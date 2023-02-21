Dave Ziegler details journey from high school guidance counselor to Raiders general manager on 'Bussin' With the Boys' podcast

Feb 21, 2023
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

dave-ziegler-pod-thumb-2212023-v2

On a recent podcast, Tennessee Titans tackle Taylor Lewan welcomed his former high school guidance counselor, who just so happens to now be the general manager of "possibly the coolest franchise" in the NFL.

The latest episode of "Bussin' With The Boys," hosted by Lewan and former Raiders linebacker Will Compton, featured Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler, and the Pro Bowl offensive lineman and GM quickly got to talking about their history together.

Ziegler was a guidance counselor at Lewan's alma mater of Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, in the late 2000s. Along with his role as a guidance counselor, he served as the football team's special teams coordinator, running backs coach and tight ends coach.

"I think my experience of being a teacher and being a guidance counselor, not being in the NFL right away, has given me some perspective," said Ziegler. "I'm truly grateful and appreciative to have the job that I have and I try to carry that attitude into work every day.

"Being consistent, treating people the right way, having a positive attitude, not making the moment too big and letting the job get too big and kind of overwhelming. ... For me, it's all given me perspective of my past experiences of what my attitude is and how I look at the job and how I handle the job, because you can get overwhelmed."

Despite the season not going the way he liked – as the Raiders finished with a 6-11 record, losing nine games by one score or less – he remains optimistic moving into his second season as an NFL general manager.

And he refuses to let the daunting task of bringing success to Las Vegas engulf him. He's ready for the challenge.

"I tell myself a lot, 'Dude, you're the GM of the Raiders. You were a guidance counselor. Keep things in perspective, keep it level and enjoy the moment,'" said Ziegler. "Because of that mindset ... my decisions aren't driven by just trying to stay alive. The fact that I got to this position and I have this job is kind of wild to think, compared to where we were in 2008, so I don't let fear of failure or of being fired drive decisions.

"We're going to swing and we also have a vision of how we want to do things. We're just going to go and I believe it's going to work. That's why I'm going to do things I way I do them. I believe we're going to win here. I believe we're going to build something that's going to compete for championships and ultimately, get us to where we want to go."

Top Shots: The best of community 2022

Take a look back at the Raiders throughout the community during the 2022 year.

