Road to the Draft: Top HBCU prospects to look for in the 2023 draft class

Mar 21, 2023 at 02:51 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Between the East-West Shrine Bowl, the Senior Bowl and the HBCU Legacy Bowl, the Raiders have had ample opportunities to evaluate top HBCU talent.

The Silver and Black have had a fair share of talented HBCU players on the rosters, with a rich history dating back to Art Shell and Willie Brown. The last time the Raiders selected an HBCU player was 2018 third-round pick Brandon Parker, who has started 32 games in the Silver and Black.

Among the top of this class, these three players from the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) stand out as some of the best options in the draft come late April.

Isaiah Land, Florida A&M, EDGE

Land is the No. 1 player on my radar.

The defensive lineman wreaked havoc in the SWAC, with an unprecedented 2021 season that put him on the map. In his redshirt junior season, he led the nation in sacks (19) and tackles for loss (25.5), en route to winning Buck Buchanan Award (FCS Defensive Player of the Year) and the SWAC Defensive Player of the Year. He followed up the exceptional season with 7.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss in 2022, helping lead the Rattlers to a 9-2 record.

An area of concern for Land has been whether his size will translate to the next level. The 236-pounder has been considered light for NFL defensive lineman standards, and he's been open throughout the draft process to switching to outside linebacker. Scouts were able to get their first look at him as a linebacker at the Senior Bowl, with a good week of practice in Mobile and a sack during the showcase.

He followed up the Senior Bowl with the NFL Scouting Combine, one of two HBCU prospects to participate in the event. In Indianapolis, he ran a 4.62 40-yard dash, a 10-foot-6 broad jump and 21 reps on bench press.

"I didn't start playing football until my junior year of high school. So I feel like there's still a lot of football left for me to learn," Isaiah Land said at the Combine. "I feel like I learn every day just from being around [other] guys and seeing how they play the game and just hearing the coaches talk. I learn something [new] every time someone talks about football, so I feel there's a lot left for me to learn about the game and I got a lot more potential."

Mark Evans II, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, OL

Hailing from the alma mater of Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead, Evans could be the next great offensive lineman to come from UAPB.

Evans evolved into a full-time starter as a true freshman, shining among the top HBCU offensive lineman in the nation. His physical presence in run blocking has propelled two different running backs to rush for over 1,000 yards in his career. He was named to All-SWAC First Team Offense in three consecutive seasons.

While playing tackle in college, his 6-foot-2, 303-pound frame could make him an ideal fit to be a center or guard in the NFL. He saw some action at center in the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas, helping pick up a victory for the West with 127 rushing yards for the offense. Along with Land, Evans attended the NFL Scouting Combine.

"I feel like the advantage for me going to HBCUs was the pool of players was smaller, so I feel like I was able to stand out if I went out there and did what I had to do each and every game," Evans said. "If I would have gone to a bigger school, I feel like I'd still being the person I am, I still would have been able to try to come here and do what I had to do to make this spot today because that's kind of the person I am. I want to go out there and compete. I want to play the game at the highest level."

Aubrey Miller Jr., Jackson State, LB

After two seasons under Head Coach Deion Sanders at Jackson State, Aubrey Miller may be the most NFL-ready prospect coming from an HBCU this year.

Miller was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and originally committed to Missouri. After two seasons, he decided to transfer schools to Jackson State. Under the tutelage of a Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback, Miller was All-SWAC First Team Defense in 2021 and 2022. Additionally, he was named 2022 SWAC Defensive Player of the Year with 117 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, two sacks, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and six pass breakups.

Miller's draft stock is continuing to rise after his performance in the Senior Bowl. He led the American Team in total tackles (seven), consistently flying around the field the whole week.

"More knowledge. Being versatile," Miller said at the Senior Bowl of what he can bring to an NFL team. "Being able to play either position, so if any team needs you to play some position, I mean, you can be able to help the team win in any aspect –no matter if it's special teams, as well. Just to make sure you're able to do everything you can for the team.

"I'm a great communicator. Fast to the ball. Very strong. See a lot of things, so you know, the key things you want a linebacker to be is what I try to focus on."

Photos: The Raiders' HBCU Legacy

In honor of Black History Month, we look back on the Raiders who have played for a Historically Black College or University. Not pictured: Willie Williams from Grambling State University (1966), Rod Hill from Kentucky State University (1987) and Victor Jackson from Bowie State University (1987).

