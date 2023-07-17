2023 Position Breakdown: Linebackers

Jul 17, 2023 at 03:20 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Position Breakdown_2023_LB

Entering 2023 Training Camp, Raiders.com will preview every position group and evaluate the players who will potentially make up the 53-man roster. Here's a look at a young, up-and-coming linebacking unit.

New Players

Amari Burney, Kana'i Mauga, Robert Spillane, Drake Thomas

Related Links

The linebacking corps is the youngest overall position group on the roster, with an average age of a bit over 24 years old.

Of the new additions, the oldest and most experienced of the bunch is Robert Spillane, who's in line to play a pivotal role in the Raiders defense. Spillane signed with the Silver and Black this offseason after spending four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He began to come into his own last season, reaching career-highs in games played (16), total tackles (79) and pass deflections (four). He also finished with a career-best 77.3 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus, with his skill set hopefully filling a void after Pro Bowl linebacker Denzel Perryman signed with the Texans during free agency.

"Every year is a new year, new guys, new system," Spillane said of going into Training Camp as a Raider. "I think we're really coming together well, and as long as we bring that blue collar toughness with us on Sundays, we should be good. Communication is at a high, working together is at a high, but when we get the pads on, that's when the physicality comes in."

Two rookie linebackers also join the room in sixth-round pick Amari Burney and UDFA Drake Thomas. Burney, who is a cousin of cornerback Brandon Facyson, was a safety-to-linebacker convert at the University of Florida. He enjoyed a successful final collegiate season at his new position with 79 total tackles, four sacks, four pass deflections and two interceptions. Thomas was a standout linebacker at NC State as a two-time All-ACC selection. The former Wolfpack team captain totaled 292 tackles (136 solo), 46 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, four interceptions and eight pass deflections in his four-year collegiate career.

Kana'i Mauga signed with the Raiders in January on a Reserve/Future contract, having spent last season on the Denver Broncos practice squad. Before signing with the Broncos as a UDFA, the Hawaii native was a starting linebacker at USC, compiling 205 total tackles, five sacks, three interceptions and six passes deflections in his career as a Trojan.

Returning Players

Curtis Bolton, Darien Butler, Divine Deablo, Luke Masterson

Divine Deablo seems due for a breakout season as much as anyone on this team.

The strong safety at Virginia Tech found himself in new waters as a linebacker after being selected as the Silver and Black's third-round draft pick in 2021. He started five regular seasons game plus a playoff game his rookie season and continued to improve in his sophomore campaign. He was leading the team in total tackles (74) before suffering a season-ending injury Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's rehabbed hard this offseason, picking up close to ten pounds in muscle mass while mentally preparing himself to become a leader of the defense.

"On the field-wise, I just studied all the great linebackers out there," Deablo said during minicamp. "Fred Warner, DP - Denzel Perryman that was here last year - [Shaquille] Leonard from the Colts, just a lot of guys. I studied them on the field. Off the field, I just focused on recovery. I've had a few injuries and I really focused on not being hurt anymore."

Luke Masterson and Darien Butler will compete for reps in Training Camp after both making the initial 53-man roster in 2022 as UDFAs. Masterson stepped up and started seven games, compiling 59 solo tackles and four tackles for loss. Butler found a solid role for himself on special teams, with 11 total tackles in 15 games played.

Curtis Bolton also returns to resume his role as a veteran presence in the position group. After spending time on the practice squads for the Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions, he played a career-high 10 games for the Raiders in 2022.

Position Breakdown: Previewing the Raiders linebackers for 2023 in photos

View photos of the Las Vegas Raiders linebackers heading into 2023 Training Camp.

LB Curtis Bolton
1 / 24

LB Curtis Bolton

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Curtis Bolton
2 / 24

LB Curtis Bolton

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Curtis Bolton
3 / 24

LB Curtis Bolton

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Amari Burney
4 / 24

LB Amari Burney

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Amari Burney
5 / 24

LB Amari Burney

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Amari Burney
6 / 24

LB Amari Burney

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Darien Butler
7 / 24

LB Darien Butler

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Darien Butler
8 / 24

LB Darien Butler

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Darien Butler
9 / 24

LB Darien Butler

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Divine Deablo
10 / 24

LB Divine Deablo

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Divine Deablo
11 / 24

LB Divine Deablo

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Divine Deablo
12 / 24

LB Divine Deablo

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Luke Masterson
13 / 24

LB Luke Masterson

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Luke Masterson
14 / 24

LB Luke Masterson

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Luke Masterson
15 / 24

LB Luke Masterson

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Kana'i Mauga
16 / 24

LB Kana'i Mauga

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Kana'i Mauga
17 / 24

LB Kana'i Mauga

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Kana'i Mauga
18 / 24

LB Kana'i Mauga

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Robert Spillane
19 / 24

LB Robert Spillane

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Robert Spillane
20 / 24

LB Robert Spillane

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Robert Spillane
21 / 24

LB Robert Spillane

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Drake Thomas
22 / 24

LB Drake Thomas

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Drake Thomas
23 / 24

LB Drake Thomas

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Drake Thomas
24 / 24

LB Drake Thomas

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

2023 Position Breakdown: Defensive Line

Raiders.com evaluates a defensive line corps with Pro Bowl playmakers and rising talent.

