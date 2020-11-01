Josh Jacobs ignites Raiders' run attack in abysmal Cleveland weather conditions

In FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Sunday we saw rain, sleet, snow and 40-mile winds.

That didn't bother Josh Jacobs though. He played like he was right at home.

Josh Jacobs was able to get the job done against the Cleveland Browns, as his career-high game propelled the Raiders to getting a tough road win 16-6. Jacobs was heavily involved in the run attack, notching career highs with 31 carries for 128 yards.

While the weather conditions played a huge factor in the game, Jacobs said he felt comfortable playing in it, as it took him back to his midwestern roots of Oklahoma.

"I came out early with, me and Alec (Ingold) walked around the field and I was like 'yeah, I'm good for it,'" said Jacobs. "We came out and it started raining, and it just made the game more fun because I knew we were going to run the ball."

Jacobs performance once again marveled head coach Jon Gruden who has been accustomed to this level of play from his workhorse back. Gruden said he regrets comparing Jacobs to Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton earlier this season as he claims it "adds pressure" to Jacobs, however he still couldn't deny his running back mirrored No. 34 in today's game.

"I remember horrible weather, and I remember everybody in the stadium knowing No. 34 was going to get the ball and he made yards and got it done anyway, and that's what Jacobs' level of talent is," Coach Gruden said. "He's a great runner."

Jacobs was elated with the execution of Gruden's ground-and-pound gameplan in the running attack, describing the Raiders' run game as "dominant" against the Browns as he, Devontae Booker and Jalen Richard combined for nearly 160 yards.

No. 28 was also glad to see his quarterback Derek Carr get involved in the running game, adding more than 40 yards on the ground. Carr even said that the team referred to him as "an honorary running back" this week.

"It's good to see that (Carr) is comfortable, and he's getting better every week," said Jacobs. "Just to see him get comfortable and trust that when the play breaks down he can use his feet is huge."

With the Silver and Black leaving Cleveland with the victory, their record is back over .500 with a 4-3 record. Jacobs and the Raiders now look to continue their success in the run game next Sunday against their divisional rival Los Angles Chargers in SoFi Stadium.

