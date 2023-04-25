Rhett Lewis' 7-round Raiders mock draft

For some time now, I've felt like CB would present the Raiders with the best opportunity to improve defensively from this slot in the first round. Depending on what Houston does at No. 2, we could see three QBs and three defenders off the board before the Raiders are on the clock, which would likely give the Silver and Black the chance to draft Witherspoon, the best CB in the class, in my opinion. If Houston passes on a QB then perhaps the Raiders could have the choice to take the third QB off the board, if it matches up to their rankings and value for the position. Cornerback just feels like the best intersection of value and need here for Vegas.