Raiderettes Nicola and Monet and Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Teyo Johnson present Shadow Ridge High School's girls flag football coach, Matt Nighswonger, the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week award, at Shadow Ridge High School.
Raiderettes Nicola and Monet and Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Teyo Johnson present Shadow Ridge High School's girls flag football coach, Matt Nighswonger, the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week award, at Shadow Ridge High School.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) speaks to the Del Sol Academy's girls flag football team before presenting their coach, Anne Schlosser, with the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week award, at Del Sol Academy.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) speaks to the Del Sol Academy's girls flag football team before presenting their coach, Anne Schlosser, with the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week award, at Del Sol Academy.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Former Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) opens a game for students at Strong Start Academy at Lorenzi.
Former Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) opens a game for students at Strong Start Academy at Lorenzi.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Former Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) reads a book to students at Strong Start Academy at Lorenzi.
Former Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) reads a book to students at Strong Start Academy at Lorenzi.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Mackenzie and Audrey and Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Chris McLemore pose for a photo with the Rancho High School's girls flag football coach, Mike Sandoz, and his team, at Rancho High School.
Raiderettes Mackenzie and Audrey and Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Chris McLemore pose for a photo with the Rancho High School's girls flag football coach, Mike Sandoz, and his team, at Rancho High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Roy Hart talks to Basic High School's girls flag football team after presenting their coach, Ken Ward, the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week, at Basic High School.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Roy Hart talks to Basic High School's girls flag football team after presenting their coach, Ken Ward, the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week, at Basic High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Katsura and Audrey sign autographs before the Desert Oasis High School girls flag football teams games.
Raiderettes Katsura and Audrey sign autographs before the Desert Oasis High School girls flag football teams games.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raider Rusher helps mix up smoothies before the Las Vegas Raiders and Dairy Council award $10,000 to Jerome Mack Middle School as the 2022 "Hometown Grant" winner to continue efforts to bring healthy habits and new PE activities to students at Jerome Mack Middle School.
Raider Rusher helps mix up smoothies before the Las Vegas Raiders and Dairy Council award $10,000 to Jerome Mack Middle School as the 2022 "Hometown Grant" winner to continue efforts to bring healthy habits and new PE activities to students at Jerome Mack Middle School.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) speaks during an assembly where the Las Vegas Raiders and Dairy Council awarded $10,000 to Jerome Mack Middle School as the 2022 "Hometown Grant" winner to continue efforts to bring healthy habits and new PE activities to students at Jerome Mack Middle School.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) speaks during an assembly where the Las Vegas Raiders and Dairy Council awarded $10,000 to Jerome Mack Middle School as the 2022 "Hometown Grant" winner to continue efforts to bring healthy habits and new PE activities to students at Jerome Mack Middle School.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Daisy the mascot, nutrition manager Jack Yarberry and general manager Libby Lovig of the Dairy Council with Raiderettes Audrey and Katsura, Jerome Mack Middle School PE teacher Joseph Migoni, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and Raiders activation coordinator Austin Crafton during an assembly where the Raiders and Dairy Council awarded $10,000 to Jerome Mack Middle School as the 2022 "Hometown Grant" winner to continue efforts to bring healthy habits and new PE activities to students at Jerome Mack Middle School.
Daisy the mascot, nutrition manager Jack Yarberry and general manager Libby Lovig of the Dairy Council with Raiderettes Audrey and Katsura, Jerome Mack Middle School PE teacher Joseph Migoni, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and Raiders activation coordinator Austin Crafton during an assembly where the Raiders and Dairy Council awarded $10,000 to Jerome Mack Middle School as the 2022 "Hometown Grant" winner to continue efforts to bring healthy habits and new PE activities to students at Jerome Mack Middle School.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
A student goes through drills during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic at Jerome Mack Middle School.
A student goes through drills during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic at Jerome Mack Middle School.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) reads to students as part of Nevada Reading Week, at John C. Bass Elementary.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) reads to students as part of Nevada Reading Week, at John C. Bass Elementary.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Teyo Johnson and Roy Hart and Raider Rusher are introduced during the State of the City 2022 for the City of Henderson at The Dollar Loan Cente.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Teyo Johnson and Roy Hart and Raider Rusher are introduced during the State of the City 2022 for the City of Henderson at The Dollar Loan Cente.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Roy Hart poses for a photo during the Health Nation Block Party at Bob Price Recreation Center.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Roy Hart poses for a photo during the Health Nation Block Party at Bob Price Recreation Center.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Raider Rusher poses for a photo with the ingredients students could pick from to make their own smoothie, at Thiriot Elementary School.
Raider Rusher poses for a photo with the ingredients students could pick from to make their own smoothie, at Thiriot Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders partnered with Intermountain Healthcare and the Southern Nevada Coaches Association to host a coaches' clinic for youth football coaches at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
The Las Vegas Raiders partnered with Intermountain Healthcare and the Southern Nevada Coaches Association to host a coaches' clinic for youth football coaches at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders facilities engineer Brian Bishop, revenue planning and analytics analyst Alexander Foster and facilities engineer Anthony Figueroa shovel dirt on the newly planted tree during the NFL Green tree planting event at Craig Ranch Regional Park.
Las Vegas Raiders facilities engineer Brian Bishop, revenue planning and analytics analyst Alexander Foster and facilities engineer Anthony Figueroa shovel dirt on the newly planted tree during the NFL Green tree planting event at Craig Ranch Regional Park.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders chief people officer Marcel Reece talks to officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Northeast Area Command during the teams community blitz.
Las Vegas Raiders chief people officer Marcel Reece talks to officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Northeast Area Command during the teams community blitz.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders youth football director Myles Hayes speaks during a Play Football town hall discussion about all aspects of football and the roles parents play at Chaparral High School.
Las Vegas Raiders youth football director Myles Hayes speaks during a Play Football town hall discussion about all aspects of football and the roles parents play at Chaparral High School.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Raider Rusher high-fives a fan before the Las Vegas Aviators's game at Las Vegas Ballpark.
Raider Rusher high-fives a fan before the Las Vegas Aviators's game at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Rod Woodson talks with students during the NFL's Heart of a Hall of Famer program at Mojave High School.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Rod Woodson talks with students during the NFL's Heart of a Hall of Famer program at Mojave High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) talks with youth club members during a Young J.E.D.I. meeting at Jackie Gaughan Clubhouse.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) talks with youth club members during a Young J.E.D.I. meeting at Jackie Gaughan Clubhouse.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Raider Rusher high-fives a student during the Las Vegas Raiders Spirit Day at Elise L. Wolff Elementary School.
Raider Rusher high-fives a student during the Las Vegas Raiders Spirit Day at Elise L. Wolff Elementary School.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Players take a selfie during the NFL FLAG Regional Championship at Heritage Park.
