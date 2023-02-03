2023 Senior Bowl: Offensive line looked dominant in Day 3 practice

Unsung defensive line talent

On the other side of the trenches, the defensive line seemed to hold their own.

Graham stated Wednesday that he's looking for "big guys who are hard to block," and he sure has a variety of options to look at. The most impressive prospect that caught my eye Thursday was Georgia Tech's Keion White. He performed well in one-on-one drills, which gave him an opportunity to show his unique speed for his 6-foot-4, 267-pound frame.

White originally arrived to Old Dominion as a tight end and transitioned to defensive end, racking up 3.5 sacks before transferring to Georgia Tech. In his senior season in Atlanta, he complied 7.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss.