Quick Hits: Josh McDaniels' media availability at the 2023 Combine

Feb 28, 2023 at 09:39 AM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The 2023 NFL Combine kicked off Tuesday with Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels addressing the media on everything from building the roster to the quarterback position to his relationship with General Manager Dave Ziegler.

Read through for some of the best soundbites from coach's media availability.

On the importance of prospect interviews during the Combine:

"To begin, most of these players – this is the first opportunity for them to meet us. And we started that process last night with the interviews and we'll continue that the next few days here. It's certainly not long enough to make any decisions or anything like that on somebody. But you certainly get to know their personality. You get to know a little bit about their background, what they love about football. And, you know, that's the beginning of the process for us. It's the part that I enjoy the most about the Combine."

On the 2023 quarterback draft class:

"I think there's depth to the class. I think there's some people that are, you know, more pocket passers. I think there's some guys that can really do some things with their legs, extend plays. You could probably use that as part of your offensive weaponry. But they're all a little different. They really are. And so, that's a good thing because you can kind of see how they may fit into your system and then you might tweak your system to fit some things that you hadn't had in it before."

Related Links

On entering his second Combine as Raiders head coach:

"I've seen a lot of different things. So, nothing really surprises me much anymore. I have a great group of people around me that I delegate many responsibilities to and just try to be a resource to them. You know, look, there's never really going to be a great head coach without having a good group of people around him and a really good group of players in the locker room. We've got a really good owner who gives us every resource we could ask for. Very thankful to have this opportunity. Got a great group of people and great group of core guys in the locker room right now that we're trying to build around."

On building the roster for the 2023 season:

"There's so many avenues to acquire players now. You know, I think it's just do our due diligence, try to do our work, get it in and make the smartest decision for our football team. I think that's what we're going to try to do every day."

On working with GM Dave Ziegler:

"Dave's a great partner for me and super well prepared. Really, ahead in terms of what's coming next in our calendar year. And just has really been refreshing for me to -- you know, when I'm not at a certain point, I ask a question, Dave's got the answer. The healthiest part of our relationship is we can agree and sometimes we can disagree and we can work through those things and figure out what's best for the team."

On areas of the team they are looking to improve:

"Our depth, obviously, is something that we need to improve across the board. But, look, we need tough, smart, explosive players, period. And we need to do that on offense, we need to do it on defense, we need to do it in the return game. We have some good core components to our roster that we can build around. But we need to get tougher, smarter, more explosive with the people that are coming to our football team."

Through the Years: Current Raiders at the NFL Combine

Take a look back at current Raiders' appearances at past NFL Scouting Combines.

RB Brandon Bolden Mississippi (2012)
1 / 44

RB Brandon Bolden
Mississippi (2012)

Dave Martin/Associated Press
DE Chandler Jones Syracuse (2012)
2 / 44

DE Chandler Jones
Syracuse (2012)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
WR Davante Adams Fresno State (2014)
3 / 44

WR Davante Adams
Fresno State (2014)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
C Hroniss Grasu Oregon (2015)
4 / 44

C Hroniss Grasu
Oregon (2015)

David J. Phillip/Associated Press
TE Darren Waller Georgia Tech (2015)
5 / 44

TE Darren Waller
Georgia Tech (2015)

Julio Cortez/Associated Press
RB Ameer Abdullah Nebraska (2015)
6 / 44

RB Ameer Abdullah
Nebraska (2015)

David J. Phillip/Associated Press
LB Denzel Perryman Miami (2015)
7 / 44

LB Denzel Perryman
Miami (2015)

Julio Cortez/Associated Press
DT Andrew Billings Baylor (2016)
8 / 44

DT Andrew Billings
Baylor (2016)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
DE Jordan Jenkins Georgia (2016)
9 / 44

DE Jordan Jenkins
Georgia (2016)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
G/T Jermaine Eluemunor Texas A&M (2017)
10 / 44

G/T Jermaine Eluemunor
Texas A&M (2017)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
DE Isaac Rochell Notre Dame (2017)
11 / 44

DE Isaac Rochell
Notre Dame (2017)

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
DE Tashawn Bower LSU (2017)
12 / 44

DE Tashawn Bower
LSU (2017)

David J. Phillip/Associated Press
LB Harvey Langi BYU (2017)
13 / 44

LB Harvey Langi
BYU (2017)

David J. Phillip/Associated Press
LB Jayon Brown UCLA (2017)
14 / 44

LB Jayon Brown
UCLA (2017)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
CB Sidney Jones IV Washington (2017)
15 / 44

CB Sidney Jones IV
Washington (2017)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
T Brandon Parker North Carolina A&T (2018)
16 / 44

T Brandon Parker
North Carolina A&T (2018)

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
T Kolton Miller UCLA (2018)
17 / 44

T Kolton Miller
UCLA (2018)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
WR Chris Lacy Oklahoma State (2018)
18 / 44

WR Chris Lacy
Oklahoma State (2018)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
DT Bilal Nichols Delaware (2018)
19 / 44

