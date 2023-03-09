Raiders awarded two 2023 compensatory draft selections

The Las Vegas Raiders have been awarded two compensatory picks for the upcoming 2023 Draft, the league announced Thursday.
The two selections will be in the fifth round (No. 174 overall) and the sixth round (No. 214 overall).
In total, 30 compensatory picks were awarded to 13 clubs this year. Under the rules for compensatory draft selections, according to the league, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents ("CFA") than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks, up to four maximum. The level of compensation is determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors.
With the formula, per the league, the Raiders' compensatory free agents lost in 2022 were Brandon Facyson, Casey Hayward, Quinton Jefferson, Zay Jones, Marcus Mariota and Nicholas Morrow. The CFAs gained in 2022 were Anthony Averett, Mack Hollins, Chandler Jones and Bilal Nichols.
The two additional picks bring the Silver and Black up to 11 draft selections when the draft begins April 27.
