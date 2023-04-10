Who have the Raiders taken before with the No. 7 pick?

Wide receiver, USC, 1966 AFL Draft

While the USC receiver was taken in the fourth round of the 1966 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Colts, he opted to go play for the Oakland Raiders – who selected him with the seventh pick in the 1966 AFL Redshirt Draft. Al Davis chose Sherman after a successful career at USC, catching 12 touchdowns in his three seasons in Los Angeles.

In the Silver and Black, the former Trojan played in 53 games with 11 starts. He played one year for the Raiders in 1967 and re-joined the team from 1969-71, serving as a receiver and return specialist in Oakland. He recorded 35 catches for 533 yards and a touchdown, along with 19 punt returns for 113 yards and 26 kickoffs for 618 yards. He helped the Raiders to an AFL Championship title in his rookie season.