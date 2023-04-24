Raiders 2023 Draft Preview: How to watch, draft order and more

Apr 24, 2023 at 03:00 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The 2023 NFL Draft is just around the corner. Here's everything you need to know before the Raiders are on the clock.

When and where is the draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 27 at 5 p.m. PT in Kansas City, Missouri. It wraps up Saturday, April 29.

  • Round 1: 5 p.m. PT on Thursday, April 27
  • Rounds 2-3: 4 p.m. PT on Friday, April 28
  • Rounds 4-7: 9 a.m. PT on Saturday, April 29

How do I watch the draft?

Each day, the draft will air on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and will be livestreamed on NFL+.

National radio coverage will be provided by SiriusXM NFL Radio, Westwood One and ESPN Radio. Raider Nation Radio 920AM will feature pre-draft coverage Thursday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Fans can also follow along with updates and news from Raiders.com, including our live draft tracker. Download the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app to be the first to know the latest about the Silver and Black with push notifications and livestream alerts for various announcements.

What is the full draft order for the first round?

Table inside Article
PickTeam
1Carolina Panthers (via Chicago Bears)
2Houston Texans
3Arizona Cardinals
4Indianapolis Colts
5Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos)
6Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams)
7Las Vegas Raiders
8Atlanta Falcons
9Chicago Bears (via Carolina)
10Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints)
11Tennessee Titans
12Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)
13Green Bay Packers (via New York Jets)
14New England Patriots
15New York Jets (via Green Bay Packers)
16Washington Commanders
17Pittsburgh Steelers
18Detroit Lions
19Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20Seattle Seahawks
21Los Angeles Chargers
22Baltimore Ravens
23Minnesota Vikings
24Jacksonville Jaguars
25New York Giants
26Dallas Cowboys
27Buffalo Bills
28Cincinnati Bengals
29New Orleans Saints (via San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos)
30Philadelphia Eagles
31Kansas City Chiefs

For the full seven-round draft order, click here.

What picks do the Raiders have?

The Silver and Black currently have 12 draft picks (subject to change). Their first selection comes at No. 7 overall.

The Raiders' 12 selections are tied with the Houston Texans for most in the 2023 Draft. The 12 picks made would also be the most for the Raiders in a single draft since the NFL Draft went to seven rounds in 1997 and the most overall since 1988, according to Raiders PR. Previously, the most selections the Raiders have ever made is 11 (2007 Draft).

Table inside Article
RoundDraft Pick
Round 1No. 7
Round 2No. 38
Round 3No. 70
No. 100 (via New York Giants)
Round 4No. 109
Round 5No. 141
No. 144 (via Atlanta Falcons)
No. 174 (compensatory)
Round 6No. 204 (via Dallas Cowboys)
No. 214 (compensatory)
Round 7No. 220 (via Arizona Cardinals)
No. 231 (via New England Patriots)

Follow along on our draft tracker and social channels for all the latest news and content from the 2023 Draft:

Facebook: Las Vegas Raiders

Instagram: @Raiders

Twitter: @Raiders

TikTok: @Raiders

YouTube: Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Draft Release PDF

The Raiders NFL Draft Podcast

Download App_ROS_2560x1440

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App

Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.

LEARN MORE

The Pick Is In: Previous Raiders' draft picks at No. 7

As the Raiders get set to pick No. 7 in the 2023 NFL Draft, take a look back at photos of past players the Raiders took in that spot.

WR Rod Sherman (1966) Sherman was selected in the first round of the 1966 AFL Draft out of USC. He played in 53 games catching 35 passes for 533 yards and 1 touchdown. He also returned 19 punts for 113 yards and 26 kickoffs for 618 yards.
1 / 15

WR Rod Sherman (1966)

Sherman was selected in the first round of the 1966 AFL Draft out of USC. He played in 53 games catching 35 passes for 533 yards and 1 touchdown. He also returned 19 punts for 113 yards and 26 kickoffs for 618 yards.

Las Vegas Raiders
WR Rod Sherman (1966) Sherman was selected in the first round of the 1966 AFL Draft out of USC. He played in 53 games catching 35 passes for 533 yards and 1 touchdown. He also returned 19 punts for 113 yards and 26 kickoffs for 618 yards.
2 / 15

WR Rod Sherman (1966)

Sherman was selected in the first round of the 1966 AFL Draft out of USC. He played in 53 games catching 35 passes for 533 yards and 1 touchdown. He also returned 19 punts for 113 yards and 26 kickoffs for 618 yards.