Players take a selfie during the NFL FLAG Regional Championship at Heritage Park.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Players compete during the NFL FLAG Regional Championship at Heritage Park.
Players compete during the NFL FLAG Regional Championship at Heritage Park.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders honored teacher Hayarpi Gevorgyan of C.H. Decker Elementary School with a custom Raiders' jersey and football as part of Teacher Appreciation Week at C.H. Decker Elementary School.
The Las Vegas Raiders honored teacher Hayarpi Gevorgyan of C.H. Decker Elementary School with a custom Raiders' jersey and football as part of Teacher Appreciation Week at C.H. Decker Elementary School.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders honored teacher Luna Herrera of Tom Williams Elementary School with a custom Raiders' jersey and football as part of Teacher Appreciation Week at Tom Williams Elementary School.
The Las Vegas Raiders honored teacher Luna Herrera of Tom Williams Elementary School with a custom Raiders' jersey and football as part of Teacher Appreciation Week at Tom Williams Elementary School.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) and tackle Brandon Parker (75) pose for a photo with teachers Lisa Lopez of Kitty McDonough Ward Elementary and Ashley Diggs of Howard E. Heckethorn Elementary School, and their guests, during a tour of Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as part of Teacher Appreciation Week at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) and tackle Brandon Parker (75) pose for a photo with teachers Lisa Lopez of Kitty McDonough Ward Elementary and Ashley Diggs of Howard E. Heckethorn Elementary School, and their guests, during a tour of Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as part of Teacher Appreciation Week at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) talks to members of the Eldorado High School football team at Eldorado High School.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) talks to members of the Eldorado High School football team at Eldorado High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) poses for a photo with Mojave High School's football coach, Wes Pacheco, and his team, at Mojave High School.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) poses for a photo with Mojave High School's football coach, Wes Pacheco, and his team, at Mojave High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Camryn and Bree pose for a photos with attendees of the Pediatric Prom at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Raiderettes Camryn and Bree pose for a photos with attendees of the Pediatric Prom at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79), defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93), quarterback Chase Garbers (15) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the dance floor with attendees of the Pediatric Prom at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79), defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93), quarterback Chase Garbers (15) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the dance floor with attendees of the Pediatric Prom at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus, Roy Hart, delivering donuts to squadrons at Creech Air Force Base for Operation Donut Drop.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus, Roy Hart, delivering donuts to squadrons at Creech Air Force Base for Operation Donut Drop.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Madison and Bree with a service member of Nellis Air Force Base during Operation Donut Drop.
Raiderettes Madison and Bree with a service member of Nellis Air Force Base during Operation Donut Drop.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus, Roy Hart, with service members of Nellis Air Force Base during Operation Donut Drop.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus, Roy Hart, with service members of Nellis Air Force Base during Operation Donut Drop.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete of the Special Olympics Nevada shows Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) a photo of her onstage during the 2022 NFL Draft during a sendoff dinner for the USA Games, at Caesars Palace.
An athlete of the Special Olympics Nevada shows Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) a photo of her onstage during the 2022 NFL Draft during a sendoff dinner for the USA Games, at Caesars Palace.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) and punter AJ Cole (6) pose for a photo with athletes and coaches from Special Olympics Nevada and local mascots during a sendoff for the USA Games at Caesars Palace.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) and punter AJ Cole (6) pose for a photo with athletes and coaches from Special Olympics Nevada and local mascots during a sendoff for the USA Games at Caesars Palace.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A player competes in the Pro-Style Combine 40-yard dash at the Inspire Program at All American Park.
A player competes in the Pro-Style Combine 40-yard dash at the Inspire Program at All American Park.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Players and coaches pose together for a photo at the Inspire Program at All American Park.
Players and coaches pose together for a photo at the Inspire Program at All American Park.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) and a member of the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada during the Raiders Junior Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) and a member of the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada during the Raiders Junior Training Camp.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders Rookie class and members of the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada pose for photo after the Raiders Junior Training Camp.
The Las Vegas Raiders Rookie class and members of the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada pose for photo after the Raiders Junior Training Camp.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Members 14U Apex Predators flag football teams race on the field during a tour of Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Members 14U Apex Predators flag football teams race on the field during a tour of Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Members of the 10U and 14U Apex Predators flag football teams during a tour of Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Members of the 10U and 14U Apex Predators flag football teams during a tour of Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumni Roy Hart hands out a bag of Raiders gear during the Clark County Block party at Pearson Community Center.
Las Vegas Raiders alumni Roy Hart hands out a bag of Raiders gear during the Clark County Block party at Pearson Community Center.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up with participants during the Raiders Skills Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up with participants during the Raiders Skills Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) goes through drills with a participant during the Raiders Skills Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) goes through drills with a participant during the Raiders Skills Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The North Las Vegas Police Department pose for a photo during community and youth football picture day at Allegiant Stadium.
The North Las Vegas Police Department pose for a photo during community and youth football picture day at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Democracy Preparatory Academy at Agassi Campus Football Team pose for a photo during community and youth football picture day at Allegiant Stadium.
The Democracy Preparatory Academy at Agassi Campus Football Team pose for a photo during community and youth football picture day at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Katsura and Audrey pose for a photo with a dog during community day at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Raiderettes Katsura and Audrey pose for a photo with a dog during community day at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Members of Opportunity Village in the stands at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Members of Opportunity Village in the stands at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) signs autographs for members of the Canyon Springs High School football team at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) signs autographs for members of the Canyon Springs High School football team at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
For the back to school season, the Las Vegas Raiders provided free haircuts and beautician services for local youth at Masterpiece Barber School and four other local businesses.
For the back to school season, the Las Vegas Raiders provided free haircuts and beautician services for local youth at Masterpiece Barber School and four other local businesses.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Chris McLemore signs autographs before the Sierra Vista High School football game.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Chris McLemore signs autographs before the Sierra Vista High School football game.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans hold Las Vegas Raiders signs before Bishop Gorman High School football game at Bishop Gorman High School.
Fans hold Las Vegas Raiders signs before Bishop Gorman High School football game at Bishop Gorman High School.

