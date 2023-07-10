2023 Position Breakdown: Offensive Line

James is going into his third season at center since taking over for Pro Bowler Rodney Hudson. The undrafted UCLA Bruin has seized his opportunity, standing as one of the longest tenured offensive linemen on the Raiders roster.

Bars signed with the Raiders in the 2022 offseason after playing three seasons with the Chicago Bears, and emerged as a starter after beginning the 2023 season on the practice squad.

Dylan Parham established himself early, starting all 17 games in his rookie season. This included a few starts at center when James suffered a concussion. Parham was selected to the 2022 Professional Football Writer's Association All-Rookie Team, and could be poised for a breakout sophomore campaign.