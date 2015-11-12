Key Matchups To Watch: Oakland Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings

After falling on the road to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Oakland Raiders are looking to get back in the win column Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at home at O.co Coliseum.

Sitting at 4-4, the Silver and Black are looking to creep over .500 once again, so heading into their Week 10 clash with the Vikings, let's double-check our matchups of the week, brought to you by State Farm.

Raiders Defense vs. Running Back Adrian Peterson

Both Head Coach Jack Del Rio and quarterback Derek Carr have said that everything the Vikings do offensively begins with their All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson, and they're absolutely right.

Through eight games, Peterson leads the NFL in rushing with 758 yards and has also added 4 touchdowns to boot.

"Despite the weapons and Teddy [Bridgewater], I think it still starts with Adrian Peterson," said Head Coach Del Rio Wednesday. "The guy is No. 1 in the league in rushing – very explosive player. Certainly having him back adds a really talented player to the mix."

Shutting down, or at least limiting, the three-time First-Team All-Pro running back is no easy task, and in order for the Raiders defense to make his life difficult it will require all three levels of the defense to be keyed in on him.