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders youth football manager Jordan Aguliar presents Canyon Springs High School's football coach, Quincy Burts, the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week award, at Canyon Springs High School.
Las Vegas Raiders youth football manager Jordan Aguliar presents Canyon Springs High School's football coach, Quincy Burts, the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week award, at Canyon Springs High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Reggie Kinlaw shows off his Super Bowl ring to a fan before the Boulder City High School football game at Boulder City High School.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Reggie Kinlaw shows off his Super Bowl ring to a fan before the Boulder City High School football game at Boulder City High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Roy Hart talks with members of the Arbor View High School football team before awarding the coach, Matt Gerber, the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week award, at Arbor View High School.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Roy Hart talks with members of the Arbor View High School football team before awarding the coach, Matt Gerber, the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week award, at Arbor View High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Maddie and Camryn pose for a photo with fans before the Dixie High School football game at Dixie High School.
Raiderettes Maddie and Camryn pose for a photo with fans before the Dixie High School football game at Dixie High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) cheers a participant on as they go through a drill during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic at Robert Taylor Elementary School.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) cheers a participant on as they go through a drill during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic at Robert Taylor Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) cheers a participant on as they go through a drill during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic at Robert Taylor Elementary School.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) cheers a participant on as they go through a drill during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic at Robert Taylor Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Taylor and Kylee and Las Vegas Raiders alumnus James Harris pose for a photo with Western High School's football coach, Jesse Dailey, and his team, at Western High School.
Raiderettes Taylor and Kylee and Las Vegas Raiders alumnus James Harris pose for a photo with Western High School's football coach, Jesse Dailey, and his team, at Western High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Leo Gray tosses the coin during the coin toss before the Rancho High School football game at Rancho High School.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Leo Gray tosses the coin during the coin toss before the Rancho High School football game at Rancho High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Bryce Cosby (44) watches as a member of the West Side Schools Division of the Silver & Black League goes through drills during a youth flag football camp at Dolittle Community Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Bryce Cosby (44) watches as a member of the West Side Schools Division of the Silver & Black League goes through drills during a youth flag football camp at Dolittle Community Center.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Leo Gray talks with the Somerset Academy Losee football team before presenting their coach, Dan Barnson, with the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week award and running back/linbacker Malachi J. as the Most Outstanding Performer, at Somerset Academy Losee.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Leo Gray talks with the Somerset Academy Losee football team before presenting their coach, Dan Barnson, with the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week award and running back/linbacker Malachi J. as the Most Outstanding Performer, at Somerset Academy Losee.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Makenna Z. and Melody sign autographs before the Spring Valley High School football game at Spring Valley High School.
Raiderettes Makenna Z. and Melody sign autographs before the Spring Valley High School football game at Spring Valley High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A first responder goes through a drill during a Thank You, First Responders night at Allegiant Stadium.
A first responder goes through a drill during a Thank You, First Responders night at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) interviews a first responder on the firefighters team as they play Family Feud during a Thank You, First Responders night at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) interviews a first responder on the firefighters team as they play Family Feud during a Thank You, First Responders night at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Roy Hart speaks to first responders at Community Ambulance.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Roy Hart speaks to first responders at Community Ambulance.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Rod Martin talks with the Boulder City High School's football team before presenting their coach, Chris Morelli, with the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week award and running back/linebacker Hunter M. as the Most Outstanding Performer, at Boulder City High School.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Rod Martin talks with the Boulder City High School's football team before presenting their coach, Chris Morelli, with the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week award and running back/linebacker Hunter M. as the Most Outstanding Performer, at Boulder City High School.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
A member of the community plays plinko for Las Vegas Raiders prizes during the National Night Out at Water Street Plaza.
A member of the community plays plinko for Las Vegas Raiders prizes during the National Night Out at Water Street Plaza.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
A member of the community goes through a drill during the National Night Out at Kianga Isoke Palacio Park.
A member of the community goes through a drill during the National Night Out at Kianga Isoke Palacio Park.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) high fives a member of the community after they finish a drill during the National Night Out at Kianga Isoke Palacio Park.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) high fives a member of the community after they finish a drill during the National Night Out at Kianga Isoke Palacio Park.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Kylee and Katsura and alumnus Mike Siani pose for a photo with Green Valley High School's football Clay Mauro, and his time after he is presented with the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week award and linebacker/wide receiver Nate R. as the Most Outstanding Performer, at Green Valley High School.
Raiderettes Kylee and Katsura and alumnus Mike Siani pose for a photo with Green Valley High School's football Clay Mauro, and his time after he is presented with the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week award and linebacker/wide receiver Nate R. as the Most Outstanding Performer, at Green Valley High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A member of the Democracy Preparatory Academy football team warms up before their game at Peason Community Center Football Field.
