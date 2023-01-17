Important 2023 NFL offseason dates

March

March 7 – Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.

March 7 – Teams are permitted to host 30 draft-eligible, non-local players for physical exams/visits until April 19. Also beginning March 7, teams are allowed to being video or telephone interview with draft-eligible players.

March 13-15 – Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 player contracts at 1 p.m. PT on March 15.

March 15 (prior to 1 p.m. PT) – Clubs must submit qualifying offers to restricted free agents. If a qualifying offer is not extended, those players will become unrestricted free agents at the start of the new league year.

March 15 (prior to 1 p.m. PT) – All clubs must be under the 2023 salary cap.

March 15 – The 2023 league year and free agency period begin at 1:00 p.m. PT. All player contracts expire at this time, and the trading period for 2023 begins. Clubs can also begin signing free agents.