Las Vegas Raiders
WR Rod Sherman (1966) Sherman was selected in the first round of the 1966 AFL Draft out of USC. He played in 53 games catching 35 passes for 533 yards and 1 touchdown. He also returned 19 punts for 113 yards and 26 kickoffs for 618 yards.
3 / 15

WR Rod Sherman (1966)

Sherman was selected in the first round of the 1966 AFL Draft out of USC. He played in 53 games catching 35 passes for 533 yards and 1 touchdown. He also returned 19 punts for 113 yards and 26 kickoffs for 618 yards.

Las Vegas Raiders
WR Rod Sherman (1966) Sherman was selected in the first round of the 1966 AFL Draft out of USC. He played in 53 games catching 35 passes for 533 yards and 1 touchdown. He also returned 19 punts for 113 yards and 26 kickoffs for 618 yards.
4 / 15

WR Rod Sherman (1966)

Sherman was selected in the first round of the 1966 AFL Draft out of USC. He played in 53 games catching 35 passes for 533 yards and 1 touchdown. He also returned 19 punts for 113 yards and 26 kickoffs for 618 yards.

Las Vegas Raiders
WR Rod Sherman (1966) Sherman was selected in the first round of the 1966 AFL Draft out of USC. He played in 53 games catching 35 passes for 533 yards and 1 touchdown. He also returned 19 punts for 113 yards and 26 kickoffs for 618 yards.
5 / 15

WR Rod Sherman (1966)

Sherman was selected in the first round of the 1966 AFL Draft out of USC. He played in 53 games catching 35 passes for 533 yards and 1 touchdown. He also returned 19 punts for 113 yards and 26 kickoffs for 618 yards.

Ron Riesterer
DB Michael Huff (2006) Huff was originally selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas. He played in 108 games and totaled 441 tackles, 11 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.
6 / 15

DB Michael Huff (2006)

Huff was originally selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas. He played in 108 games and totaled 441 tackles, 11 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
DB Michael Huff (2006) Huff was originally selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas. He played in 108 games and totaled 441 tackles, 11 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.
7 / 15

DB Michael Huff (2006)

Huff was originally selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas. He played in 108 games and totaled 441 tackles, 11 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
DB Michael Huff (2006) Huff was originally selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas. He played in 108 games for 441 tackles, 11 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.
8 / 15

DB Michael Huff (2006)

Huff was originally selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas. He played in 108 games for 441 tackles, 11 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.

Tony Gonzales
DB Michael Huff (2006) Huff was originally selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas. He played in 108 games and totaled 441 tackles, 11 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.
9 / 15

DB Michael Huff (2006)

Huff was originally selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas. He played in 108 games and totaled 441 tackles, 11 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
DB Michael Huff (2006) Huff was originally selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas. He played in 108 games and totaled 441 tackles, 11 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.
10 / 15

DB Michael Huff (2006)

Huff was originally selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas. He played in 108 games and totaled 441 tackles, 11 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (2009) Heyward-Bey was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He played in 56 games for the Raiders, catching 140 passes for 2,071 yards and 11 TDs. He went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
11 / 15

WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (2009)

Heyward-Bey was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He played in 56 games for the Raiders, catching 140 passes for 2,071 yards and 11 TDs. He went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (2009) Heyward-Bey was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He played in 56 games for the Raiders, catching 140 passes for 2,071 yards and 11 TDs. He went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
12 / 15

WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (2009)

Heyward-Bey was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He played in 56 games for the Raiders, catching 140 passes for 2,071 yards and 11 TDs. He went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (2009) Heyward-Bey was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He played in 56 games for the Raiders, catching 140 passes for 2,071 yards and 11 TDs. He went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
13 / 15

WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (2009)

Heyward-Bey was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He played in 56 games for the Raiders, catching 140 passes for 2,071 yards and 11 TDs. He went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (2009) Heyward-Bey was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He played in 56 games for the Raiders, catching 140 passes for 2,071 yards and 11 TDs. He went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
14 / 15

WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (2009)

Heyward-Bey was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He played in 56 games for the Raiders, catching 140 passes for 2,071 yards and 11 TDs. He went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Las Vegas Raiders
WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (2009) Heyward-Bey was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He played in 56 games for the Raiders, catching 140 passes for 2,071 yards and 11 TDs. He went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
15 / 15

WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (2009)

Heyward-Bey was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He played in 56 games for the Raiders, catching 140 passes for 2,071 yards and 11 TDs. He went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

What did analysts say in pre-draft scouting reports of these current Raiders?

