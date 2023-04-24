Raiders 2023 Draft Preview: How to watch, draft order and more

What picks do the Raiders have?

The Silver and Black currently have 12 draft picks (subject to change). Their first selection comes at No. 7 overall.

The Raiders' 12 selections are tied with the Houston Texans for most in the 2023 Draft. The 12 picks made would also be the most for the Raiders in a single draft since the NFL Draft went to seven rounds in 1997 and the most overall since 1988, according to Raiders PR. Previously, the most selections the Raiders have ever made is 11 (2007 Draft).