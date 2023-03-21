Road to the Draft: Top HBCU prospects to look for in the 2023 draft class

Mark Evans II, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, OL

While playing tackle in college, his 6-foot-2, 303-pound frame could make him an ideal fit to be a center or guard in the NFL. He saw some action at center in the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas, helping pick up a victory for the West with 127 rushing yards for the offense. Along with Land, Evans attended the NFL Scouting Combine.

"I feel like the advantage for me going to HBCUs was the pool of players was smaller, so I feel like I was able to stand out if I went out there and did what I had to do each and every game," Evans said. "If I would have gone to a bigger school, I feel like I'd still being the person I am, I still would have been able to try to come here and do what I had to do to make this spot today because that's kind of the person I am. I want to go out there and compete. I want to play the game at the highest level."