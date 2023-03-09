Raiders awarded two 2023 compensatory draft selections

Mar 09, 2023 at 02:44 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders have been awarded two compensatory picks for the upcoming 2023 Draft, the league announced Thursday.

The two selections will be in the fifth round (No. 174 overall) and the sixth round (No. 214 overall).

In total, 30 compensatory picks were awarded to 13 clubs this year. Under the rules for compensatory draft selections, according to the league, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents ("CFA") than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks, up to four maximum. The level of compensation is determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors.

With the formula, per the league, the Raiders' compensatory free agents lost in 2022 were Brandon Facyson, Casey Hayward, Quinton Jefferson, Zay Jones, Marcus Mariota and Nicholas Morrow. The CFAs gained in 2022 were Anthony Averett, Mack Hollins, Chandler Jones and Bilal Nichols.

The two additional picks bring the Silver and Black up to 11 draft selections when the draft begins April 27.

Photos: Mock draft prospects at the 2023 NFL Combine

View photos of draft prospects at the 2023 NFL Combine whom top analysts are predicting the Raiders may pick at No. 7.

DB Christian Gonzalez - Oregon
1 / 9

DB Christian Gonzalez - Oregon

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
OT Paris Johnson - Ohio State
2 / 9

OT Paris Johnson - Ohio State

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
OT Peter Skoronski - Northwestern
3 / 9

OT Peter Skoronski - Northwestern

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
QB Anthony Richardson - Florida
4 / 9

QB Anthony Richardson - Florida

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
QB Bryce Young - Alabama
5 / 9

QB Bryce Young - Alabama

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
QB C.J. Stroud - Ohio State
6 / 9

QB C.J. Stroud - Ohio State

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
QB Will Levis - Kentucky
7 / 9

QB Will Levis - Kentucky

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
RB Bijan Robinson - Texas
8 / 9

RB Bijan Robinson - Texas

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
WR Quentin Johnston - TCU
9 / 9

WR Quentin Johnston - TCU

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
