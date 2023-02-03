2023 Senior Bowl: Offensive line looked dominant in Day 3 practice

Feb 02, 2023 at 05:15 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

On a chilly, rainy day in Mobile, Alabama, Patrick Graham and his team wasted no time getting to work.

Thursday was the last day of practice before the Reese's Senior Bowl this Saturday. The Raiders defensive coordinator continued to push and coach up the talent of his National Team roster. Following these three practices, it's clear that Graham and the Raiders scouting department have many good prospects to evaluate.

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards gives his observations from Day 3 of practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium on University of South Alabama's campus.

Related Links

Top offensive linemen

The National Team's offense looked dominant in team period, largely in part to the young men up front. Their efforts propelled touchdown passes from all three National Team quarterbacks, and two rushing touchdowns from Illinois running back Chase Brown in the practice.

To highlight a few standout offensive linemen, I'll start with three-time FCS National Champion Cody Mauch. The North Dakota State lineman was a walk-on tight end before picking up 85 pounds and transitioning into a tackle. In his senior season with the Bison, he finished with a 90.8 overall grade by Pro Football Focus, and showcased his versatility this week, moving around to guard and center.

Another other linemen that made a great impression Thursday was Maryland's Jaelyn Duncan He boasts ideal size for the next level, standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 315 pounds. Duncan showed a mean streak in blocking, playing aggressively with good technique off the line of scrimmage. He's seemingly done enough to raise his draft stock throughout the week.

Duncan was a three-time All-Big Ten Honorable Mention and blocked for quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who broke school records in passing yards (3,860), passing touchdowns (26), completions (328) and completion percentage (69.2%) last season.

Unsung defensive line talent

On the other side of the trenches, the defensive line seemed to hold their own.

Graham stated Wednesday that he's looking for "big guys who are hard to block," and he sure has a variety of options to look at. The most impressive prospect that caught my eye Thursday was Georgia Tech's Keion White. He performed well in one-on-one drills, which gave him an opportunity to show his unique speed for his 6-foot-4, 267-pound frame.

White originally arrived to Old Dominion as a tight end and transitioned to defensive end, racking up 3.5 sacks before transferring to Georgia Tech. In his senior season in Atlanta, he complied 7.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss.

Another impressive defensive lineman was Coastal Carolina's Jerrod Clark. The 6-foot-4, 345-pound interior lineman earned 2022 All-Sun Belt Third Team honors with 3.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss his senior season. Clark came into the Senior Bowl with a lot to prove as a Group of Five conference prospect, and hasn't disappointed so far to my eye.

Feel the Payne

Purdue's tight end Payne Durham reminded me a lot of Raiders' Foster Moreau.

Durham made his presence felt in team period, being looked to in the red zone with two touchdown catches from Fresno State QB Jake Haener and BYU's Jaren Hall. Durham showed during his collegiate career that he has a knack for getting in the end zone, with 21 career touchdown receptions as a Boilmaker.

He could definitely be considered the prototypical NFL tight end: good size, physical and boxes out defenders in the red zone.

Top Shots: The best touchdown photos of 2022

Take a look back at the best touchdown photos from the Raiders' 2022 season.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
1 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
2 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
3 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) celebrates after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
4 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) celebrates after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
5 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
6 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
7 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
8 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with fans after making a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with fans after making a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch for 3-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch for 3-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch for 3-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch for 3-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch for 3-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch for 3-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
16 / 135

Las Vegas wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas
Las Vegas wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
17 / 135

Las Vegas wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas
Las Vegas wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
18 / 135

