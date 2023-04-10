Who have the Raiders taken before with the No. 7 pick?

The draft is approaching shortly, with the Raiders on deck to pick at seven less than three weeks away in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Raiders have drafted four players with the No. 7 pick in their 63-year franchise history. Their 1964 AFL first-round selection Tony Lorick opted to instead play in the NFL with the Baltimore Colts. The other three selections at seven carved out roles for themselves in the Silver and Black, even contributing to a few historic moments.
Let's dive into the trio of former Raiders taken with the No. 7 pick.
Wide receiver, USC, 1966 AFL Draft
While the USC receiver was taken in the fourth round of the 1966 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Colts, he opted to go play for the Oakland Raiders – who selected him with the seventh pick in the 1966 AFL Redshirt Draft. Al Davis chose Sherman after a successful career at USC, catching 12 touchdowns in his three seasons in Los Angeles.
In the Silver and Black, the former Trojan played in 53 games with 11 starts. He played one year for the Raiders in 1967 and re-joined the team from 1969-71, serving as a receiver and return specialist in Oakland. He recorded 35 catches for 533 yards and a touchdown, along with 19 punt returns for 113 yards and 26 kickoffs for 618 yards. He helped the Raiders to an AFL Championship title in his rookie season.
Defensive back, Texas, 2006 NFL Draft
Huff was the best defensive back coming out of college in 2006, as a reigning national champion and Jim Thorpe Award winner. The Texas Longhorn recorded 87 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, two interceptions and two sacks in his senior season before declaring for the 2006 NFL Draft.
He was selected by the Raiders with the seventh pick, and replicated some his college success in Oakland. Huff immediately became the Silver and Black's starting safety as a rookie, ultimately starting 93 games in seven seasons. In that span, he accumulated over 400 total tackles, 11 interceptions, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and a Second Team All-Pro selection in 2010.
Huff grabbed a memorable interception in 2011 against Houston after the passing of Al Davis, preserving a 25-20 win for the Silver and Black.
Wide receiver, Maryland, 2009 NFL Draft
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound receiver was dominant in his three collegiate seasons as a Maryland Terrapin – totaling 2,403 total scrimmage yards and 15 touchdowns.
After running a 4.3 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, Heyward-Bey heard his named called at No. 7 in the 2009 Draft. With time, the receiver came into his own, becoming an integral part of the Raiders offense. In his first four NFL seasons as a Raider, he accumulated 2,071 receiving yards on 140 catches and 11 touchdowns. He also averaged nearly 15 yards a catch in the Silver and Black.
As the Raiders get set to pick No. 7 in the 2023 NFL Draft, take a look back at photos of past players the Raiders took in that spot.