A look at NFL.com's pre-draft analysis and scouting reports on a few Silver and Black stars of today.

news

Rhett Lewis' 7-round Raiders mock draft

The full boat for the Silver and Black – all 12 picks – projected by NFL Network host and Raiders.com contributor Rhett Lewis.

news

Dave Ziegler and staff using 'pressure' as motivation while preparing for the NFL Draft

The Raiders GM made it clear Friday that he's leaving no stone unturned when looking at who to select next week.

news

An updated look at the Las Vegas Raiders' full 2023 NFL Draft order

The Silver and Black have 12 picks for the upcoming draft in Kansas City.

news

Raiders fan and breast cancer survivor to announce a Day 3 pick at 2023 NFL Draft

The NFL is celebrating inspirational fans all over the globe during the draft, with one Silver and Black fan getting the chance to announce a selection.

news

Raiders Mailbag: The Silver and Black are almost on the clock

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards tackles some last-minute draft questions as the team gears up for next week in Kansas City, Missouri.

news

Raiders 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 11.0: One week to go

Take a look at the latest mock drafts from top analysts with the 2023 Draft around the corner.

news

Cornerback, offensive line, trade?: 4 first-round draft scenarios for the Raiders

NFL Network host and Raiders.com contributor Rhett Lewis breaks down options for the Silver and Black in the first round of the 2023 Draft.

news

Raiders host pro day for local and regional college prospects

"It's not every day you get to come out here and showcase your talents and your gifts in front of NFL coaches," said UNLV linebacker Austin Ajiake.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Diamonds in the rough on defense heading into the 2023 Draft

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards talks about who the Silver and Black could be eyeing on defense with two weeks left until the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Which Raiders' draft pick and class are considered the best all-time?

Sports Illustrated and NFL Network named their picks of each team's top draft selection historically.

Latest Content

news

What did analysts say in pre-draft scouting reports of these current Raiders?

Apr 25, 2023

A look at NFL.com's pre-draft analysis and scouting reports on a few Silver and Black stars of today.

news

Rhett Lewis' 7-round Raiders mock draft

Apr 25, 2023

The full boat for the Silver and Black – all 12 picks – projected by NFL Network host and Raiders.com contributor Rhett Lewis.

video

Maxx Crosby reads his pre-draft analysis from 2019 | Expert Opinions

Apr 25, 2023

Defensive end Maxx Crosby looks back at his draft profile.

news

Raiders 2023 Draft Preview: How to watch, draft order and more

Apr 24, 2023

Everything you need to know ahead of the NFL Draft, which begins April 27.

gallery

Photos: Bike rack unveiling at Allegiant Stadium

Apr 24, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders joined local public officials for the unveiling of new bike racks and safe bike travel paths for guests who arrive to Allegiant Stadium via bicycle.

news

Davante Adams' youth football camp reaches new heights in second year in Las Vegas

Apr 24, 2023

The Raiders All-Pro receiver hosted nearly 600 kids at his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School last Saturday.

video

Thayer Munford Jr. broke his couch celebrating after being drafted by the Raiders

Apr 24, 2023

Watch as tackle Thayer Munford Jr. discusses his draft night experience.

video

Beast Mode Highlights: Marshawn Lynch's top plays as a Raider

Apr 22, 2023

Watch the best highlights from Raiders legend Marshawn Lynch's career in the Silver and Black.

news

Dave Ziegler and staff using 'pressure' as motivation while preparing for the NFL Draft

Apr 21, 2023

The Raiders GM made it clear Friday that he's leaving no stone unturned when looking at who to select next week.

audio

Biggest takeaways from Dave Ziegler's pre-draft presser | 2023 NFL Draft | UFR

Apr 21, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal shares his takeaways from General Manager Dave Ziegler's pre-draft press conference on this edition of Upon Further Review.

news

Raiders announce additions to coaching staff

Apr 21, 2023

The latest updates to Head Coach Josh McDaniels' staff for the 2023 season.

audio

Dave Ziegler's Full Pre-Draft Press Conference - 4.21.23 | 2023 NFL Draft

Apr 21, 2023

General Manager Dave Ziegler addresses the media prior to the 2023 NFL Draft from Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

View All
Advertising