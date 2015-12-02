Justin Tuck Talks Award Nomination, Growth Of Raiders Defense

Dec 02, 2015 at 10:05 AM
eddie-paskal-headshot-2022
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

Standing in front of quarterback Derek Carr's locker, defensive end Justin Tuck spoke to the media for the first time since being placed on season-ending Injured Reserve Oct. 20, after suffering a pectoral injury during the team's Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos.

Tuck was nominated Tuesday as the Oakland Raiders representative for the 2015 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, in large part due to the vast impact of his philanthropic work.

"Anytime you get linked with the great Walter Payton in any regard, it's an honor, and with the other 31 nominees as well," said Tuck. "Very humbling to be a part of."

Tuck, along with his wife Lauran developed Tuck's R.U.S.H. for Literacy, a program that promotes childhood literacy and to date has given 65,000 books to over 11,000 students nationwide.

"I think the reason why we chose childhood literacy was because we feel as though literacy is the number one starting block to a great educational blueprint, and we're very passionate about kids," Tuck said. "That's where it starts."

Although his nomination was the reason for Tuck speaking, he did address a variety of on-the-field subjects, including the growth he's seen from the Raiders defense since being sidelined.

 "I think we've had ups and downs, just like any other defense, but one thing I do see is growth, particularly in Mario Edwards [Jr]," Tuck said. "I'm very proud of how he's stepped up and continued to play and how [Khalil] Mack has become more of a leader on the field, and there [are] a lot of guys I could mention."

Tuck is an 11-year veteran and has two Super Bowl rings to his name, and many players in his situation would have returned home to rehab, but Tuck elected to stay with the team and has remained a staple around the team's facility since being injured.

When asked why, the answer came quickly and simply to Tuck.

"They voted me captain, man, and captain has a lot more to do with just being on the field," Tuck explained. "We have a lot of young guys, especially on the D line, and just any way I can be a part of just helping their growth, I think that's important."

He added jokingly, "Plus, what's the alternative? I can go home, sit on the couch and watch TV which would get boring real quickly."

The young Raiders defense has now played six games without their veteran leader, going .500 in that stretch, and in that stretch Tuck has been impressed with the growth of Mack – a player who's constantly credited Tuck for being a mentor both on and off the field.

"More importantly, than just the stat numbers and things like that, I can tell how he's become more of a vocal leader, how he's kind of taken charge on that sideline, kind of what I was before I got hurt," Tuck said. "And in the meeting room, just how he's asking questions, being vocal about what was expected from not only himself, but everyone on that defense."

While he's enjoyed being able to watch Mack, and the entire defense, grow, the Notre Dame-product, didn't mince words – he longs to be back on the field.

"Did you follow my tweets on Sunday?" Tuck posited when asked about how it feels to not strap on the pads and play.

"If you followed my tweets on Sunday you'd know it's very difficult," he said. "I had to walk out of the room at certain points, because I realized if I didn't, I already knew what I was going to buy myself for Christmas, and that would be a new TV. It's tough."

Tuck is 32 years old, and will turn 33 in March, and while some felt his injury could be career threatening, Tuck did admit to allowing his mind to wander to thoughts about a possible return in 2016.

"Definitely," he said. "There's always thoughts, but like I said, the hardest thing to do when you rehab or you're out and you have to kind of look at things from the outside in, is to take it one day at a time. The biggest thing is to just get everything right with my body and all the rest of the stuff will take care of itself."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking Doug Martin And The Situation At Middle Linebacker

You know what time it is; time to answer some more fan questions in the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

Raiders Spend Morning At Gene Ward Elementary School

Five members of the Silver and Black spent the morning at Gene Ward Elementary School in Las Vegas.
news

Head Coach Jon Gruden Announces Signing Of Derrick Johnson

Head Coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that the Raiders had signed linebacker Derrick Johnson.
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Are We Close To The Return Of Gareon Conley?

You had questions, and now, we have answers. Check out another edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

A Complete Look At The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft Class

With Rookie Minicamp on the horizon, let's take a look at the Raiders 2018 Draft Class.
news

Six Takeaways From The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft

The Silver and Black just wrapped up the 2018 NFL Draft. Here are six, quick takeaways.

news

Raiders Invest Heavily In The Trenches In First Two Days Of NFL Draft

One thing became abundantly clear during the first three rounds of the NFL Draft; Jon Gruden wanted to invest in the big fellas.
news

Raiders Trade Third-Round Pick For Wide Receiver Martavis Bryant

The Oakland Raiders traded the Pittsburgh Steelers a third-round pick in exchange for explosive wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

news

Derek Carr Makes Early Impression On Jon Gruden In Veteran Minicamp

The Silver and Black hit the field for Day 1 of Veteran Minicamp Tuesday afternoon, and Derek Carr made an early impression on his new head coach.
news

General Manager Reggie McKenzie Provides Khalil Mack Update

Reggie McKenzie provided an update on the status of defensive end Khalil Mack Friday afternoon during his pre-draft press conference.

Latest Content

video

2023 Raiders Season Preview Show with Coach McDaniels and Dave Ziegler

Sep 01, 2023

Hear from Head Coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler as they recap the Raiders' offseason and share their thoughts on roster moves, 2023 Training Camp and the preseason.
news

Raiders name captains for 2023 season

Sep 01, 2023

Nine Raiders were selected by their teammates to serve as team captains.
video

'Now it's time to really get to work' | 2023 Season Hype

Sep 01, 2023

With Training Camp and the preseason now over, watch a recap of the Silver and Black preparing for the 2023 regular season.
gallery

Photos: Raiders hype up local high school football teams for Bone Game

Sep 01, 2023

The Raiders visited Las Vegas and Rancho High School to hype up the teams with equipment, t-shirts and a check donation before the 2023 Bone Game.
audio

'Glad it worked out': Josh Jacobs on his new contract. Plus, 53-man roster and practice squad announced | UFR

Aug 31, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal gives his thoughts and takeaways from the initial 53-man roster and the additions to the practice squad. Plus, hear from running back Josh Jacobs for the first time after re-signing with the Silver and Black on this edition of Upon Further Review.
gallery

Practice Photos: Thursday 8.31.23

Aug 31, 2023

View the best photos from Thursday's practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
news

'I just wanted to do something a little different': Jakorian Bennett to wear No. 0

Aug 31, 2023

The rookie cornerback will be the first Raider to wear any variation of No. 0 since "Double 0" Jim Otto.
news

Raiders sign 4 players to practice squad

Aug 31, 2023

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have released WR Devin Ross from the practice squad.
news

Raiders practican con Jacobs de regreso 

Aug 31, 2023

Con su debut en la temporada regular a menos de diez días de distancia, los Malosos entrenaron con Josh Jacobs por primera vez este año.
news

Raiders mourn the passing of Gil Brandt

Aug 31, 2023

The deepest condolences of the entire Raider Nation are with Gil's wife, Sara, and the Brandt family at this time.
gallery

Practice Photos: Wednesday 8.30.23 

Aug 30, 2023

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center to view the best photos from Wednesday's practice.
news

Josh Jacobs feeling 'like a superhero' in new jersey number 

Aug 30, 2023

The NFL's 2022 rushing leader returned to practice after signing with the Las Vegas Raiders.
View All
Advertising