A member of the Democracy Preparatory Academy football team warms up before their game at Peason Community Center Football Field.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Reggie Kinlaw talks to the Las Vegas High School football team before presenting their coach, Erick Capetillo, the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week award and Jahsire M. as the Most Outstanding Performer, at Las Vegas High School.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Reggie Kinlaw talks to the Las Vegas High School football team before presenting their coach, Erick Capetillo, the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week award and Jahsire M. as the Most Outstanding Performer, at Las Vegas High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans line up to get autographs from Raiders alumni and Raiderettes during the Raider Nation Fan Fest 2022 at Hipodromo de Las Americas.
Las Vegas Raiders fans line up to get autographs from Raiders alumni and Raiderettes during the Raider Nation Fan Fest 2022 at Hipodromo de Las Americas.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan takes a selfie on stage during the Raider Nation Fan Fest 2022 at Hipodromo de Las Americas.
Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan takes a selfie on stage during the Raider Nation Fan Fest 2022 at Hipodromo de Las Americas.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders fan goes through a drill during the Raider Nation Fan Fest 2022 at Hipodromo de Las Americas.
A Las Vegas Raiders fan goes through a drill during the Raider Nation Fan Fest 2022 at Hipodromo de Las Americas.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Chris McLemore speaks to the Democracy Prep Academy football team before presenting their coach, Darwin Peterson, the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week and defensive back/running back James L. as the Most Outstanding Performer, at Democracy Prep Academy.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Chris McLemore speaks to the Democracy Prep Academy football team before presenting their coach, Darwin Peterson, the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week and defensive back/running back James L. as the Most Outstanding Performer, at Democracy Prep Academy.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) tie-dyes a Raiders' shirt with members of the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) tie-dyes a Raiders' shirt with members of the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) poses for a photo with members of the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada to make Raiders themed tie-dye shirts and take a tour of the Allegiant Stadium, at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) poses for a photo with members of the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada to make Raiders themed tie-dye shirts and take a tour of the Allegiant Stadium, at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete of the Special Olympics of Nevada during the Flag Football Regional at The Meadows School.
An athlete of the Special Olympics of Nevada during the Flag Football Regional at The Meadows School.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Roy Hart awards a medal to an athlete of the Special Olympics of Nevada during the Flag Football Regional at The Meadows School.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Roy Hart awards a medal to an athlete of the Special Olympics of Nevada during the Flag Football Regional at The Meadows School.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Frankie Salvidar III and his family from the Make-A-Wish Foundation visit the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson, Nev to get a tour of the facility, watch the team practice and meet the players.
Frankie Salvidar III and his family from the Make-A-Wish Foundation visit the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson, Nev to get a tour of the facility, watch the team practice and meet the players.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders hosted the Southern Nevada Football Coaches Association end of the year meeting at Allegiant Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders hosted the Southern Nevada Football Coaches Association end of the year meeting at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders raiders ambassador manager Melissa Tailes works with a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada as they play a game for prizes during the Las Vegas Raiders Tent or Treat event at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
Las Vegas Raiders raiders ambassador manager Melissa Tailes works with a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada as they play a game for prizes during the Las Vegas Raiders Tent or Treat event at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raider Rusher cheers on a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada as they go through a Raiders Junior Training drill during the Las Vegas Raiders Tent or Treat event at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
Raider Rusher cheers on a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada as they go through a Raiders Junior Training drill during the Las Vegas Raiders Tent or Treat event at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) tries to knock the ball away from a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada as they go through a Raiders Junior Training drill during the Las Vegas Raiders Tent or Treat event at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) tries to knock the ball away from a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada as they go through a Raiders Junior Training drill during the Las Vegas Raiders Tent or Treat event at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Local high school flag football programs take part in the Nike 11-On Girls Flag Football Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Local high school flag football programs take part in the Nike 11-On Girls Flag Football Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Local high school flag football programs take part in the Nike 11-On Girls Flag Football Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Local high school flag football programs take part in the Nike 11-On Girls Flag Football Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders ambassador demonstrates a drill to students during a Stretch and Move activity at Red Rock Elementary.
A Las Vegas Raiders ambassador demonstrates a drill to students during a Stretch and Move activity at Red Rock Elementary.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A Shoe Palace employee helps a student put on their new pair of shoes during a Stretch and Move program at Red Rock Elementary.
A Shoe Palace employee helps a student put on their new pair of shoes during a Stretch and Move program at Red Rock Elementary.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders youth football manager Jordan Aguilar speaks to the Basic Academy of International Studies football team before presenting their coach, Jeff Cahill, with the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week award and running back/linebacker Boston W. as the Most Outstanding Performer, at Basic Academy of International Studies.
Las Vegas Raiders youth football manager Jordan Aguilar speaks to the Basic Academy of International Studies football team before presenting their coach, Jeff Cahill, with the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week award and running back/linebacker Boston W. as the Most Outstanding Performer, at Basic Academy of International Studies.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Members of the community line up to play Plinko during the Air and Space Forces Association Air Show at Nellis Air Force Base.
Members of the community line up to play Plinko during the Air and Space Forces Association Air Show at Nellis Air Force Base.

Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Raiders
A member of the community tries on a Las Vegas Raiders helmet during the Air and Space Forces Association Air Show at Nellis Air Force Base.
A member of the community tries on a Las Vegas Raiders helmet during the Air and Space Forces Association Air Show at Nellis Air Force Base.

Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Audrey, Jennifer, Taylor and Monica D. pose for a photo with Air Force members from Creech Air Force Base at Creech Air Force Base.
Raiderettes Audrey, Jennifer, Taylor and Monica D. pose for a photo with Air Force members from Creech Air Force Base at Creech Air Force Base.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15), tight end Cole Fotheringham (85)m, safety Bryce Cosby (44) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) pose for a photo with an Air Force member from Creech Air Force Base and his family at Creech Air Force Base.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15), tight end Cole Fotheringham (85)m, safety Bryce Cosby (44) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) pose for a photo with an Air Force member from Creech Air Force Base and his family at Creech Air Force Base.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Fitzgerald Elementary School defeated Democracy Prep for the 2022 Silver and Black Westside School Division Championship at Doolittle Community Center Park.
Fitzgerald Elementary School defeated Democracy Prep for the 2022 Silver and Black Westside School Division Championship at Doolittle Community Center Park.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Fitzgerald Elementary School defeated Democracy Prep for the 2022 Silver and Black Westside School Division Championship at Doolittle Community Center Park.
Fitzgerald Elementary School defeated Democracy Prep for the 2022 Silver and Black Westside School Division Championship at Doolittle Community Center Park.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Ruben Minjares and Sergio Robles and their families from the Make-A-Wish Foundation visit the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson, Nev to get a tour of the facility, watch the team practice and meet the players.
Ruben Minjares and Sergio Robles and their families from the Make-A-Wish Foundation visit the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson, Nev to get a tour of the facility, watch the team practice and meet the players.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Ruben Minjares and Sergio Robles and their families from the Make-A-Wish Foundation visit the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson, Nev to get a tour of the facility, watch the team practice and meet the players.
Ruben Minjares and Sergio Robles and their families from the Make-A-Wish Foundation visit the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson, Nev to get a tour of the facility, watch the team practice and meet the players.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raider Rushers reads with students of Kirk L. Elementary School during the book donation in celebration of American Education Week.
Raider Rushers reads with students of Kirk L. Elementary School during the book donation in celebration of American Education Week.

Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Albert Wilson (12) speaks to the Moapa Valley High School football team before their coach, Brent Lewis, is named the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Year, at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Albert Wilson (12) speaks to the Moapa Valley High School football team before their coach, Brent Lewis, is named the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Year, at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Moapa Valley High School's football coach, Brent Lewis, poses for a photo with his team, at Allegiant Stadium.
Moapa Valley High School's football coach, Brent Lewis, poses for a photo with his team, at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Staff members of the Las Vegas Raiders and ASM packed 600 bags of shelf-stable holiday meals to hand out for Thanksgiving at Three Square Food Bank.
Staff members of the Las Vegas Raiders and ASM packed 600 bags of shelf-stable holiday meals to hand out for Thanksgiving at Three Square Food Bank.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Pahranagat Valley High School defeats Spring Mountain High School 26-18 in the NIAA 1A State Championship game at Allegiant Stadium.
Pahranagat Valley High School defeats Spring Mountain High School 26-18 in the NIAA 1A State Championship game at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Truckee High School defeats SLAM Nevada 40-13 in the NIAA 3A State Championship game at Allegiant Stadium.
Truckee High School defeats SLAM Nevada 40-13 in the NIAA 3A State Championship game at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
The Meadows School defeats Lincoln County High School 27-12 in the NIAA 2A State Championships game at Allegiant Stadium.
The Meadows School defeats Lincoln County High School 27-12 in the NIAA 2A State Championships game at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Silverado High School defeats Shadow Ridge High School 51-27 in the NIAA 4A State Championship game at Allegiant Stadium..
Silverado High School defeats Shadow Ridge High School 51-27 in the NIAA 4A State Championship game at Allegiant Stadium..

