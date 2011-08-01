Kamerion Wimbley Media Session

Aug 01, 2011 at 01:25 PM
080111-wimbley-story.jpg


Q: Is that how you feel, like your still proving yourself?

Wimbley: Definitely, the new contract has to be earned, so I look forward to the opportunity to go out and play and earn every bit of the contract.

Q: What clicked for you here do you think? You did some good things in Cleveland, but they wound up trading you for a third round draft pick? I'm sure they liked what you did but they decided to move on without you. Things obviously clicked here for you?

Wimbley: Well, I just like the atmosphere here, I mean I love the players here, I think we've got a nice young core of linebackers that are energetic and can play well, very talented, of course. Rolando, Quentin and I, so I just think also having a great defensive line has helped as well. You're not the focal point of every offense, to try to stop you they can't just stop me there are so many different ways we can attack the offense, Richard Seymour, Matt Shaughnessy, all of those guys did a phenomenal job last year of getting to the quarterback, Tommy Kelly included. So we have a number of weapons we can use, we have a number weapons in the arsenal that are effective.

Q: Do you fit better at that nickel rusher position, it seemed really suited to you?  You flourished in it, did you get to do that that much in Cleveland or where you on your feet more as a 3-4 outside?

Wimbley: Well there were some times when I was down, I think this past year I had a nice opportunity to get after the quarterback a little bit more in the nickel situation and like I said we have so much talent on the line, it allowed me the opportunity to work with some of those guys. I have had more sacks than I've had in the previous couple of years.

Q: Do you see more out there, do you see yourself improving still and you still think you have room to grow?

Wimbley: Definitely, there are so many areas I feel like I can get better in, I'm working on that every day and I'm just taking it one day at a time. I am going in and watching film and making corrections and coming back out here and working on that, and trying to perfect the craft daily.

Q: What is it about this team that made you want to stay, beyond obviously they gave you a nice contract, but in terms of the team and what's going on here that made you want to sign the long term deal?

Wimbley: Well, I believe this organization is heading in the right direction, like I said we have a talented roster, we have a coach that I think a lot of the players believe in. He's very energetic, I played against him when he was at Baltimore, and he was the offensive coordinator when I was in Cleveland. I think he's a promising coach, so I look forward to working with him and like I said the other guys that are on the team here.

Q: You guys pretty much other then Nnamdi have potentially the whole defense back from last year, how good can this defense be?

Wimbley: I think we can be as good as we want to be. I think we definitely have some work to do and that's what we're doing here now, but I think we have great potential, we just have to go out there on Sunday and put together the game plan and run it effectively and efficiently, and get the job done.

Q: How can you develop some more consistency, you had some real dominating performances last year, how can you get to that point your doing that week in and week out?

Wimbley: Well, like I said, I think it just takes practice and as I've grown in the league. I think I've learned a little bit more each and every year so I think it give me the chance to go out and be more consistent this year and the years to come.

Q: Now that you've seen yourself perform at a high level, do some of the younger guys gravitate toward you and look to you for leadership?

Wimbley: I think so, it's good to have some of the guys come up and ask questions about some of the things I've already been through. For me to have the opportunity to teach them and see them take that and use it and it be helpful for them.

Q: Was it any kind of adjustment for you last year, was it tough at all when you came in you were asked to do different things than in the past, was there a point in time when you were kind of wondering how you were going to do or did you pretty much come in and hit the ground running?

Wimbley: I think the biggest thing whenever you're coming into a new system is probably the terminology, so just learning the terminology and getting that down was kind of the challenge in coming here. It doesn't take that long to pick that up, and just being use to the guys that your are playing with and being able to communicate with them, but once all of that got squared away, I think we got better as the season progressed.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.

Latest Content

video

Daniel Carlson's jersey number? Super Bowl XI location? | Trivia on the Strip

Dec 01, 2023

Watch Raider Nation answer questions about the Silver and Black on the Las Vegas Strip.
news

By the Numbers: A look at the Raiders' top performers at the bye week

Dec 01, 2023

The numbers show high productivity in all three phases from the Silver and Black this season.
video

'Intercepted! Goodnight!': Raiders' top defensive plays at the bye week | 2023 Season

Dec 01, 2023

Watch the Silver and Black's top defensive highlights through 12 weeks of the 2023 NFL season.
video

'Look at him fly!': Raiders' top offensive plays at the bye week | 2023 Season

Nov 30, 2023

Watch the Silver and Black's top offensive highlights through 12 weeks of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Three former Raiders among 28 finalists for Black College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Nov 30, 2023

George Atkinson, Tyrone Poole and Dominque Rodgers-Cromartie are finalists to join the upcoming BCFHOF class.
news

Raider Nation Origin Stories: Meet Keith Smith, known as 'Crusader Raider' from East London, England

Nov 30, 2023

Smith has traveled across the pond nearly 100 times over four decades to watch the Silver and Black in action.
video

Marcus Epps and the mental aspect of the NFL | Raiders Morning Commute

Nov 30, 2023

Raiders field reporter Jennifer Stehlin chats with safety Marcus Epps about his first season in the Silver and Black, hobbies off the field and more.
news

Tyrone Wheatley shares emotions behind lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch

Nov 29, 2023

"To light that torch, it just brought back all the things that [Al Davis] wanted for this organization — family, brotherhood," Wheatley said Sunday during the Raiders-Chiefs game.
audio

Self-scouting at the bye week, plus expectations for the Raiders' remaining five games | UFR

Nov 29, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal and Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz share their thoughts and takeaways at the Raiders' bye week, plus discuss what to expect from the Silver and Black's remaining five matchups on this edition of Upon Further Review.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Can the team finish the season strong following bye week?

Nov 29, 2023

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few bye week questions as the team enters the late stretch of the season.
gallery

Silver and Black and White: Week 12 vs. Chiefs

Nov 28, 2023

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 12 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Josh Jacobs nominated for Week 12 FedEx Ground Player of the Week 

Nov 28, 2023

The running back is up for the award after rushing for 110 yards and a touchdown against the Chiefs.  
View All
Advertising