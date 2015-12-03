Key Matchups To Watch: Oakland Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Oakland Raiders got back in the win column Sunday, and thrust themselves back into the AFC playoff picture in the process, beating the Tennessee Titans 24-21 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The team now owns an overall record of 5-6 heading into a critical matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday at O.co Coliseum. As it stands, Andy Reid's team sits ahead of the Silver and Black in both the division, and maybe more importantly, the AFC Wild Card, meaning that the importance of Sunday's game can't be overstated.

However, before Sunday's kickoff against Alex Smith and Co., let's double-check our matchups of the week, brought to you by State Farm.

Wide Receiver Michael Crabtree vs. Cornerback Marcus Peters

Michael Crabtree, and the entire Raiders receiving corps as a whole, will have their hands full this week going against rookie cornerback Marcus Peters.

The No. 18 overall pick out of the University of Washington in this year's NFL Draft has more than lived up to the billing as a shutdown corner, and through 11 games he already leads the Chiefs with 4 interceptions.