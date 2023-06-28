2023 Position Breakdown: Wide Receivers

New Players

With Pro Bowlers Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow already established on the team, they add another top receiver in Jakobi Meyers. He joins the Silver and Black after being the New England Patriots' lead receiver the past three seasons. In that span, he accumulated 209 catches for nearly 2,400 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. His ability to play wideout and slot receiver makes him more viable next to Adams and Renfrow – who can also do the same.