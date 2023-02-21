Dave Ziegler details journey from high school guidance counselor to Raiders general manager on 'Bussin' With the Boys' podcast

Despite the season not going the way he liked – as the Raiders finished with a 6-11 record, losing nine games by one score or less – he remains optimistic moving into his second season as an NFL general manager.

And he refuses to let the daunting task of bringing success to Las Vegas engulf him. He's ready for the challenge.

"I tell myself a lot, 'Dude, you're the GM of the Raiders. You were a guidance counselor. Keep things in perspective, keep it level and enjoy the moment,'" said Ziegler. "Because of that mindset ... my decisions aren't driven by just trying to stay alive. The fact that I got to this position and I have this job is kind of wild to think, compared to where we were in 2008, so I don't let fear of failure or of being fired drive decisions.