T Brandon Parker (2018-present) North Carolina A&T State University
1 / 55

T Brandon Parker (2018-present)

North Carolina A&T State University

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (2018) Tennessee State University
2 / 55

DB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (2018)

Tennessee State University

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
DB Antonio Hamilton (2016-17) South Carolina State University
3 / 55

DB Antonio Hamilton (2016-17)

South Carolina State University

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
P Marquette King (2013-17) Fort Valley State University
4 / 55

P Marquette King (2013-17)

Fort Valley State University

Las Vegas Raiders
LB Marshall McFadden (2013) South Carolina State University
5 / 55

LB Marshall McFadden (2013)

South Carolina State University

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
DB Phillip Adams (2012-13) South Carolina State University
6 / 55

DB Phillip Adams (2012-13)

South Carolina State University

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
DB Ron Bartell (2012) Howard University
7 / 55

DB Ron Bartell (2012)

Howard University

Las Vegas Raiders
CB Tyrone Poole (2006) Fort Valley State University
8 / 55

CB Tyrone Poole (2006)

Fort Valley State University

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
DB Keyon Nash (2004) Albany State University
9 / 55

DB Keyon Nash (2004)

Albany State University

Las Vegas Raiders
T Chad Slaughter (2002-06) Alcorn State University
10 / 55

T Chad Slaughter (2002-06)

Alcorn State University

Las Vegas Raiders
DB Carey Scott (2002-03) Kentucky State University
11 / 55

DB Carey Scott (2002-03)

Kentucky State University

Las Vegas Raiders
WR Jerry Rice (2001-04) Mississippi Valley State University
12 / 55

WR Jerry Rice (2001-04)

Mississippi Valley State University

Las Vegas Raiders
G/T Toby Myles (2000-01) Jackson State University
13 / 55

G/T Toby Myles (2000-01)

Jackson State University

Las Vegas Raiders
WR Terry Mickens (1998-00) Florida A&M University
14 / 55

WR Terry Mickens (1998-00)

Florida A&M University

Las Vegas Raiders
DT Grady Jackson (1997-2001) Knoxville College
15 / 55

DT Grady Jackson (1997-2001)

Knoxville College

Las Vegas Raiders
DT Kevin Johnson (1997) Texas Southern University
16 / 55

DT Kevin Johnson (1997)

Texas Southern University

Las Vegas Raiders
G Lester Holmes (1997) Jackson State University
17 / 55

G Lester Holmes (1997)

Jackson State University

Las Vegas Raiders
TE Marcus Hinton (1995-96) Alcorn State University
18 / 55

TE Marcus Hinton (1995-96)

Alcorn State University

Las Vegas Raiders
DB Albert Lewis (1994-98) Grambling State University
19 / 55

DB Albert Lewis (1994-98)

Grambling State University

Las Vegas Raiders
DE Alberto White (1994) Texas Southern University
20 / 55

DE Alberto White (1994)

Texas Southern University

Las Vegas Raiders
T Gerald Perry (1993-95) Southern University
21 / 55

T Gerald Perry (1993-95)

Southern University

Las Vegas Raiders
TE David Jones (1992) Delaware State University
22 / 55

TE David Jones (1992)

Delaware State University

Las Vegas Raiders
RB Derrick Gainer (1992) Florida A&M University
23 / 55

RB Derrick Gainer (1992)

Florida A&M University

Las Vegas Raiders
TE Andrew Glover (1991-96) Grambling State University
24 / 55

TE Andrew Glover (1991-96)

Grambling State University

Las Vegas Raiders
DB Garry Lewis (1990-91) Alcorn State University
25 / 55

DB Garry Lewis (1990-91)

Alcorn State University

Las Vegas Raiders
DB Dan Land (1989-97) Albany State University
26 / 55

DB Dan Land (1989-97)

Albany State University

Las Vegas Raiders
DB Eddie Anderson (1987-97) Fort Valley State University
27 / 55

DB Eddie Anderson (1987-97)

Fort Valley State University

Las Vegas Raiders
DT Malcolm Taylor (1987-88) Tennessee State University
28 / 55

DT Malcolm Taylor (1987-88)

