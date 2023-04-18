Cornerback, offensive line, trade?: 4 first-round draft scenarios for the Raiders

Drama, intrigue, anxiety and maybe a little dose of chaos are all accurate descriptors of the NFL Draft's first-round roller coaster, which we'll see unfold live on April 27 in Kansas City. The Raiders could very well be responsible for the use of those adjectives with the different opportunities available to them on night one of the draft. In that light, the next few paragraphs represent a night one 'choose your own adventure' of sorts, laying out four main options with a few sub-options to further define the scenario.