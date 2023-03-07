5 from the Combine: Rhett Lewis details who turned heads in Indy

The tight ends with first-round pick potential make for a crowded conversation this year as the position is as deep and talented as we've seen in a decade. One of those tight ends likely to hear his name called on night one of the draft in Kansas City is Georgia's Darnell Washington, which is crazy considering he wasn't even thought of as the top tight end on the Bulldogs' National Championship team this year, but his Combine performance just might have entered him into the top TE chats amongst NFL evaluators. The 6-foot-7, 264-pound tight end was often thought of as an extra offensive lineman with his effectiveness in the run game for the 'dogs and you could see that with the way he pushed the one-man sled in Indy with ease.