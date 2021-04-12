Karl Joseph returns to a Raiders squad he 'never wanted to leave'

The 27-year-old free safety still proved his worth to any NFL defense last season in Cleveland, producing 67 total tackles, with four pass deflections, two fumble recoveries and an interception. Despite whatever role Joseph will play in the secondary with Johnathan Abram and Jeff Heath in place, he's excited to embrace it with open arms. The safety also recognized that he and Abram still have some unfinished business to take care of.

"We played together one game his rookie year, and he went down unfortunately," said Joseph on Abram's torn labrum that ended his rookie season. "I'm looking forward to getting back out there and competing with him and helping push each other to be our best self."

The game plan that new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley is bringing to the Raiders appealed to Joseph, as he believes he'll be able to "grasp everything pretty quickly" after playing in what he considered a similar defensive scheme last year with the Browns. He also has been paying close attention to the team that Head Coach Jon Gruden and General Manager Mike Mayock has been putting together since he left the organization. Joseph sees himself seamlessly plugging himself back into that equation and being a Raider for the long term.

"All the pieces are there and I think we're ready to win. Whatever I'm going to need to do to help us win, that's what I'm going to do."