Key Matchups To Watch: Oakland Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns

"I'm a huge fan of Khalil Mack," Thomas told SiriusXM NFL Radio earlier in the week. "I think he's going to be the next Lawrence Taylor and I really mean that. He's a fantastic player, and then you throw in another All-Pro in Aldon Smith across on the other side of the ball from him and they're going to be a defense that's going to be really tough to handle all season."

The Browns announced that Josh McCown will start against the Raiders Sunday instead of Johnny Manziel, so formulating a rush against McCown, who while mobile, is more of a pocket-passer than Manziel, will become even more important for the Raiders defense.

Cornerback TJ Carrie vs. Wide Receiver Travis Benjamin

The fourth-year wide receiver has enjoyed an explosive start to 2015, tallying 6 receptions, 204 yards and 3 touchdowns in the first two games of the season, and slowing him down will be crucial for the Raiders defense to find success.

The responsibility of keeping the former Miami Hurricane in check will likely fall to TJ Carrie, who put together a solid performance Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

With speedster Andrew Hawkins on the other side of the field, keeping Benjamin in check would go a long way to slow down the Browns offense Sunday.

Raiders Wide Receivers vs. Browns Secondary

The Raiders wide receivers had quite the day Sunday against the Ravens, with Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree both going over 100 yards receiving, and Andre Holmes and Seth Roberts each making major contributions as well.