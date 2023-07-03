2023 Position Breakdown: Running Backs

What also can't be denied is the talent surrounding Jacobs in the running back room. Brandon Bolden is expected to reprise his role as a veteran leader with extensive knowledge of McDaniels' playbook. Ameer Abdullah re-signed with the Silver and Black this offseason after seemingly finding a role on special teams and as the third-down back. He accumulated 543 yards in kick returns with over 200 receiving yards and a touchdown in his debut season with the Raiders.

"Really is about just doing what's asked of you. I think that's the main thing," Abdullah said of his mindset going into the 2023 season. "Not trying to make things too big or small, just doing what is asked. As far as roles or anything, I think everyone is just working their best to know everything, to be able to do everything to help the team in whatever that we're being asked."