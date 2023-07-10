2023 Position Breakdown: Offensive Line

Jul 10, 2023 at 12:25 PM
Levi Edwards

Position Breakdown_2023_OL

Entering 2023 Training Camp, Raiders.com will preview every position group and evaluate the players who will potentially make up the 53-man roster. We take a look at an offensive line group with a considerable amount of experience playing alongside each other.

New Players

McClendon Curtis, Justin Murray, Greg Van Roten, Dalton Wagner

Among the new offensive linemen in the Silver and Black, two veterans were acquired in free agency.

Justin Murray returns to the Silver and Black for the first time since 2018. He's made 20 NFL starts, all for the Arizona Cardinals from 2019-21. The Raiders also signed guard Greg Van Roten who's started in 54 career games – four of those last season for the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills. He's also recorded three seasons with at least a 70 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.

The team made two more additions by signing UDFAs McClendon Curtis from Chattanooga and Dalton Wagner from Arkansas. Curtis perhaps has the most accomplished resume of the Raiders' undrafted rookies with three First Team All-SoCon selections, a second-team AP All-American selection and a 90.9 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus in 2022. Wagner played 53 games as a Razorback with 40 starts. The 6-foot-8, 320-pounder was also a two-time All-SEC selection.

Returning Players

Alex Bars, Jermaine Eluemunor, Hroniss Grasu, Vitaliy Gurman, Justin Herron, Andre James, Jordan Meredith, Kolton Miller, Thayer Munford Jr., Netane Muti, Dylan Parham, Brandon Parker

The Silver and Black rotated through multiple starting O-line combinations last year, and those starting linemen return back in full strength for 2023.

The unit for the majority of the season consisted of tackles Kolton Miller and Jermaine Eluemunor, guards Alex Bars and Dylan Parham, and Andre James at center. Miller continued his rise as a top left tackle in the league, with the fifth highest grade from Pro Football Focus at his position. On the other side of the line, Eluemunor enjoyed one of his best NFL seasons to date – playing and starting all 17 games with snaps at right tackle, left tackle and right guard. The London, England, native re-signed this offseason.

James is going into his third season at center since taking over for Pro Bowler Rodney Hudson. The undrafted UCLA Bruin has seized his opportunity, standing as one of the longest tenured offensive linemen on the Raiders roster.

Bars signed with the Raiders in the 2022 offseason after playing three seasons with the Chicago Bears, and emerged as a starter after beginning the 2023 season on the practice squad.

Dylan Parham established himself early, starting all 17 games in his rookie season. This included a few starts at center when James suffered a concussion. Parham was selected to the 2022 Professional Football Writer's Association All-Rookie Team, and could be poised for a breakout sophomore campaign.

Another player potentially in line for a breakout sophomore season is tackle Thayer Munford Jr. The 2022 seventh-round pick from Ohio State started four games his rookie season (appearing in all 17) and only allowed one sack the entire season. He'll be competing for playing time with Eluemunor and Brandon Parker, who was the team's starting right tackle before suffering a season-ending injury in the Hall of Fame Game. Parker, along with Miller, was drafted by the Raiders in 2018 and has become an asset as a swing tackle.

Former New England Patriot Justin Herron is another productive swing tackle to the roster. The Silver and Black traded for him early last season and in limited snaps before suffering a season-ending injury, Herron recorded a 73.5 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.

The remaining returning offensive linemen include center Hroniss Grasu and guards Jordan Meredith, Netane Muti and Vitaliy Gurman. Grasu started one game for the Raiders last season and Meredith saw action in the Week 15 victory against the Patriots. Muti was signed off the Denver Broncos practice squad in December, having played 20 career games in Denver. Gurman was a MAC conference standout at Toledo before entering the league as a UDFA with the Chiefs. He will look to find a spot on the roster after spending last season on the Silver and Black's practice squad/injured list.

Position Breakdown: Previewing the Raiders offensive linemen for 2023 in photos

View photos of the Las Vegas Raiders offensive linemen heading into 2023 Training Camp.

