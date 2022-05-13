Raiders acquire QB Jarrett Stidham

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have acquired QB Jarrett Stidham and a 2023 seventh-round pick via a trade with the New England Patriots, the club announced Friday.
As part of the trade terms, Las Vegas will send a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Patriots.
Stidham, originally a fourth-round selection (133rd overall) by the Patriots in the 2019 NFL Draft, has appeared in eight career games over his first two seasons in the NFL, completing 24-of-48 passing attempts for 270 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions.