Important 2023 NFL offseason dates

Take a look at some of the important dates for the 2023 offseason – from the combine to free agency to the draft.
February
February 2 – East-West Shrine Bowl (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada)
February 4 – Senior Bowl (Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama)
February 5 – Pro Bowl Games (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada)
February 12 – Super Bowl (State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona)
February 21 – The first day clubs can designate franchise or transition players.
February 25 – HBCU Legacy Bowl (Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana)
February 28-March 6 – NFL Scouting Combine (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana)
March
March 7 – Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.
March 7 – Teams are permitted to host 30 draft-eligible, non-local players for physical exams/visits until April 19. Also beginning March 7, teams are allowed to being video or telephone interview with draft-eligible players.
March 13-15 – Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 player contracts at 1 p.m. PT on March 15.
March 15 (prior to 1 p.m. PT) – Clubs must submit qualifying offers to restricted free agents. If a qualifying offer is not extended, those players will become unrestricted free agents at the start of the new league year.
March 15 (prior to 1 p.m. PT) – All clubs must be under the 2023 salary cap.
March 15 – The 2023 league year and free agency period begin at 1:00 p.m. PT. All player contracts expire at this time, and the trading period for 2023 begins. Clubs can also begin signing free agents.
March 26-29 – Annual League Meeting (Phoenix, Arizona)
April
April 17 – Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.
April 21 – Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign offer sheets.
April 27-29 – 2023 NFL Draft (Kansas City, Missouri)
