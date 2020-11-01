Josh Jacobs ignites Raiders' run attack in abysmal Cleveland weather conditions

"I remember horrible weather, and I remember everybody in the stadium knowing No. 34 was going to get the ball and he made yards and got it done anyway, and that's what Jacobs' level of talent is," Coach Gruden said. "He's a great runner."

Jacobs was elated with the execution of Gruden's ground-and-pound gameplan in the running attack, describing the Raiders' run game as "dominant" against the Browns as he, Devontae Booker and Jalen Richard combined for nearly 160 yards.

No. 28 was also glad to see his quarterback Derek Carr get involved in the running game, adding more than 40 yards on the ground. Carr even said that the team referred to him as "an honorary running back" this week.

"It's good to see that (Carr) is comfortable, and he's getting better every week," said Jacobs. "Just to see him get comfortable and trust that when the play breaks down he can use his feet is huge."