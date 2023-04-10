Who have the Raiders taken before with the No. 7 pick?

Apr 10, 2023 at 02:35 PM
Levi Edwards

The draft is approaching shortly, with the Raiders on deck to pick at seven less than three weeks away in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Raiders have drafted four players with the No. 7 pick in their 63-year franchise history. Their 1964 AFL first-round selection Tony Lorick opted to instead play in the NFL with the Baltimore Colts. The other three selections at seven carved out roles for themselves in the Silver and Black, even contributing to a few historic moments.

Let's dive into the trio of former Raiders taken with the No. 7 pick.

Rod Sherman

Wide receiver, USC, 1966 AFL Draft

While the USC receiver was taken in the fourth round of the 1966 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Colts, he opted to go play for the Oakland Raiders – who selected him with the seventh pick in the 1966 AFL Redshirt Draft. Al Davis chose Sherman after a successful career at USC, catching 12 touchdowns in his three seasons in Los Angeles.

In the Silver and Black, the former Trojan played in 53 games with 11 starts. He played one year for the Raiders in 1967 and re-joined the team from 1969-71, serving as a receiver and return specialist in Oakland. He recorded 35 catches for 533 yards and a touchdown, along with 19 punt returns for 113 yards and 26 kickoffs for 618 yards. He helped the Raiders to an AFL Championship title in his rookie season.

Michael Huff

Defensive back, Texas, 2006 NFL Draft

Huff was the best defensive back coming out of college in 2006, as a reigning national champion and Jim Thorpe Award winner. The Texas Longhorn recorded 87 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, two interceptions and two sacks in his senior season before declaring for the 2006 NFL Draft.

He was selected by the Raiders with the seventh pick, and replicated some his college success in Oakland. Huff immediately became the Silver and Black's starting safety as a rookie, ultimately starting 93 games in seven seasons. In that span, he accumulated over 400 total tackles, 11 interceptions, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and a Second Team All-Pro selection in 2010.

Huff grabbed a memorable interception in 2011 against Houston after the passing of Al Davis, preserving a 25-20 win for the Silver and Black.

Darrius Heyward-Bey

Wide receiver, Maryland, 2009 NFL Draft

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound receiver was dominant in his three collegiate seasons as a Maryland Terrapin – totaling 2,403 total scrimmage yards and 15 touchdowns.

After running a 4.3 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, Heyward-Bey heard his named called at No. 7 in the 2009 Draft. With time, the receiver came into his own, becoming an integral part of the Raiders offense. In his first four NFL seasons as a Raider, he accumulated 2,071 receiving yards on 140 catches and 11 touchdowns. He also averaged nearly 15 yards a catch in the Silver and Black.

The Pick Is In: Previous Raiders' draft picks at No. 7

As the Raiders get set to pick No. 7 in the 2023 NFL Draft, take a look back at photos of past players the Raiders took in that spot.

WR Rod Sherman (1966) Sherman was selected in the first round of the 1966 AFL Draft out of USC. He played in 53 games catching 35 passes for 533 yards and 1 touchdown. He also returned 19 punts for 113 yards and 26 kickoffs for 618 yards.
WR Rod Sherman (1966)

Sherman was selected in the first round of the 1966 AFL Draft out of USC. He played in 53 games catching 35 passes for 533 yards and 1 touchdown. He also returned 19 punts for 113 yards and 26 kickoffs for 618 yards.

WR Rod Sherman (1966)

Sherman was selected in the first round of the 1966 AFL Draft out of USC. He played in 53 games catching 35 passes for 533 yards and 1 touchdown. He also returned 19 punts for 113 yards and 26 kickoffs for 618 yards.

WR Rod Sherman (1966)

Sherman was selected in the first round of the 1966 AFL Draft out of USC. He played in 53 games catching 35 passes for 533 yards and 1 touchdown. He also returned 19 punts for 113 yards and 26 kickoffs for 618 yards.

WR Rod Sherman (1966)

Sherman was selected in the first round of the 1966 AFL Draft out of USC. He played in 53 games catching 35 passes for 533 yards and 1 touchdown. He also returned 19 punts for 113 yards and 26 kickoffs for 618 yards.

WR Rod Sherman (1966)

Sherman was selected in the first round of the 1966 AFL Draft out of USC. He played in 53 games catching 35 passes for 533 yards and 1 touchdown. He also returned 19 punts for 113 yards and 26 kickoffs for 618 yards.

DB Michael Huff (2006)

Huff was originally selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas. He played in 108 games and totaled 441 tackles, 11 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.

DB Michael Huff (2006)

Huff was originally selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas. He played in 108 games and totaled 441 tackles, 11 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.

DB Michael Huff (2006)

Huff was originally selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas. He played in 108 games for 441 tackles, 11 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.

DB Michael Huff (2006)

Huff was originally selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas. He played in 108 games and totaled 441 tackles, 11 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.

DB Michael Huff (2006)

Huff was originally selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas. He played in 108 games and totaled 441 tackles, 11 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.

WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (2009)

Heyward-Bey was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He played in 56 games for the Raiders, catching 140 passes for 2,071 yards and 11 TDs. He went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (2009)

Heyward-Bey was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He played in 56 games for the Raiders, catching 140 passes for 2,071 yards and 11 TDs. He went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (2009)

Heyward-Bey was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He played in 56 games for the Raiders, catching 140 passes for 2,071 yards and 11 TDs. He went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (2009)

Heyward-Bey was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He played in 56 games for the Raiders, catching 140 passes for 2,071 yards and 11 TDs. He went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (2009)

Heyward-Bey was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He played in 56 games for the Raiders, catching 140 passes for 2,071 yards and 11 TDs. He went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