DT Bilal Nichols
Delaware (2018)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
LB Micah Kiser Virginia (2018)
20 / 44

LB Micah Kiser
Virginia (2018)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
CB Anthony Averett Alabama (2018)
21 / 44

CB Anthony Averett
Alabama (2018)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
RB Josh Jacobs Alabama (2019)
22 / 44

RB Josh Jacobs
Alabama (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
OL Alex Bars Notre Dame (2019)
23 / 44

OL Alex Bars
Notre Dame (2019)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
T Jackson Barton Utah (2019)
24 / 44

T Jackson Barton
Utah (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
C Andre James UCLA (2019)
25 / 44

C Andre James
UCLA (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
TE Foster Moreau LSU (2019)
26 / 44

TE Foster Moreau
LSU (2019)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
WR Hunter Renfrow Clemson (2019)
27 / 44

WR Hunter Renfrow
Clemson (2019)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
QB Jarrett Stidham Auburn (2019)
28 / 44

QB Jarrett Stidham
Auburn (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
DL Jerry Tillery Notre Dame (2019)
29 / 44

DL Jerry Tillery
Notre Dame (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
DE Maxx Crosby Eastern Michigan (2019)
30 / 44

DE Maxx Crosby
Eastern Michigan (2019)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
DE Clelin Ferrell Clemson (2019)
31 / 44

DE Clelin Ferrell
Clemson (2019)

AJ Mast/Associated Press
CB Rock Ya-Sin Temple (2019)
32 / 44

CB Rock Ya-Sin
Temple (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
WR Tyler Johnson Minnesota (2020)
33 / 44

WR Tyler Johnson
Minnesota (2020)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
G Netane Muti Fresno State (2020)
34 / 44

G Netane Muti
Fresno State (2020)

AJ Mast/Associated Press
T Justin Herron Wake Forest (2020)
35 / 44

T Justin Herron
Wake Forest (2020)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
S Jalen Elliott Notre Dame (2020)
36 / 44

S Jalen Elliott
Notre Dame (2020)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
T Thayer Munford Jr. Ohio State (2022)
37 / 44

T Thayer Munford Jr.
Ohio State (2022)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
G Dylan Parham Memphis (2022)
38 / 44

G Dylan Parham
Memphis (2022)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
RB Zamir White Georgia (2022)
39 / 44

RB Zamir White
Georgia (2022)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
RB Sincere McCormick Texas-San Antonio (2022)
40 / 44

RB Sincere McCormick
Texas-San Antonio (2022)

Steve Luciano/Associated Press
DT Matthew Butler Tennessee (2022)
41 / 44

DT Matthew Butler
Tennessee (2022)

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
DT Neil Farrell Jr. LSU (2022)
42 / 44

DT Neil Farrell Jr.
LSU (2022)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
LB Darien Butler Arizona State (2022)
43 / 44

LB Darien Butler
Arizona State (2022)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
CB Sam Webb Missouri Western (2022)
44 / 44

CB Sam Webb
Missouri Western (2022)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Quick Hits: Josh McDaniels, Raiders reflect on the 2022 season

Head Coach Josh McDaniels, Maxx Crosby, Josh Jacobs and Nate Hobbs recaps the Raiders' 2022 season and what comes next.

news

Quick Hits: Josh McDaniels summarizes what went right and wrong against the 49ers

McDaniels, Raiders looking to put it all together in season finale Saturday against the Chiefs.

news

Quick Hits: Raiders forge forward despite frustrating loss to Steelers

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addressed the media Monday morning regarding the team's road loss in Pittsburgh.

news

Quick Hits: Josh McDaniels reflects on loss to Rams before team turns the page to Week 15

Read through for some of the best quotes from the head coach's Friday morning press conference.

news

Quick Hits: Consistency remains area of concern for Raiders heading into Week 10

"We'll try to learn the hard lessons again today and see if we can't make some progress," the head coach said Monday following loss to the Jaguars.

news

The legend of Ray Guy, from those who knew him best

The impact Guy left on the game can be told from his closest teammates, coaches and opponents that witnessed first-hand the greatness of his 14-year career.

news

Quick Hits: Josh McDaniels, the Raiders looking to turn things around in the Sunshine State

After a less than desirable showing against the New Orleans Saints, the Raiders Head Coach is dialed in on improving this week while team practices on the East Coast.

news

Quick Hits: Josh McDaniels focusing team on learning from loss and moving forward toward the Titans

"We'll be able to see a lot from this tape and obviously, we are going to need to do that as quickly as we can," the head coach said Monday morning.

news

Quick Hits: Josh McDaniels appreciates 'the competitive spirit' of his team following their season opener

The head coach addressed the media Monday following the team's 24-19 loss to the Chargers.

news

Quick Hits: Josh McDaniels gives his impression of the team following Sunday's preseason win

The Raiders head coach is laser focused on continuing to improve coming off their 26-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Quick Hits: What were Head Coach Josh McDaniels' first impressions after pads came on?

The first day with pads brought not only a high energy among players, but gave the coaching staff noted time to assess which fundamentals need to be focused on as preseason ramps up.

Advertising