Tennessee State University

Las Vegas Raiders
DB Ricky Williams (1985, 87) Langston University
29 / 55

DB Ricky Williams (1985, 87)

Langston University

Las Vegas Raiders
C/T Dwight Wheeler (1984, 87-88) Tennessee State University
30 / 55

C/T Dwight Wheeler (1984, 87-88)

Tennessee State University

Las Vegas Raiders
DB James Davis (1982-87) Southern University
31 / 55

DB James Davis (1982-87)

Southern University

Las Vegas Raiders
WR Calvin Muhammad (1982-83) Texas Southern University
32 / 55

WR Calvin Muhammad (1982-83)

Texas Southern University

Las Vegas Raiders
RB Clarence Hawkins (1979) Florida A&M University
33 / 55

RB Clarence Hawkins (1979)

Florida A&M University

Las Vegas Raiders
DB Rufus Bess (1979) South Carolina State University
34 / 55

DB Rufus Bess (1979)

South Carolina State University

Las Vegas Raiders
DE Charles Philyaw (1976-79) Texas Southern University
35 / 55

DE Charles Philyaw (1976-79)

Texas Southern University

Las Vegas Raiders
RB Hubert Ginn (1976-78) Florida A&M University
36 / 55

RB Hubert Ginn (1976-78)

Florida A&M University

Las Vegas Raiders
T Henry Lawrence (1974-86) Florida A&M University
37 / 55

T Henry Lawrence (1974-86)

Florida A&M University

Las Vegas Raiders
RB Harold Hart (1976-75, 78) Texas Southern University
38 / 55

RB Harold Hart (1976-75, 78)

Texas Southern University

Ron Riesterer
WR Frank Pitts (1974) Southern University
39 / 55

WR Frank Pitts (1974)

Southern University

Las Vegas Raiders
DE Harold Rice (1971) Tennessee State University
40 / 55

DE Harold Rice (1971)

Tennessee State University

Las Vegas Raiders
DB Alvin Wyatt (1970) Bethune-Cookman University
41 / 55

DB Alvin Wyatt (1970)

Bethune-Cookman University

Las Vegas Raiders
DB George Atkinson (1986-87) Morris Brown College
42 / 55

DB George Atkinson (1986-87)

Morris Brown College

Russ Reed/Las Vegas Raiders
DB Nemiah Wilson (1968-74) Grambling State University
43 / 55

DB Nemiah Wilson (1968-74)

Grambling State University

Las Vegas Raiders
WR Eldridge Dickey (1968-71) Tennessee State University
44 / 55

WR Eldridge Dickey (1968-71)

Tennessee State University

Las Vegas Raiders
DT Al Dotson (1968-70) Grambling State University
45 / 55

DT Al Dotson (1968-70)

Grambling State University

Las Vegas Raiders
TE John Eason (1968) Florida A&M University
46 / 55

TE John Eason (1968)

Florida A&M University

Las Vegas Raiders
DB Willie Brown (1967-78) Grambling State University
47 / 55

DB Willie Brown (1967-78)

Grambling State University

Russ Reed/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Warren Wells (1967-70) Texas Southern University
48 / 55

WR Warren Wells (1967-70)

Texas Southern University

Las Vegas Raiders
RB Hewritt Dixon (1966-70) Florida A&M University
49 / 55

RB Hewritt Dixon (1966-70)

Florida A&M University

Las Vegas Raiders
LB Richard Jackson (1966) Southern University
50 / 55

LB Richard Jackson (1966)

Southern University

Las Vegas Raiders
DT David Daniels (1966) Florida A&M University
51 / 55

DT David Daniels (1966)

Florida A&M University

Las Vegas Raiders
DT Carleton Oats (1965-72) Florida A&M University
52 / 55

DT Carleton Oats (1965-72)

Florida A&M University

Las Vegas Raiders
DB Howie Williams (1964-69) Howard University
53 / 55

DB Howie Williams (1964-69)

Howard University

Las Vegas Raiders
RB Eugene White (1962) Florida A&M University
54 / 55

RB Eugene White (1962)

Florida A&M University

Las Vegas Raiders
DE Riley Morris (1960-62) Florida A&M University
55 / 55

DE Riley Morris (1960-62)

Florida A&M University

Las Vegas Raiders
