Raiders awarded two 2023 compensatory draft selections

The two selections will be in the fifth round (No. 174 overall) and the sixth round (No. 214 overall).

In total, 30 compensatory picks were awarded to 13 clubs this year. Under the rules for compensatory draft selections, according to the league, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents ("CFA") than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks, up to four maximum. The level of compensation is determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors.