2023 Position Breakdown: Wide Receivers

Jun 28, 2023 at 02:02 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Position Breakdown_2023_WR

Entering 2023 Training Camp, Raiders.com will preview every position group and evaluate the players who will potentially make up the 53-man roster. Next we take a look at a loaded wide receiver unit.

New Players

DeAndre Carter, Phillip Dorsett , Jakobi Meyers, Cam Sims, Tre Tucker, Kristian Wilkerson

The rich got richer for the Raiders receiving corps.

With Pro Bowlers Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow already established on the team, they add another top receiver in Jakobi Meyers. He joins the Silver and Black after being the New England Patriots' lead receiver the past three seasons. In that span, he accumulated 209 catches for nearly 2,400 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. His ability to play wideout and slot receiver makes him more viable next to Adams and Renfrow – who can also do the same.

There's also the element of speed, added through free agents DeAndre Carter and Phillip Dorsett, as well as 2023 third-round pick Tre Tucker. Dorsett has experience in Josh McDaniels' offense from three seasons with the New England Patriots, catching eight touchdowns in that duration.

Carter and Tucker have a similar skill set to Dorsett, with added experience on special teams that can prove beneficial for the Raiders. Carter has accumulated nearly 3,500 career combined punt and kick return yards, while Tucker recorded 1,670 yards and two touchdowns returning kicks for the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The last of the new additions to the receiver room are Kristian Wilkerson and Cam Sims. Wilkerson, like Meyers and Dorsett, has ties with McDaniels from New England. He caught two touchdowns as a Patriot in 2021.

Sims has been a reliable receiver in the NFL, spending his first five seasons with the Washington Commanders. The 6-foot-5, 214-pounder adds size and experience to the position group – with 17 career starts, 57 career receptions and three touchdown catches.

Returning Players

Davante Adams, Keelan Cole Sr., Chris Lacy, Hunter Renfrow, DJ Turner

Davante Adams' debut season for the Raiders was nothing short of dominant.

He started all 17 games on the way to leading the league in touchdown receptions (14) and breaking the franchise record for most receiving yards in a season (1,516). Additionally, it was his third consecutive season with over 100 catches. He earned both a Pro Bowl nod and a First Team All-Pro selection, and still receives praise as the best wide receiver in football currently.

Adams being such a big threat to opposing defenses should open up opportunities for the great players around him, including Hunter Renfrow. "The Slot Machine" is looking to have a bounce-back season after missing seven games due to various injuries. In 2021, Renfrow was the leading receiver for the Raiders with 1,038 receiving yards, 103 catches, nine touchdowns and a Pro Bowl selection.

Keelan Cole and DJ Turner were also able to find roles on the Silver and Black last season, filling in wherever needed amid injuries to the receiving room. Cole started in three games with a game-tying touchdown grab against the New England Patriots in Week 15, while Turner saw snaps at slot receiver and on special teams. Chris Lacy returns after spending 2022 on the Raiders practice squad. He spent his first two NFL seasons with the Detroit Lions.

Position Breakdown: Previewing the Raiders wide receivers for 2023 in photos

View photos of the Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers heading into 2023 Training Camp.

WR Davante Adams
1 / 33

WR Davante Adams

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Davante Adams
2 / 33

WR Davante Adams

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Davante Adams
3 / 33

WR Davante Adams

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR DeAndre Carter
4 / 33

WR DeAndre Carter

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR DeAndre Carter
5 / 33

WR DeAndre Carter

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR DeAndre Carter
6 / 33

WR DeAndre Carter

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Keelan Cole Sr.
7 / 33

WR Keelan Cole Sr.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Keelan Cole Sr.
8 / 33

WR Keelan Cole Sr.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Keelan Cole Sr.
9 / 33

WR Keelan Cole Sr.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Phillip Dorsett
10 / 33

WR Phillip Dorsett

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Phillip Dorsett
11 / 33

WR Phillip Dorsett

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Phillip Dorsett
12 / 33

WR Phillip Dorsett

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Chris Lacy
13 / 33

WR Chris Lacy

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Chris Lacy
14 / 33

WR Chris Lacy

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Chris Lacy
15 / 33

WR Chris Lacy

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Jakobi Meyers
16 / 33

WR Jakobi Meyers

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Jakobi Meyers
17 / 33

WR Jakobi Meyers

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Jakobi Meyers
18 / 33

WR Jakobi Meyers

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Hunter Renfrow
19 / 33

WR Hunter Renfrow

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Hunter Renfrow
20 / 33

WR Hunter Renfrow

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Hunter Renfrow
21 / 33

WR Hunter Renfrow

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Cam Sims
22 / 33

WR Cam Sims

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Cam Sims
23 / 33

WR Cam Sims

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Cam Sims
24 / 33

WR Cam Sims

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Tre Tucker
25 / 33

WR Tre Tucker

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Tre Tucker
26 / 33

WR Tre Tucker

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Tre Tucker
27 / 33

WR Tre Tucker

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR DJ Turner
28 / 33

WR DJ Turner

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR DJ Turner
29 / 33

WR DJ Turner

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR DJ Turner
30 / 33

WR DJ Turner

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Kristian Wilkerson
31 / 33

WR Kristian Wilkerson

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Kristian Wilkerson
32 / 33

WR Kristian Wilkerson

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Kristian Wilkerson
33 / 33

WR Kristian Wilkerson

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

2023 Position Breakdown: Quarterbacks

Ahead of Training Camp, Raiders.com is previewing every position group and evaluating the players who will potentially make up the 53-man roster. First up: quarterbacks.

