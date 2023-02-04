Dave Ziegler working to find new pieces to the puzzle with more 'clarity' and 'understanding' at Senior Bowl

Feb 03, 2023 at 05:00 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The draft starts in Mobile, and so did Dave Ziegler's tenure as the Las Vegas Raiders General Manager.

Days after his introductory press conference with college teammate and Raiders new Head Coach Josh McDaniels in 2021, Ziegler found himself on a flight to Mobile, Alabama, for the Senior Bowl. It wasn't his first rodeo at the Senior Bowl, however he admitted things were vastly different this time around as the longtime scout and New England Patriots director of player personnel was now steering the ship.

"This time during last year it was much more of a scramble," Ziegler said. "Probably at least the first two weeks of my job I spent solely on coaching interviews, so there wasn't a lot of scouting going on during that time."

Fast-forward 365 days later, Ziegler has settled into a seat in Hancock Whitney Stadium with a great view at the 50-yard line overlooking the field with assistant general manager Champ Kelly and several other scouts. Kelly was one of Ziegler's first hires upon arriving to Las Vegas, having met while serving in the scouting department for the Denver Broncos over a decade ago.

Despite the Raiders finishing with a 6-11 record this past season, Ziegler finds himself in an advantageous situation heading into the 2023 offseason. The Silver and Black have the No. 7 pick in the upcoming draft with close to 10 more picks at their disposal. They were also able to nominate defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to serve as a head coach in the Senior Bowl, giving him close access to the players coming out in the draft.

Related Links

"Much different place now this year," reflected Ziegler. "We have so much of a better idea of what our roster is now. We have a really good understanding of who's on the team, what their strengths and weaknesses are, what our holes are, what our big picture perspective is. Last year when we got here [to Mobile], you have the film that you watched on players but you haven't seen them practice, you haven't met them and got to know their personalities. What drives them, what doesn't drive them.

"All of those things come together where we're at a place now with a lot more clarity and a great understanding of where the Las Vegas Raiders are, where they need to go and what the improvements need to be in the offseason."

The Raiders general manager also stated how beneficial it's been for the coaching staff to become more comfortable with player personnel, and getting a better understanding of the longterm vision of the team as a whole.

"We're so much further ahead, not just from the scouting but the learning," said Ziegler. "Everybody was always pulling in the same direction from the beginning. We have a lot of good people here, but now people are pulling in the right direction with knowledge and with perspective and with an understanding of what we're looking for.

"Much, much different place than we were a year ago, [but] that doesn't guarantee you anything. It definitely gives you a leg up in terms of achieving success, but you still have to put in the work. You still have to go to the practices, interview the players, you still have a lot of pieces to the puzzle that have to be put together to ultimately have a successful draft in this case."

Ziegler believes the most valuable part of being at the Senior Bowl is evaluating talent from lower FBS, FCS and Division II or III programs, as well as players trying their hand at a different position. The week of practice plus the bowl game gives those athletes opportunities to showcase their skills and raise their draft stock.

The general manager doesn't have to look much further for an example than his first pick with the Raiders organization in Dylan Parham. The offensive lineman, from Conference USA's Memphis, jumped out to Ziegler and his staff at last year's Senior Bowl – prompting the team to draft him with the 90th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Parham started all 17 games as a rookie at left guard, right guard and center, earning a PFWA 2022 All-Rookie Team selection.

"Dylan went to Memphis, and they play good competition, but he also got the opportunity out here to play against some of the top defensive players from different conferences and see how he matched up against those people," said Ziegler. "It was important to see his level of consistency stay the same based off the stuff we've seen on film.

"We also got to see Dylan play guard and center here. He played a lot of guard at Memphis and the opportunity to see him play center – snap the ball, call out the defense, make some of the calls – those were some of the things we talked about after we drafted him. His versatility and his consistency as an offensive lineman, we got to see those things at the Senior Bowl on full display. It was a piece to the puzzle that went into the decision of drafting him."

The joy of the Senior Bowl, going into his second season as the Raiders GM, hasn't ceased. He noted more understanding in certain aspects, especially at having a better pulse on the locker room and who may be in it this upcoming season. After all, Ziegler is still a former player and scout at heart.

