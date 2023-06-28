2023 Position Breakdown: Wide Receivers

Entering 2023 Training Camp, Raiders.com will preview every position group and evaluate the players who will potentially make up the 53-man roster. Next we take a look at a loaded wide receiver unit.
New Players
The rich got richer for the Raiders receiving corps.
With Pro Bowlers Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow already established on the team, they add another top receiver in Jakobi Meyers. He joins the Silver and Black after being the New England Patriots' lead receiver the past three seasons. In that span, he accumulated 209 catches for nearly 2,400 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. His ability to play wideout and slot receiver makes him more viable next to Adams and Renfrow – who can also do the same.
There's also the element of speed, added through free agents DeAndre Carter and Phillip Dorsett, as well as 2023 third-round pick Tre Tucker. Dorsett has experience in Josh McDaniels' offense from three seasons with the New England Patriots, catching eight touchdowns in that duration.
Carter and Tucker have a similar skill set to Dorsett, with added experience on special teams that can prove beneficial for the Raiders. Carter has accumulated nearly 3,500 career combined punt and kick return yards, while Tucker recorded 1,670 yards and two touchdowns returning kicks for the Cincinnati Bearcats.
The last of the new additions to the receiver room are Kristian Wilkerson and Cam Sims. Wilkerson, like Meyers and Dorsett, has ties with McDaniels from New England. He caught two touchdowns as a Patriot in 2021.
Sims has been a reliable receiver in the NFL, spending his first five seasons with the Washington Commanders. The 6-foot-5, 214-pounder adds size and experience to the position group – with 17 career starts, 57 career receptions and three touchdown catches.
Returning Players
Davante Adams' debut season for the Raiders was nothing short of dominant.
He started all 17 games on the way to leading the league in touchdown receptions (14) and breaking the franchise record for most receiving yards in a season (1,516). Additionally, it was his third consecutive season with over 100 catches. He earned both a Pro Bowl nod and a First Team All-Pro selection, and still receives praise as the best wide receiver in football currently.
Adams being such a big threat to opposing defenses should open up opportunities for the great players around him, including Hunter Renfrow. "The Slot Machine" is looking to have a bounce-back season after missing seven games due to various injuries. In 2021, Renfrow was the leading receiver for the Raiders with 1,038 receiving yards, 103 catches, nine touchdowns and a Pro Bowl selection.
Keelan Cole and DJ Turner were also able to find roles on the Silver and Black last season, filling in wherever needed amid injuries to the receiving room. Cole started in three games with a game-tying touchdown grab against the New England Patriots in Week 15, while Turner saw snaps at slot receiver and on special teams. Chris Lacy returns after spending 2022 on the Raiders practice squad. He spent his first two NFL seasons with the Detroit Lions.
View photos of the Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers heading into 2023 Training Camp.