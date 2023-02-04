Patrick Graham settles in at the Senior Bowl, his first career head coaching experience 

At the Senior Bowl, Ziegler gave a strong endorsement to Graham for the job he's done with the Raiders defensive unit. He also believes there's more to come for the defensive coordinator in the future.

"We think very highly of Pat," said Ziegler. "He's very intelligent, he's a hard worker. I've been very impressed with his ability to self-reflect this year and make adjustments. And make improvements whether it's from a teaching style or from a schematic area to making some adjustments on the run.

"We felt like Pat has a lot of the qualities to be a head coach in this league, and we thought this would give him great perspective and a great opportunity to jump into those shoes more so than he's had the opportunity to do so in the past. It's something that he's earned and we have a great deal of respect for him because of that."

As for Graham, it's been a bit of adjustment settling in as a head coach for the week. He's noticed his usual "blinders" for the defense slightly come down throughout practices, while developing a larger attention to detail on offense and special teams as well.

"It's cool, it's cool," Graham said with a chuckle. "I've been compartmentalizing things going from offense to defense to special teams. Aside from the football side of things, it's just been organizing everything. It's good experience."