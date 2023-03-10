A look at the Las Vegas Raiders' full 2023 NFL Draft order

The Las Vegas Raiders currently have 11 total draft picks heading in the 2023 Draft this April.

After finishing last season with a 6-11 record, the Raiders are set to pick at No. 7 overall in the first round. (Of course, the Raiders' picks are always subject to change due to trades).

The Silver and Black got an extra fifth-round pick from Atlanta when trading Bryan Edwards and their seventh-round pick to the Falcons in May of 2022.

After trading their sixth-round pick to the New England Patriots for Jarrett Stidham and a 2023 seventh-round pick, the Raiders received a sixth-rounder back via trade that sent Johnathan Hankins to the Dallas Cowboys.

Another seventh-round selection was acquired from the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for Trayvon Mullen Jr.

Two compensatory picks, awarded by the league on Thursday, round out the total draft selections.

The draft begins April 27, hosted in Kansas City, Missouri.