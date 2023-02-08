Presented By

Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 1.0: Who could the Raiders select at No. 7?

Feb 08, 2023 at 11:14 AM
Raiders.com Staff
Welcome to the first edition of our 2023 Mock Draft Tracker.

Each week leading up to the draft in Las Vegas, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 7 overall pick.

Diante Lee, The Athletic

Pick: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Analysis: "Peter Skoronski is the draft's top pass protector and can move well enough to execute any run-blocking scheme. There will be concerns about his arm length — and there's some merit to them — but there should be no conversation about his position. Skoronski is a talented tackle, and I want to see him someplace that will feature his abilities."

Last updated: Feb. 8

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Pick: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

Analysis: "Paris Johnson, who played left tackle for the Buckeyes this season, also has experience on the interior; either way, he is a Day 1 starter."

Last updated: Feb. 7

Matt Miller, ESPN

Pick: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Analysis: "Scouts I spoke to at the Senior Bowl all agreed Skoronski is the most NFL-ready of the 2023 class, although many project him to be a guard at the next level because of shorter arm length. He is physical – especially in the run game – and has the mobility to be very good at the second level."

Last updated: Feb. 6

Sports Illustrated

Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Analysis: "You will notice everything is ultra-quick. An up-tempo offense based on quick reads and fast decision-making. Levis gets rid of the ball in a hurry and it's the high-octane scheme that you see many NFL teams attempting to mimic."

Last updated: Feb. 6

Eric Edholm, NFL.com

Pick: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

Analysis: "Johnson is powerful and loose with starting experience at guard and tackle."

Last updated: Feb. 3

Danny Kelly, The Ringer

Pick: Christian Gonzalez, DB, Oregon

Analysis: "Gonzalez is a playmaker with high-end athleticism and sticky coverage skills. He will help from day one."

Last updated: Feb. 2

Joe Marino, The Draft Network

Pick: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

Analysis: "Paris Johnson Jr. has the size, balance and mobility to be an impact starter across from [Kolton] Miller and he has experience playing on the right side of the ball."

Last updated: Feb. 1

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus

Pick: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Analysis: "Despite not having ideal measurables with arm length (actually started his college career as a center), Skoronski earned an elite 92.4 pass-blocking grade in 2022 as the Wildcats' left tackle."

Last updated: Jan. 30

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Pick: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Analysis: "Skoronski, who started 33 games at left tackle for the Wildcats, could move to guard or right tackle at the next level. He allowed just one sack in 2022. He'd be an instant starter for a new-look offense."

Last updated: Jan. 25

Damian Parson, The Draft Network

Pick: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

Analysis: "Paris Johnson Jr. began his career on the right side of Ohio State's OL. His athleticism, length, and potential are real. This would give the Raiders two-bookend tackles."

Last updated: Jan. 25

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Pick: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Analysis: "Skoronski is the best offensive lineman in this draft class, and that's an area the Raiders must address. He doesn't have ideal length, but I don't see that as an issue after studying his tape."

Last updated: Jan. 20

Mike Renner, Pro Football Focus

Pick: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Analysis: "With his quick trigger and pinpoint accuracy, Stroud looks like arguably the draft class' best fit for Josh Mcdaniels' offense. He's coming off the best performance of his career from a draft perspective, earning a 92.2 overall grade against Georgia in the playoff."

Last updated: Jan. 9

Jordan Reid, ESPN

Pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Analysis: "At 6-3 and 232 pounds, he has a huge arm and some power-rushing ability on QB keepers, but his turnover woes and poor decision making have been constant issues (23 interceptions over the past two seasons)."

Last updated: Jan. 4

