Patrick Graham getting a good 'head start' evaluating the 2023 draft class at the Reese's Senior Bowl

"Because the film is the film, we talk about the film is their resume. It gets them through the door," Graham said. "Then these all-star games and when you start meeting them, those become their interviews. So right now, I told the guys I met with the other day, I said, 'This is your first interview. You got in the door with your resume on film, but this is your first interview.'

"And thankfully I get to be a part of that first interview and get our hands on them. I'm cherishing the experience."

Last season, the Raiders drafted two players who participated in the Senior Bowl, one being Mobile native Neil Farrell Jr. , who worked with Graham extensively in his rookie season. Farrell jumped out at Graham when he watched Senior Bowl film last year, identifying the DT as a "big guy who is hard to block" which Graham goes after for his defensive line unit. Farrell totaled 12 tackles, two quarterback hits and a tackle for loss in his rookie campaign for the Silver and Black.

Graham is optimistic that he may find a few more players this year in Mobile that continue to fit his mold.