Las Vegas wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
19 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
20 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 10-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 10-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 10-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 10-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 10-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 10-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 10-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 10-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) goes to return a fumble for a 68-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) goes to return a fumble for a 68-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) returns a fumble 68-yards for a touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) returns a fumble 68-yards for a touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) returns a fumble for a 68-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) returns a fumble for a 68-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) returns a fumble 68-yards for a touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) returns a fumble 68-yards for a touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) heads to the end zone on a 58-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
33 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) heads to the end zone on a 58-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 58-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
34 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 58-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 58-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
35 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 58-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
36 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
37 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
38 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
39 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) returns an interception for a 73-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) returns an interception for a 73-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) returns an interception for a 73-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) returns an interception for a 73-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) returns an interception for a 73-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) returns an interception for a 73-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) returns an interception for a 73-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) returns an interception for a 73-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
59 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after making a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
60 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after making a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
61 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates after making a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates after making a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) is congratulated by center Andre James (68) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) after making a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) is congratulated by center Andre James (68) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) after making a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) dives into the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) dives into the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) dives into the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) dives into the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) dives into the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) dives into the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after diving into the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after diving into the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
75 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
76 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after making a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
77 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after making a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a game winning 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
78 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a game winning 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a game winning 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
79 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a game winning 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
80 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
81 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 36-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
82 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 36-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender on his way to a 30-yard rushing touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
83 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender on his way to a 30-yard rushing touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
84 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
85 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a game winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
86 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a game winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a game winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
87 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a game winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
89 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
90 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
91 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
93 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
94 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
95 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 45-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
96 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 45-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a 45-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
97 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a 45-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a 45-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
98 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a 45-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
99 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Stadium.
100 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Stadium.
101 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Stadium.
102 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Stadium.
103 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Stadium.
104 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Stadium.
105 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Stadium.
106 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Stadium.
107 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) makes a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Stadium.
108 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) makes a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) makes a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Stadium.
109 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) makes a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) makes a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Stadium.
110 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) makes a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) celebrates after making a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Stadium.
111 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) celebrates after making a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) returns a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Stadium.
112 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) returns a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) returns a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Stadium.
113 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) returns a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) returns a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Stadium.
114 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) returns a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) returns a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Stadium.
115 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) returns a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) celebrates after returning a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Stadium.
116 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) celebrates after returning a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) after returning a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Stadium.
117 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) after returning a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) heads to the end zone on a 14-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
118 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) heads to the end zone on a 14-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) dives into the end zone on a 14-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
119 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) dives into the end zone on a 14-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 24-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
120 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 24-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 24-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
121 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 24-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 24-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
122 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 24-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 24-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
123 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 24-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
124 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) heads to the end zone on a 60-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
125 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) heads to the end zone on a 60-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) heads to the end zone on a 60-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
126 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) heads to the end zone on a 60-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after making a 60-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
127 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after making a 60-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after making a 60-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
128 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after making a 60-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
129 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
130 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
131 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
132 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
133 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
134 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
135 / 135

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

2023 Senior Bowl: Day 2 standouts include Army LB Andre Carter II

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards gives his observations from the second practice for the Reese's Senior Bowl.

news

Patrick Graham getting a good 'head start' evaluating the 2023 draft class at the Reese's Senior Bowl

The Raiders defensive coordinator detailed his initial experience in head coaching the collegiate showcase in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Raiders Mailbag: First thoughts of the Silver and Black's 2022 draft class

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks down what Raider Nation believes were the highlights of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders announce jersey numbers for 2022 draft class

The six newest Raiders have gotten their jersey numbers and are one step closer to putting on the Silver and Black.

news

Q&A: Brittain Brown on his journey from Duke to UCLA, how he got his name and his personal Waffle House order

Raiders.com gets to know Raiders' seventh-round draft pick Brittain Brown, who's made noise at running back on both the East and West Coasts.

news

Ziegler and McDaniels assess their first draft in the Silver and Black

Notes and quotes from the duo's final 2022 Draft press conference.

news

What They're Saying: NFL analysts weigh in on Raiders' 2022 Draft

Take a look at how the experts graded the Silver and Black's draft class.

news

Introducing the Raiders' 2022 NFL Draft Class

A recap of the newest additions to the Silver and Black.

news

Q&A: Thayer Munford Jr. pays his respects to his fallen college teammate, ready to compete in the Silver and Black

Thayer Munford Jr. has accomplished a lot at Ohio State, and believes he's got more in the tank for the Raiders.

news

Player Profile: Get to know RB Brittain Brown

The Las Vegas Raiders wrapped up their 2022 draft by adding another player to the running back room.

news

Q&A: Matthew Butler brings a passion for serving the community with him to Las Vegas

Raiders.com spoke with fifth-round draft pick Matthew Butler from Tennessee regarding his first impressions of Las Vegas and what he hopes he can provide to the Silver and Black.

Advertising