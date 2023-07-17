2023 Position Breakdown: Linebackers

The linebacking corps is the youngest overall position group on the roster, with an average age of a bit over 24 years old.

Of the new additions, the oldest and most experienced of the bunch is Robert Spillane, who's in line to play a pivotal role in the Raiders defense. Spillane signed with the Silver and Black this offseason after spending four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He began to come into his own last season, reaching career-highs in games played (16), total tackles (79) and pass deflections (four). He also finished with a career-best 77.3 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus, with his skill set hopefully filling a void after Pro Bowl linebacker Denzel Perryman signed with the Texans during free agency.