news

2023 Position Breakdown: Offensive Line

Raiders.com takes a look at the offensive line room and a few key additions to the trenches.

news

2023 Position Breakdown: Tight Ends

Raiders.com takes a look at a tight end room different, yet seemingly deeper than last season.

news

2023 Position Breakdown: Running Backs

Raiders.com explores a running back room that expects to return their entire unit from 2022 going into Training Camp.

news

2023 Position Breakdown: Wide Receivers

Raiders.com is previewing every position group and evaluating the players who will potentially make up the 53-man roster. Next up: wide receivers.

news

2023 Position Breakdown: Quarterbacks

Ahead of Training Camp, Raiders.com is previewing every position group and evaluating the players who will potentially make up the 53-man roster. First up: quarterbacks.

news

2022 Position Breakdown: The special teams trio of Daniel Carlson, AJ Cole and Trent Sieg shape up to be a consistent force

A rundown of the Las Vegas Raiders' special teams unit going into Training Camp.

news

2022 Position Breakdown: Nate Hobbs, Tre'von Moehrig developing into young stars of the Raiders' secondary

A rundown of the Las Vegas Raiders' defensive backs going into Training Camp.

news

2022 Position Breakdown: Established leadership of Denzel Perryman, Jayon Brown set to guide linebackers

A rundown of the Las Vegas Raiders' linebackers going into Training Camp.

news

2022 Position Breakdown: Maxx Crosby, Chandler Jones set to anchor the defensive line

A rundown of the Las Vegas Raiders' defensive linemen going into Training Camp.

news

2022 Position Breakdown: Kolton Miller has become 'a great leader' for the young offensive line

A rundown of the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive linemen going into Training Camp.

Latest Content

video

Jim Plunkett and Akbar Gbajabiamila catch up on the shores of Mandalay Bay

Jul 18, 2023

Super Bowl champion Jim Plunkett joins Akbar Gbajabiamila on the shores of Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

news

The Silver and Black rock out with The David Perrico Pop Symphonic at The Smith Center

Jul 18, 2023

The Raiderettes and a special Raiders alum joined the orchestra for their debut in downtown Las Vegas.

gallery

Raiderettes perform in rock-orchestra concert at The Smith Center

Jul 18, 2023

View photos as Football's Fabulous Females danced in The David Perrico Pop Symphonic's concert at The Smith Center in downtown Las Vegas.

news

2023 Position Breakdown: Linebackers

Jul 17, 2023

Raiders.com previews a young, tough linebacker room that could have a breakout season.

gallery

Position Breakdown: Previewing the Raiders linebackers for 2023 in photos

Jul 17, 2023

View photos of the Las Vegas Raiders linebackers heading into 2023 Training Camp.

news

Davante Adams given third-highest wide receiver rating in Madden NFL 24

Jul 17, 2023

What is the Raiders superstar's overall rating in this new version of the iconic video game series?

video

Behind The Shield - Ep. 2: Homegrown | 2023 Season

Jul 13, 2023

On this episode of "Behind The Shield," the Silver and Black add nine new players in the 2023 NFL Draft as the roster begins to take shape.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Taking a look at some young defenders

Jul 13, 2023

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions on the defensive side of the ball with less than two weeks to the start of Training Camp.

audio

A six-pack of questions on the Raiders defense ahead of 2023 Training Camp | UFR

Jul 13, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal and KSNV News 3 Las Vegas' Jesse Merrick discuss their biggest storylines and questions surrounding the Raiders defense on this edition of Upon Further Review.

news

Lester Hayes, Art Powell highlight 6 Silver and Black senior semifinalists for Hall of Fame

Jul 12, 2023

The Pro Football Hall of Fame recently announced their list of semifinalists for the senior and coach/contributor categories for the Class of 2024.

news

2023 Position Breakdown: Defensive Line

Jul 12, 2023

Raiders.com evaluates a defensive line corps with Pro Bowl playmakers and rising talent.

gallery

Position Breakdown: Previewing the Raiders defensive linemen for 2023 in photos

Jul 12, 2023

View photos of the Las Vegas Raiders defensive linemen heading into 2023 Training Camp.

View All
Advertising