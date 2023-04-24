Raiders 2023 Draft Preview: How to watch, draft order and more

The 2023 NFL Draft is just around the corner. Here's everything you need to know before the Raiders are on the clock.
When and where is the draft?
The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 27 at 5 p.m. PT in Kansas City, Missouri. It wraps up Saturday, April 29.
- Round 1: 5 p.m. PT on Thursday, April 27
- Rounds 2-3: 4 p.m. PT on Friday, April 28
- Rounds 4-7: 9 a.m. PT on Saturday, April 29
How do I watch the draft?
Each day, the draft will air on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and will be livestreamed on NFL+.
National radio coverage will be provided by SiriusXM NFL Radio, Westwood One and ESPN Radio. Raider Nation Radio 920AM will feature pre-draft coverage Thursday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Fans can also follow along with updates and news from Raiders.com, including our live draft tracker. Download the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app to be the first to know the latest about the Silver and Black with push notifications and livestream alerts for various announcements.
What is the full draft order for the first round?
|Pick
|Team
|1
|Carolina Panthers (via Chicago Bears)
|2
|Houston Texans
|3
|Arizona Cardinals
|4
|Indianapolis Colts
|5
|Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos)
|6
|Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams)
|7
|Las Vegas Raiders
|8
|Atlanta Falcons
|9
|Chicago Bears (via Carolina)
|10
|Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints)
|11
|Tennessee Titans
|12
|Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)
|13
|Green Bay Packers (via New York Jets)
|14
|New England Patriots
|15
|New York Jets (via Green Bay Packers)
|16
|Washington Commanders
|17
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|18
|Detroit Lions
|19
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|20
|Seattle Seahawks
|21
|Los Angeles Chargers
|22
|Baltimore Ravens
|23
|Minnesota Vikings
|24
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|25
|New York Giants
|26
|Dallas Cowboys
|27
|Buffalo Bills
|28
|Cincinnati Bengals
|29
|New Orleans Saints (via San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos)
|30
|Philadelphia Eagles
|31
|Kansas City Chiefs
What picks do the Raiders have?
The Silver and Black currently have 12 draft picks (subject to change). Their first selection comes at No. 7 overall.
The Raiders' 12 selections are tied with the Houston Texans for most in the 2023 Draft. The 12 picks made would also be the most for the Raiders in a single draft since the NFL Draft went to seven rounds in 1997 and the most overall since 1988, according to Raiders PR. Previously, the most selections the Raiders have ever made is 11 (2007 Draft).
|Round
|Draft Pick
|Round 1
|No. 7
|Round 2
|No. 38
|Round 3
|No. 70
|No. 100 (via New York Giants)
|Round 4
|No. 109
|Round 5
|No. 141
|No. 144 (via Atlanta Falcons)
|No. 174 (compensatory)
|Round 6
|No. 204 (via Dallas Cowboys)
|No. 214 (compensatory)
|Round 7
|No. 220 (via Arizona Cardinals)
|No. 231 (via New England Patriots)