"I love this time of year. This is a really exciting time for anyone who's in scouting," he said. "This is the first opportunity you get through the season to have some clarity on what your strengths and your weaknesses are as a team. And you have a plan on how you want to improve them team, and this one of the first opportunities this whole spring of finding those pieces and finding those different players that are going to help your team – and hopefully be the life blood of your team for years to come."

Photos: Play Football Opening Night

The Play Football Opening Night was hosted at Allegiant Stadium where youth football teams were able to meet NFL players as well as enjoy activities and food.

A youth football team enjoys the view of the field during the Play Football Opening Night.
1 / 15

A youth football team enjoys the view of the field during the Play Football Opening Night.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
A guest enjoys a virtual reality game during the Play Football Opening Night.
2 / 15

A guest enjoys a virtual reality game during the Play Football Opening Night.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
A youth football team poses for a photo during the Play Football Opening Night.
3 / 15

A youth football team poses for a photo during the Play Football Opening Night.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
A youth football team poses for a photo during the Play Football Opening Night.
4 / 15

A youth football team poses for a photo during the Play Football Opening Night.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
A guest plays a game of Cornhole during the Play Football Opening Night.
5 / 15

A guest plays a game of Cornhole during the Play Football Opening Night.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
A guest enjoys a virtual reality game during the Play Football Opening Night.
6 / 15

A guest enjoys a virtual reality game during the Play Football Opening Night.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Autograph Station signage at the Play Football Opening Night.
7 / 15

Autograph Station signage at the Play Football Opening Night.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Youth football team members get signatures from NFL players during the Play Football Opening Night.
8 / 15

Youth football team members get signatures from NFL players during the Play Football Opening Night.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
A youth football team plays a game of ping pong during the Play Football Opening Night.
9 / 15

A youth football team plays a game of ping pong during the Play Football Opening Night.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders host the Play Football Opening Night.
10 / 15

The Las Vegas Raiders host the Play Football Opening Night.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
The NFL 2023 Pro Bowl dancers perform during the Play Football Opening Night.
11 / 15

The NFL 2023 Pro Bowl dancers perform during the Play Football Opening Night.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
A youth football team poses for a photo during the Play Football Opening Night.
12 / 15

A youth football team poses for a photo during the Play Football Opening Night.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
A youth football team poses for a photo during the Play Football Opening Night.
13 / 15

A youth football team poses for a photo during the Play Football Opening Night.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
A youth football team poses for a photo during the Play Football Opening Night.
14 / 15

A youth football team poses for a photo during the Play Football Opening Night.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Youth football team members get signatures from NFL players during the Play Football Opening Night.
15 / 15

Youth football team members get signatures from NFL players during the Play Football Opening Night.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

2023 Senior Bowl: Offensive line looked dominant in Day 3 practice

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards provides observations from the final National Team practice for the Reese's Senior Bowl.

news

2023 Senior Bowl: Day 2 standouts include Army LB Andre Carter II

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards gives his observations from the second practice for the Reese's Senior Bowl.

news

Patrick Graham getting a good 'head start' evaluating the 2023 draft class at the Reese's Senior Bowl

The Raiders defensive coordinator detailed his initial experience in head coaching the collegiate showcase in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Raiders Mailbag: First thoughts of the Silver and Black's 2022 draft class

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks down what Raider Nation believes were the highlights of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders announce jersey numbers for 2022 draft class

The six newest Raiders have gotten their jersey numbers and are one step closer to putting on the Silver and Black.

news

Q&A: Brittain Brown on his journey from Duke to UCLA, how he got his name and his personal Waffle House order

Raiders.com gets to know Raiders' seventh-round draft pick Brittain Brown, who's made noise at running back on both the East and West Coasts.

news

Ziegler and McDaniels assess their first draft in the Silver and Black

Notes and quotes from the duo's final 2022 Draft press conference.

news

What They're Saying: NFL analysts weigh in on Raiders' 2022 Draft

Take a look at how the experts graded the Silver and Black's draft class.

news

Introducing the Raiders' 2022 NFL Draft Class

A recap of the newest additions to the Silver and Black.

news

Q&A: Thayer Munford Jr. pays his respects to his fallen college teammate, ready to compete in the Silver and Black

Thayer Munford Jr. has accomplished a lot at Ohio State, and believes he's got more in the tank for the Raiders.

news

Player Profile: Get to know RB Brittain Brown

The Las Vegas Raiders wrapped up their 2022 draft by adding another player to the running back room.

Advertising