever it may be. ... There's always going to be a player or two that you know that if you're going to do a deal, you're going to have to do that on the front side of free agency."

Through the Years: Current Raiders at the NFL Combine

Take a look back at current Raiders' appearances at past NFL Scouting Combines.

RB Brandon Bolden Mississippi (2012)
1 / 44

RB Brandon Bolden
Mississippi (2012)

Dave Martin/Associated Press
DE Chandler Jones Syracuse (2012)
2 / 44

DE Chandler Jones
Syracuse (2012)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
WR Davante Adams Fresno State (2014)
3 / 44

WR Davante Adams
Fresno State (2014)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
C Hroniss Grasu Oregon (2015)
4 / 44

C Hroniss Grasu
Oregon (2015)

David J. Phillip/Associated Press
TE Darren Waller Georgia Tech (2015)
5 / 44

TE Darren Waller
Georgia Tech (2015)

Julio Cortez/Associated Press
RB Ameer Abdullah Nebraska (2015)
6 / 44

RB Ameer Abdullah
Nebraska (2015)

David J. Phillip/Associated Press
LB Denzel Perryman Miami (2015)
7 / 44

LB Denzel Perryman
Miami (2015)

Julio Cortez/Associated Press
DT Andrew Billings Baylor (2016)
8 / 44

DT Andrew Billings
Baylor (2016)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
DE Jordan Jenkins Georgia (2016)
9 / 44

DE Jordan Jenkins
Georgia (2016)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
G/T Jermaine Eluemunor Texas A&M (2017)
10 / 44

G/T Jermaine Eluemunor
Texas A&M (2017)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
DE Isaac Rochell Notre Dame (2017)
11 / 44

DE Isaac Rochell
Notre Dame (2017)

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
DE Tashawn Bower LSU (2017)
12 / 44

DE Tashawn Bower
LSU (2017)

David J. Phillip/Associated Press
LB Harvey Langi BYU (2017)
13 / 44

LB Harvey Langi
BYU (2017)

David J. Phillip/Associated Press
LB Jayon Brown UCLA (2017)
14 / 44

LB Jayon Brown
UCLA (2017)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
CB Sidney Jones IV Washington (2017)
15 / 44

CB Sidney Jones IV
Washington (2017)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
T Brandon Parker North Carolina A&T (2018)
16 / 44

T Brandon Parker
North Carolina A&T (2018)

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
T Kolton Miller UCLA (2018)
17 / 44

T Kolton Miller
UCLA (2018)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
WR Chris Lacy Oklahoma State (2018)
18 / 44

WR Chris Lacy
Oklahoma State (2018)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
DT Bilal Nichols Delaware (2018)
19 / 44

DT Bilal Nichols
Delaware (2018)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
LB Micah Kiser Virginia (2018)
20 / 44

LB Micah Kiser
Virginia (2018)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
CB Anthony Averett Alabama (2018)
21 / 44

CB Anthony Averett
Alabama (2018)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
RB Josh Jacobs Alabama (2019)
22 / 44

RB Josh Jacobs
Alabama (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
OL Alex Bars Notre Dame (2019)
23 / 44

OL Alex Bars
Notre Dame (2019)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
T Jackson Barton Utah (2019)
24 / 44

T Jackson Barton
Utah (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
C Andre James UCLA (2019)
25 / 44

C Andre James
UCLA (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
TE Foster Moreau LSU (2019)
26 / 44

TE Foster Moreau
LSU (2019)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
WR Hunter Renfrow Clemson (2019)
27 / 44

WR Hunter Renfrow
Clemson (2019)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
QB Jarrett Stidham Auburn (2019)
28 / 44

QB Jarrett Stidham
Auburn (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
DL Jerry Tillery Notre Dame (2019)
29 / 44

DL Jerry Tillery
Notre Dame (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
DE Maxx Crosby Eastern Michigan (2019)
30 / 44

DE Maxx Crosby
Eastern Michigan (2019)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
DE Clelin Ferrell Clemson (2019)
31 / 44

DE Clelin Ferrell
Clemson (2019)

AJ Mast/Associated Press
CB Rock Ya-Sin Temple (2019)
32 / 44

CB Rock Ya-Sin
Temple (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
WR Tyler Johnson Minnesota (2020)
33 / 44

WR Tyler Johnson
Minnesota (2020)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
G Netane Muti Fresno State (2020)
34 / 44

G Netane Muti
Fresno State (2020)

AJ Mast/Associated Press
T Justin Herron Wake Forest (2020)
35 / 44

T Justin Herron
Wake Forest (2020)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
S Jalen Elliott Notre Dame (2020)
36 / 44

S Jalen Elliott
Notre Dame (2020)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
T Thayer Munford Jr. Ohio State (2022)
37 / 44

T Thayer Munford Jr.
Ohio State (2022)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
G Dylan Parham Memphis (2022)
38 / 44

G Dylan Parham
Memphis (2022)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
RB Zamir White Georgia (2022)
39 / 44

RB Zamir White
Georgia (2022)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
RB Sincere McCormick Texas-San Antonio (2022)
40 / 44

RB Sincere McCormick
Texas-San Antonio (2022)

Steve Luciano/Associated Press
DT Matthew Butler Tennessee (2022)
41 / 44

DT Matthew Butler
Tennessee (2022)

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
DT Neil Farrell Jr. LSU (2022)
42 / 44

DT Neil Farrell Jr.
LSU (2022)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
LB Darien Butler Arizona State (2022)
43 / 44

LB Darien Butler
Arizona State (2022)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
CB Sam Webb Missouri Western (2022)
44 / 44

CB Sam Webb
Missouri Western (2022)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