news

2022 Position Breakdown: The special teams trio of Daniel Carlson, AJ Cole and Trent Sieg shape up to be a consistent force

A rundown of the Las Vegas Raiders' special teams unit going into Training Camp.

news

2022 Position Breakdown: Nate Hobbs, Tre'von Moehrig developing into young stars of the Raiders' secondary

A rundown of the Las Vegas Raiders' defensive backs going into Training Camp.

news

2022 Position Breakdown: Established leadership of Denzel Perryman, Jayon Brown set to guide linebackers

A rundown of the Las Vegas Raiders' linebackers going into Training Camp.

news

2022 Position Breakdown: Maxx Crosby, Chandler Jones set to anchor the defensive line

A rundown of the Las Vegas Raiders' defensive linemen going into Training Camp.

news

2022 Position Breakdown: Kolton Miller has become 'a great leader' for the young offensive line

A rundown of the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive linemen going into Training Camp.

news

2022 Position Breakdown: Darren Waller, Foster Moreau bring continuity to Raiders' tight end room

A rundown of the Las Vegas Raiders' tight end room going into Training Camp.

news

2022 Position Breakdown: Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow headline Derek Carr's receiving weapons

A rundown of the Las Vegas Raiders' wide receivers room going into Training Camp.

news

2022 Position Breakdown: Josh Jacobs, Zamir White highlight versatile running back corps

A rundown of the Las Vegas Raiders' running backs room going into Training Camp.

news

2022 Position Breakdown: Derek Carr leads the way again at quarterback

A rundown of the Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback room going into Training Camp.

Latest Content

video

Gameday Superstitions | Bean Bag Boyz

Jun 28, 2023

From spaghetti to pancakes, the Silver and Black share their gameday superstitions.

news

2023 Position Breakdown: Wide Receivers

Jun 28, 2023

Raiders.com is previewing every position group and evaluating the players who will potentially make up the 53-man roster. Next up: wide receivers.

gallery

Position Breakdown: Previewing the Raiders wide receivers for 2023 in photos

Jun 28, 2023

View photos of the Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers heading into 2023 Training Camp.

gallery

Photos: Raiders and Fanatics host Global Impact Day

Jun 28, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders and Fanatics hosted 600 youth community members at Intermountain Health Performance Center for the opportunity to participate in football drills and receive free Raiders gear.

audio

'Raiders Training Camp Podcast' | 2023 Trailer

Jun 28, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal and KSNV News 3 Las Vegas' Jesse Merrick are back again to discuss everything they see at 2023 Training Camp, plus break down key position battles, react to roster moves and much more from Raiders HQ.

news

Raiders mourn the passing of Mike Spivey

Jun 28, 2023

The thoughts of the Raider Nation are with his wife, Debra, and the Spivey family at this time.

news

When the Raiders report to Training Camp, plus more key 2023 dates

Jun 28, 2023

With the league announcing training camp report dates for all 32 clubs, take a look at some of the important dates to know ahead of the 2023 season.

news

Josh McDaniels talks quarterback room, offseason improvements with Rich Gannon

Jun 27, 2023

The head coach joined the former Raiders quarterback on The 33rd Team's "Coaches Room" to discuss the current status of the team before the upcoming 2023 season.

news

2023 Position Breakdown: Quarterbacks

Jun 26, 2023

Ahead of Training Camp, Raiders.com is previewing every position group and evaluating the players who will potentially make up the 53-man roster. First up: quarterbacks.

gallery

Position Breakdown: Previewing the Raiders quarterbacks for 2023 in photos

Jun 26, 2023

View photos of the Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks heading into 2023 Training Camp.

gallery

Photos: B.A.S.E.D. in Sports Family Reunion

Jun 23, 2023

In honor of Juneteenth, the Las Vegas Raiders B.A.S.E.D. in Sports group held a family reunion acknowledging the importance of celebrating diversity and fostering an inclusive workplace.

news

Las Vegas Raiders celebrate Juneteenth, hold 'Family Reunion'

Jun 23, 2023

The event served as an opportunity to acknowledge the importance of celebrating diversity and fostering an inclusive workplace.

View All
Advertising