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) speaks with students of Griffith Elementary School during his visit to donate gift cards to students and their families for Thanksgiving meals.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) speaks with students of Griffith Elementary School during his visit to donate gift cards to students and their families for Thanksgiving meals.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Community members line up outside of Allegiant Stadium during a Thanksgiving meal donation.
Community members line up outside of Allegiant Stadium during a Thanksgiving meal donation.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) toses a turkey during a Thanksgiving meal donation at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) toses a turkey during a Thanksgiving meal donation at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Nate Hobbs (39) distributes Thanksgiving meals to community members at the Pearson Community Center.
Las Vegas Raiders Nate Hobbs (39) distributes Thanksgiving meals to community members at the Pearson Community Center.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus and senior Vice President and chief strategy officer Marcel Reece donates Thanksgiving meals to community members at Valley View Community Cares,.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus and senior Vice President and chief strategy officer Marcel Reece donates Thanksgiving meals to community members at Valley View Community Cares,.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) and cornerback Sam Webb (27) are greeted by the Grant Sawyer Middle School cheerleaders as they make their way to the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship class, at Grant Sawyer Middle School.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) and cornerback Sam Webb (27) are greeted by the Grant Sawyer Middle School cheerleaders as they make their way to the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship class, at Grant Sawyer Middle School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) answers questions during the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship class, at Grant Sawyer Middle School.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) answers questions during the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship class, at Grant Sawyer Middle School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Eli Martinez and William Spooner and their families from the Make-A-Wish Foundation visit the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson, Nev to get a tour of the facility and meet the players.
Eli Martinez and William Spooner and their families from the Make-A-Wish Foundation visit the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson, Nev to get a tour of the facility and meet the players.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Keith Moody presents Pinecrest - Sloan Academy's coach, Lito Sofiua, with the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week award, at Pinecrest - Sloan Academy.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Keith Moody presents Pinecrest - Sloan Academy's coach, Lito Sofiua, with the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week award, at Pinecrest - Sloan Academy.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumni Usma Young and Sam Williams with Liberty High School students during the UNIFIED flag football game.
Las Vegas Raiders alumni Usma Young and Sam Williams with Liberty High School students during the UNIFIED flag football game.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Sam Williams and punter AJ Cole (6) huddle with Liberty High School students during the UNIFIED flag football game.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Sam Williams and punter AJ Cole (6) huddle with Liberty High School students during the UNIFIED flag football game.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Maddie and Makenna P. pose for a photo with members of the Linda Rankin Givens Elementary cheer team during the holiday pep rally.
Raiderettes Maddie and Makenna P. pose for a photo with members of the Linda Rankin Givens Elementary cheer team during the holiday pep rally.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) goes around with a family as they pick out holiday food and gifts during Smith's Holiday Huddle at Smith's Marketplace.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) goes around with a family as they pick out holiday food and gifts during Smith's Holiday Huddle at Smith's Marketplace.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Roy Hart goes around with a family as they pick out holiday food and gifts during Smith's Holiday Huddle at Smith's Marketplace.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Roy Hart goes around with a family as they pick out holiday food and gifts during Smith's Holiday Huddle at Smith's Marketplace.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Melody and Katsura go around with a family as they pick out holiday food and gifts during Smith's Holiday Huddle at Smith's Marketplace.
Raiderettes Melody and Katsura go around with a family as they pick out holiday food and gifts during Smith's Holiday Huddle at Smith's Marketplace.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Katsura and Alexis and Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Roy Hart pose for a photo with Sunrise Mountain High School's flag football coach, Michael Williams, and his team, at Sunrise Mountain High School.
Raiderettes Katsura and Alexis and Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Roy Hart pose for a photo with Sunrise Mountain High School's flag football coach, Michael Williams, and his team, at Sunrise Mountain High School.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Raider Rusher at a Christmas shoe and toy drive at C.T. Sewell Elementary School.
Raider Rusher at a Christmas shoe and toy drive at C.T. Sewell Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Cierra gifts toys to students at a Christmas shoe and toy drive at C.T. Sewell Elementary School.
Raiderette Cierra gifts toys to students at a Christmas shoe and toy drive at C.T. Sewell Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Ella Maldonado and her family from the Make-A-Wish Foundation visit the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson, Nev. to get a tour of the facility and meet the players.
Ella Maldonado and her family from the Make-A-Wish Foundation visit the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson, Nev. to get a tour of the facility and meet the players.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Youth community members enter the locker room to select their toys during a Youth Holiday Party at Allegiant Stadium.
Youth community members enter the locker room to select their toys during a Youth Holiday Party at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) helps a youth community member select their toys in the locker room during a Youth Holiday Party at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) helps a youth community member select their toys in the locker room during a Youth Holiday Party at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Kennedy and Shayla pose for a photo with a youth community member during a Youth Holiday Party at Allegiant Stadium.
Raiderettes Kennedy and Shayla pose for a photo with a youth community member during a Youth Holiday Party at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) helps load equipment into the back of a truck during the Raiders' Youth Football Equipment Blitz where local football programs come and pick out football equipment at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) helps load equipment into the back of a truck during the Raiders' Youth Football Equipment Blitz where local football programs come and pick out football equipment at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) helps members of the Las Vegas Silver Stars pick through equipment during the Raiders' Youth Football Equipment Blitz at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) helps members of the Las Vegas Silver Stars pick through equipment during the Raiders' Youth Football Equipment Blitz at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
