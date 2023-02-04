Quick Snap: Patrick Graham, National Team victorious in Reese's Senior Bowl, 27-10

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham got his first taste of being a head coach in Mobile, Alabama, leading the National Team to a 27-10 win in the Reese's Senior Bowl after a week of practices, player interviews and evaluations.
"Just real appreciative of all the players, both sides, and all the coaches of bringing this thing together and giving the fans something exciting to watch," Graham said postgame. "And the guys, their effort the whole time was outstanding."
Here are a few takeaways from the National Team's victory Saturday afternoon.
Offensive standouts
Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener rose to the occasion for the National Team, and on the way was named the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl MVP.
Haener, who looked good throughout the week in practice, went 12-of-19 with a game-high 139 passing yards. He topped off his performance with a 44-yard touchdown to Stanford receiver Michael Wilson, who led the National Team in catches (four) and receiving yards (76).
The 2022 Mountain West Conference passing leader saw the majority of snaps between himself and Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham who exited early with an injury. Cunningham was still productive in limited action, with 71 total yards of scrimmage with a rushing touchdown.
The National Team starting running back Evan Hull showcased versatility to be desired by NFL teams. The Northwestern Wildcat averaged over seven yards per carry with 11 receiving yards on two catches as well. Hull totaled nearly 1,500 scrimmage yards in 2022.
Defense dominantes
Graham was on the same page with his defense throughout the week, and it carried into the bowl game.
The National Team defense held the American Team to three points going into the fourth quarter, and played like a cohesive unit. Graham's defense totaled three sacks, three pass breakups and an interception from Maryland cornerback Jakorian Bennett to seal the game.
The premier defenders for the winning defense were Cincinnati linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. and Kansas defensive lineman Lonnie Phelps. Pace led the team in total tackles (10) and looked nearly unblockable in the three Senior Bowl practices. Pace was an unanimous All-American selection and AAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2022.
Phelps led the National Team in tackles for loss (two) with a quarterback hit and forced fumble on Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. The Jayhawk totaled 25 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks in his last two collegiate seasons at Miami (Ohio) and Kansas.
View photos of the Las Vegas Raiders' Pro Bowlers during the 2023 Skills Challenge at Raiders HQ.