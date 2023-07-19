2023 Position Breakdown: Defensive Backs

Sam Webb and Isaiah Pola-Mao were two of four rookie UDFA signings to make the initial 53-man roster last season. Both made their presence felt in the preseason, and continued to evolve their roles throughout the regular season.

Webb, the former Division II star from Missouri Western, started three games as a rookie with 26 solo tackles, three pass deflections and a 75.2 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus. Pola-Mao was initially a special teams coverage player that earned snaps as a box safety toward the end of the season.

Tyler Hall emerged as one of the most productive players on the defense after first being signed to the practice squad last October. The former Los Angeles Ram made the most of his opportunities in Las Vegas after being elevated to the active roster Week 11 against the Denver Broncos. He didn't allow a single touchdown in seven games played while recording four pass deflections and an 86.9 overall defensive grade from Pro Football Focus. It's not impossible to envision Hall earning a starting role through working during Training Camp.

Roderic Teamer signed with the Silver and Black in 2021 after spending the 2019 season playing for Los Angeles Chargers. He's become a versatile piece in the defense, also seeing action on special teams. He had a career-tying 40 total tackles in 2022.