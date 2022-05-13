Raiders acquire QB Jarrett Stidham

May 13, 2022 at 04:50 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Stidham_thumb_051222

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have acquired QB Jarrett Stidham and a 2023 seventh-round pick via a trade with the New England Patriots, the club announced Friday.

As part of the trade terms, Las Vegas will send a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Patriots.

Stidham, originally a fourth-round selection (133rd overall) by the Patriots in the 2019 NFL Draft, has appeared in eight career games over his first two seasons in the NFL, completing 24-of-48 passing attempts for 270 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions.

Related Content

news

Raiders acquire 2023 fifth-round draft pick from Falcons

As part of the trade, Las Vegas sent WR Bryan Edwards and a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick to the Atlanta.

news

Raiders announce undrafted free agent signings

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the 15 following undrafted free agents.

news

Raiders sign fifth-round draft pick Matthew Butler

Butler, a 6-foot-4, 297-pound defensive tackle out of Tennessee, was selected with the 175th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign seventh-round pick RB Brittain Brown

Brown, a 6-foot, 210-pound running back out of UCLA, was selected with the 250th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign seventh-round pick T Thayer Munford Jr.

Munford Jr., a 6-foot-6, 328-pound offensive tackle out of Ohio State, was selected with the 238th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign third-round pick G Dylan Parham

Parham, a 6-foot-3, 311-pound defensive tackle out of Memphis, was selected with the 90th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign WR Keelan Cole

Cole enters his sixth NFL season and first with the Raiders after making stops with the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Raiders sign LB Kenny Young

Young joins the Raiders after spending time with the Baltimore Ravens (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams (2019-21) and Denver Broncos (2021).

news

Raiders honor four Las Vegas educators during Teacher Appreciation Week

The Las Vegas Raiders honored four deserving Clark County School District educators for their efforts inside the classroom and in the Southern Nevada community.

news

Raiders engage in community activities around NFL Draft in Las Vegas

In addition to serving as the host NFL team, the Raiders are planning additional unique local programming as part of the organization's ongoing commitment to the residents of Southern Nevada.

news

Raiders sign QB Derek Carr to multi-year extension

The longest tenured quarterback in the AFC, Carr is a three-time Pro Bowler and holds multiple franchise records including passing yards (31,700) and passing touchdowns (193).

Advertising