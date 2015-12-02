Justin Tuck Talks Award Nomination, Growth Of Raiders Defense

"More importantly, than just the stat numbers and things like that, I can tell how he's become more of a vocal leader, how he's kind of taken charge on that sideline, kind of what I was before I got hurt," Tuck said. "And in the meeting room, just how he's asking questions, being vocal about what was expected from not only himself, but everyone on that defense."

While he's enjoyed being able to watch Mack, and the entire defense, grow, the Notre Dame-product, didn't mince words – he longs to be back on the field.

"Did you follow my tweets on Sunday?" Tuck posited when asked about how it feels to not strap on the pads and play.

"If you followed my tweets on Sunday you'd know it's very difficult," he said. "I had to walk out of the room at certain points, because I realized if I didn't, I already knew what I was going to buy myself for Christmas, and that would be a new TV. It's tough."

Tuck is 32 years old, and will turn 33 in March, and while some felt his injury could be career threatening, Tuck did admit to allowing his mind to wander to thoughts about a possible return in 2016.