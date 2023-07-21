2023 Position Breakdown: Special Teams

"This time of year is sort of an opportunity to try stuff, tinker with stuff," Cole said of his offseason training. "During the season you kind of have these – I guess I call them intrusive thoughts where you're like, 'What if I tried to do this,' or 'What if I tried to do that,' but it's like, 'Oh we have a game and like 15 minutes, I probably shouldn't try that.' So, the offseason is the time to let those thoughts win a little bit and kind of mess around with stuff and see if there's little gaps in areas you can get better.