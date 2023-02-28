McDaniels expects quarterback room to 'change dramatically' as team looks at free agency and draft

"I think that would be the goal is to try to put a good supporting cast around whoever it is," the head coach told local media. "I've said it a number of times, but the quarterback room is going to change dramatically for us in the next two months.

"We only have Chase [Garbers] under contract. I would imagine veterans, rookies, a couple of either is going to be in the cards here as we go through it. Some of that's going to be opportunity, some of that's going to be 'Can we acquire them?'"

A notable portion of the Combine – and McDaniels' self-professed favorite part – is the prospect interviews. All 32 teams meet with certain players to better understand the person behind the stats.

"This will be my first impression of some of these guys. Albeit short, it'll be meaningful," he said.

"We really get an opportunity to get a feel for the kid, hear from him," McDaniels added. "He'll get an opportunity to make an impression on us with his personality."

Through the short interviews, McDaniels, Ziegler and their staff will be able to form an initial assessment and potentially create a clearer picture of their draft plan. It'll also give them a chance to assess the prospect under the traits they deem important – someone with a high football IQ and a commitment to excellence that the Raiders always strive for.

"We want to build a tough team. A smart team. A team that can handle adversity and play well under pressure," McDaniels said. "I've used the word explosive a number of times today. Our league is becoming that.